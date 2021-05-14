THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 71, Sequoia 44
Leading 14-12 after one quarter, the Cougars took control of the game by outscoring the Ravens 25-7 in the second quarter and went on to record the victory.
Sean Kennedy drilled three straight 3-pointer and finished 4 for 6 from behind the arc for a game-high 24 points for HMB. Zeke Syme finished with 19 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for the Cougars.
Boys’ soccer
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Crystal Springs 0
The Gators have scored 19 goals in their last two games, while posting a pair of clean sheets in WBAL play.
Against the Gryphons, Luke Maxwell, Carlos Deras and Chase Dolinko each scored twice for SHP, while Tristan Mischke-Reeds had a goal and three assists. Matthew Kirkham rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
Girls’ soccer
Burlingame 4, Capuchino 1
The Panthers scored a pair of second-half goals to pull away from the Mustangs.
Kerry Wakasa netted a hat trick to lead Burlingame, scoring two goals five minutes apart to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead at halfime.
Capuchino cut the lead in half in the 47th minute, scoring off a corner kick, but Elise Spenner got the goal back in 66th minute and Wakasa added an insurance goal three minutes before time.
Spenner also notched an assist, as did Jordan Huff.
Boys’ volleyball
San Mateo 3, Hillsdale 2
The Bearcats stayed unbeaten — barely — with a 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-12, 15-11 win over the Knights.
College softball
San Mateo 13, West Valley 0
The Bulldogs completed their two-game sweep of the Vikings, improving their season record to 18-0 and running their winning streak to 28 games in a row.
CSM is only undefeated team in the state.
Chloe Moffitt had the big hit for CSM, jacking a grand slam. Kelani earned the win, with a five-inning complete game effort, striking out four and allowing just two hits.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Burlingame 10, Capuchino 1
The Panthers (6-1 PAL Bay, 13-4 overall) came out swinging with two runs in the first and six more in the second to run away with a showdown between Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division contenders. Taylor Kaufman and Lou Martineau totaled three RBIs apiece for Burlingame, and Keunho Kim added two hits and two RBIs. Max Alvira navigated through allowing eight hits to go the distance, improving his record to 5-0. It marks the first complete game in the senior right-hander’s varsity career.
Cesar Ceron, Nick Balch and Justin Verna had two hits apiece for the Mustangs (6-1, 14-3), who suffered their first loss in PAL Bay Division play.
Aragon 17, Menlo 1
Patrick Mori produced a home run and four RBIs, and Jace Jeremiah added a triple and two RBIs as the Dons (4-3 PAL Bay, 7-6 overall) went large in a home win over Menlo (1-6, 2-10). The homer was the first in Mori’s two-year varsity career. Jeremiah is pacing the Dons with a .356 average (16 for 45). Ty Barrango, Junior Guidino and Ethan Casas-Wu added two hits apiece for the Dons, who produced 16 hits as a team.
Carlmont 7, The King’s Academy 6
The Scots (3-4 PAL Bay, 6-9 overall) overcame an early 4-1 deficit against TKA (2-5, 4-9) with two runs in the third and jumping ahead with three in the fourth. Junior third baseman Jack Vanoncini enjoyed a big day, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Vanoncini is currently hitting .447 (21 for 47) on the year.
Starting pitcher Camden Scholl soldiered through five innings of work, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out eight, to earn the win.
Hillsdale 11, Sacred Heart Prep 5
Hillsdale (4-3 PAL Bay, 9-5 overall) racked up 15 hits, including three apiece from Jake Ratcliffe and Tyler Douglas, to take down Sacred Heart Prep. Dylan Monozon was 2 for 5 with three RBIs, while Oliver Crank and Jackson Wood chipped in two RBIs each. Crank earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks through five innings of work.
Nolan Wilbur, Enzo Pollioni and Luke Renert had two hits apiece for the Gators (2-5, 2-7).
Softball
Sequoia 7, El Camino 3
The Ravens (6-0 PAL Ocean, 10-2 overall) rallied for four in the first and two more in the second to earn a home win against El Camino (4-2, 4-7). Claire Sarrail notched a three-hit day, her fourth of the season. The sophomore is currently batting .512 (22 for 43). Jasmine Oda and Ainsley Waddell totaled two RBIs apiece for Sequoia.
