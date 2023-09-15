FRIDAY
Sacred Heart Prep (2-1) at Hillsdale (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Gators doubled up Palo Alto last week, 28-14. … The Knights knocked off previously unbeaten Woodside, 28-12. … These teams has split six meetings. In 2021, they met twice: Hillsdale posted a 20-13 win during the regular season, but in the playoffs, SHP eliminated the Knights with a 42-14 decision on its way to the CIF Division 5-A state championship. … SHP managed just 243 yards of offense last week, with 199 coming on the ground. Anthony Noto carried the ball 15 times for 85 yards and two scores. … Hillsdale quarterback Erick Waugh had the best game of his varsity career last week, completing 19-of-31 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle King was his favorite target, who had six catches for 98 yards and 41-yard touchdown.
Half Moon Bay (1-2) at Burlingame (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Cougars picked up their first win last week, beating Carlmont 26-12. … The Panthers also notched their first victory, beating Arroyo-San Lorenzo, 54-30. … This is the 14th meeting between these teams since 2004, Half Moon Bay holds a slight 7-6 advantage, but Burlingame bested the Cougars 29-27 last season. … HMB found a new workhorse in running back Connor Heath. the junior rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries. … Cougars quarterback Dusty Dimas completed just four passes last week — three went for touchdowns. … The Burlingame offense, which came into last week’s game with just 184 yards in its first two games, total, erupted for 541 against Arroyo. Quarterback Eddie Gill had the best game of his career, going 6-for-12 for 228 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers running game churned out 313 yards, led by Angelo Medina’s 118 yards on 12 carries. … The Burlingame defense, on the other hand, is allowing nearly 30 points per game.
Terra Nova (3-0) at Fremont-Sunnyvale (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Tigers trounced Jefferson last week, 55-07. … The Firebirds rose up for a 50-8 shellacking of Monta Vista. … This is the second-ever meeting between these teams. Terra Nova beat Fremont 28-7 in 2019. … Through three games, Terra Nova is scoring an average of nearly 43 points while having allowed less than 20 per game defensively. … The Tigers proved last week they are more than just Mateo Corona. Junior running back Zachary Perez led the offensive charge last week, rushing for 166 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. … Defensively, Terra Nova had two finish with double-digit tackles: JT Snead finished with a dozen and Sent Barrera had 11 stops. … Fremont’s Jordan McKinney had three punt returns for 123 yards, including an 88-yard return for a score.
San Mateo (2-1) at Los Altos (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats were beaten by Christopher-Gilroy last week, 28-7. … The Eagles were knocked down Capuchino, 33-7. … This will be the third meeting between these team, but the first since San Mateo posted a 34-0 win in 2017. … San Mateo was held to a touchdown or less for just the first time in 11 games. … After averaging 330 yards rushing in their first two games, the Bearcats were held to half of that against Christopher, finishing with 155. … San Mateo running back Emmanuel Fitzgerald was held to a season-low 100 yards on 24 carries. He scored San Mateo’s lone touchdown. … Los Altos is scoring an average of just over 11 points per game, while allowing 26. … The Eagles haven’t scored more than 13 points in any of their three games.
South City (1-1) at Mills (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Warriors are coming off a bye. They were shut out by Capuchino 21-0 two weeks ago. … The Vikings were repelled by Alameda last week, 18-10. … This is the Lake Division opener for both teams. … These teams have split four previous meetings, with South City winning 31-17 last year. … The South City defense is allowing just over 19 points per game. … The Warriors were shut out for the first time since Week 1 last year. … Mills has struggled mightily on offense so far this season. Through two games, the Vikings have amassed a total of 204 yards.
Sequoia (1-2) at Woodside (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Ravens were grounded by Alisal-Salinas last week, 27-21. … The Wildcats were tamed by Hillsdale, 28-12. … The winner of the “Redwood City Rumble” wins “The Log” trophy. Since canceling its rivalry game with Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia has become Woodside’s biggest rivalπ… In 13 previous meetings, Sequoia owns an 8-5 advantage and has won four straight, including 34-15 in 2022. … The Vikings defense hasn’t been bad, allowing an average of 20 points per game.
Carlmont (0-3) at Aragon (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Scots succumbed to Half Moon Bay last week, 26-12. … The Dons got back in the win column by beating Lincoln-SJ 28-6 last week. … Aragon is 9-1 against Carlmont dating back to 2004, most recently beating the Scots 48-27 in 2021. … Carlmont has lost five straight dating the final two games of the 2023 season. … Scots’ defensive end Sean Chopoff has been a takeaway machine. Through three games, he has a fumble recovery and two interceptions — including a 38-yard pick-6 last week. … An Aragon win would make head coach Steve Sell the school’s all-time wins leader. … In their two wins, the Dons have allowed a total of 19 points.
SATURDAY
College of San Mateo (2-0) at Modesto (2-0), 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs buried College of Sequoias last week, 49-21. … The Modesto Pirates plundered a 51-41 decision over Santa Rosa. … CSM is 8-2 in its last 10 games against Modesto, including a 35-14 win in 2023. … CSM quarterback Anthony Grigsby’s 619 passing yards ranks 10th in the state after throwing for 329 yards and five touchdowns last week. … The Bulldogs defense held COS to just 202 yards of offense. … Modesto gave up 600 yards through the air to Santa Rosa last week, but the Pirates stuffed the Road Runners ground attack, holding them to minus-23 yards on 29 carries.
