Football
Sacred Heart Prep 28, Menlo School 7
The Gators scored 21 second-half points to pull away from the Knights in the 18th annual Valpo Bowl Saturday afternoon.
Menlo (4-1) took a 7-0 lead after one quarter, using a double pass to beat the SHP defense. Knights quarterback Sergio Beltran first found Chris d’Alencon, who in turn fired a pass to Carter Jung for a 61-yard touchdown.
SHP (5-1) tied the score just before halftime when Teddy Purcell found Zack Freire for a 34-yard touchdown strike.
But two Andrew Latu touchdown runs in the third quarter gave the Gators some breathing room and Paul Barton iced the game for SHP with a 30-yard scoring run.
Boys’ basketball
Half Moon Bay 63, Woodside Priory 56
The Cougars and Panthers tipped off the first basketball game in San Mateo County in 409 days, with Half Moon Bay pulling out the win in Portola Valley Friday night.
HMB sophomore Drew Dorwin was electric, scoring 20 points in the first half on 6 of 7 shooting from 3-point range. Mykola Ediger and Ben McKnight both added eight points for the Cougars, and combining for 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Priory led 14-13 after one period, but HMB blitzed the Panthers in the second, outscoring them 20-7 for a 33-21 lead at halftime.
Priory got back in the game in the third, outscoring the Cougars 18-13 to trail 46-39 going into the fourth, but Priory could not complete the comeback.
HMB was scheduled to face Aptos Saturday, but the Santa Cruz County school canceled after a positive COVID test. The Cougars are slated to host St. Ignatius tonight.
Baseball
Aragon 11, Half Moon Bay 6
The Cougars scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead, but Aragon scored eight runs over their final at-bats to beat the Cougars Wednesday.
R Fernandez used a pair of triples to drive in four runs to lead the Aragon offense. J Jeremiah went 2 for 4 with a triple, and four runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Dons.
Todd Damrosch had a two-run single for Half Moon Bay, which also got RBIs from David Nieves, Josh Dybalski and Kai Zanette.
Sequoia 9, Aragon 3
Dillon Goetz earned his third straight victory on the mound Saturday to lead unbeaten Sequoia to its sixth straight win to start the year.
The junior right-hander worked 4 2/3 innings, improving his record to 3-0, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five. Junior Cole Kenyon and sophomore Jack Lanham combined for 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Sequoia (6-0) rallied for nine runs in the first inning, fueled by junior Anton Berljafa’s 3-for-4 day. Ben Singler added two hits, and Goetz had a double and two RBIs.
Carlmont 7, Pioneer 5
Carlmont (3-3) rallied for two runs in the sixth to overcome Pioneer for a road win Saturday. The Scots had 12 hits, with Dominic Avila, Tripp Garrish, Tanner Van Why and Jack Vanoncini tabbing two each.
San Mateo 3, Harker 2
Mateo (2-5) needed just three hits to plate three runs in the second Saturday. Aaron Wong, Arnov Singh and Owen Tanap each had RBIs.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 24, Woodside Priory 21
The Cougars and Panthers played to a football score Tuesday, with HMB winning by a field goal in sudden death.
Myles Rippberger netted the game winning in sudden death to give the Cougars the wins. Kai Guevara was nearly unstoppable for HMB, finishing with 11 goals.
Sacred Heart Prep 20, Valley Christian 11
The Gators completed a perfect 13-0 season with the win over the Warriors Friday.
Valley Christian was within striking distance at halftime, trailing 10-5, but SHP held the Warriors to just two goals over the final two periods.
Isaac Rotenberg wrapped up his high school career with a five-goal effort for the Gators. Michael Heller added a hat trick and an assist in his final high school match. Gavin West, only a junior, added four goals and two assists.
College baseball
CSM 12, Cañada 2
CSM 9, Cañada 1
The Bulldogs completed a doubleheader sweep of the Colts Saturday in San Mateo.
Cole Gabrielson’s bases-clearing double was the big hit in the first game for CSM (4-1), as Korrey Siracusa and Kodai Yaoita put together identical lines: two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Connor Sullivan picked up the win for CSM, scattering seven hits over five innings of work, striking out eight along the way.
Cañada (0-4) was led offensively by Kimo Fukofuka, who had three hits and drove in a run. Lucas Townsend and Andrew Castillo both had a pair of hits for the Colts.
In the nightcap, Nolan Ackerman drove in three runs and Sam Seeker added two RBI for CSM. Ryan Baum improved to 2-0 on the mound giving up just three hits in six innings. Three Bulldog relievers combined to allow one run on four hits over the final three innings.
Steven Dong had a pair hits for Cañada, with Dominic Meza driving in the Colts’ only run of the game.
College softball
CSM 19, Hartnell-Salinas 0
CSM 12, Hartnell 0
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Northern California and No. 4 in the state, swept a home-and-home series with the Panthers Wednesday and Friday.
In the first game in Salinas Wednesday, Titah Fa’aita and Kealani Cardona combined on a five-inning, mercy-rule, no-hitter. Fa’aita pitched a perfect two innings before giving way to Cardona, who allowed two walks during her three innings of work.
Fa’aita was also a force offensively, driving in six runs on three hits, just eclipsing Logan Bonetti, who went 5 for 5 with six RBIs.
In the second game in San Mateo Thursday, Malia Kong and Chloe Moffitt combined to allow just one hit and one walk from the pitcher’s circle.
Offensively, Bubbah Fa’aita had the big stick, driving in six runs on three hits. Lisett Colindres and Leila Velasquez each drove in a pair for CSM, which improved to 4-0 on the season.
College track and field
CSM Invitational
CSM hosted Laney-Oakland and Monterey Peninsula in the first track and field event of the season Saturday.
On the men’s side, CSM’s Johnny Goode, a Hillsdale High graduate, had four first-place finishes, while Liam Laughlin swept the throwing events for the Bulldogs.
Goode won the 400 in a time of 50.54 and also took the 200 with a time of 22.58. He ran a 50.2 anchor leg as the Bulldogs captured the 4x400 relay and also had the best long jump of the day with a distance of 20-7.75.
Laughlin won the javelin (163-6), the shot put (45-2.25) and the discus (133-11).
On the women’s side, CSM’s Evelyn Contreras and Shannen Dorn were both double winners. Contreras was first in the 200 (28.43) and the long jump (15-6.5). Dorn captured the 1,500 with a time of 5:47.30. Dorn was also victorious in the 800, clocking a time of 2:38.35.