El Camino was paced by Isabel Iniguez’s three-RBI day. Inguez and senor Keilana Andaya each had two hits.
South City 12, Terra Nova 4
Michelle Hara and Angelina Rogers peppered four hits apiece as South City (3-2 PAL Ocean, 5-8 overall) scored five in the first inning and never looked back against Terra Nova (1-3, 4-5). Hara totaled a double and two triples, with two RBIs and four runs scored. Alanah Torres added a 3-for-5 day with a double and two RBIs.
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont 46, Menlo-Atherton 43
Tied 32-32 heading into the fourth quarter, the game saw six lead changes from there in a back-and-forth finish. Carlmont took the lead for good with three minutes to go 39-38. Kyler Deborde paced the Scots with 11 points, Nate Wong scored 10, and Miles Ozorio and Will Hesselgren were catalysts on defense.
The win breaks the Scots’ 18-game losing streak in head-to-head play with M-A dating back to the 2012-13 season.
Pacific Bay Christian 46, Pescadero 37
The Eagles (2-5) enjoyed a 22-12 second half to hammer out the win over Pescadero (0-7). Sophomore Liam O’Neill led Pac Bay with 13 points, while sophomore Joel Zabaneh totaled 12. Freshman guard Jordan Galicia, listing at 5-6, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, while junior Caleb Shargel nabbed 10.
Girls’ basketball
Sequoia 35, Half Moon Bay 33
The Ravens, using their methodical style, group out the win over the Cougars in a non-league game.
Sequoia trailed 29-22 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored HMB 11-4 over the final eight minutes.
Pinewood 66, Menlo 43
Avery Lee steered Menlo to a 12-9 lead after one quarter, but Pinewood commanded it the rest of the way. Lee finished with a team-high 16 points, while sophomore Riley Jensen converted two 3-pointers to score eight. Four Pinewood players scored in double digits, led by senior Una Jovanovic’s game-high 17.
Pacific Bay Christian 44, Pescadero 37
Junior guard Amanda Diaz matched her career-high with 24 points to lead the Eagles (2-4 overall) to a dramatic win on the road in Pescadero (1-6). Pac Bay trailed 32-27 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Lady Vikings 17-10 over the final eight minutes. Diaz converted eight 3-pointers throughout and added seven steals. Junior guard Danielle Galicia added 11 points.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 11, Menlo 8
The Gators took a 7-3 lead into halftime and kept the pressure on with its goalkeeper platoon of sophomore Lauren Hall (five saves) and junior Gabby Galletti (four saves). Sophomore Emily Leschin and senior Lauren Hagerty scored three goals apiece, and junior Ava Shenk totaled two goals and an assist. Menlo was paced by four goals from freshman Brooke Stroh.
Burlingame 15, Woodside Priory 7
Burlingame had a seven-goal lead at haftime on its way to the WBAL victory.
Burlingame blitzed Priory with 10 goals in the first half. Ella Bradley scored five times to pace Burlingame, which got hat tricks from Ella Treu and Elizabeth Fitzgerald. Lila Sutherlin added a pair of goals as well in the win to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Boys’ golf
Sacred Heart Prep 197,
King’s Academy 246
The Gators broke the 200 mark for the first time this season, led by Thomas Molumphy’s 1-under 35 at Sunnyvale Muni.
Alex Wick finished with a 38, for SHP, while Owen Egan and Beck O’Kelly both shot 40. Bob Plaschke rounded out the round for the Gators, carding a 44.
Aragon 214, Woodside 251
The Dons improved to 9-0 on the season with the win over the Wildcats at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hillsborough.
Leo Wang led the way for Aragon, shooting a 2-over 38. Sam Higaki was one stroke back at 39.
Boys’ soccer
El Camino 2, Oceana 0
The Colts scored a pair of first-half goals to beat the Sharks.
Michael Musallam and Toby Woodworth supplied the goals for El Camino (5-3), with Liam Althaus and Gonzalo Ascencio providing the assists.
