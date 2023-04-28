WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Capuchino 4, King’s Academy 1
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first and fourth innings to beat the Knights in a Bay Division matchup.
Declan Mendel was sensational on the mound for Cap (4-5 PAL Bay, 14-7 overall). He went the distance, giving up one run on three hits while striking out six.
Dermott Philpott had a pair of hits and two RBIs to pace the offense for the Mustangs.
Ethan Johnson accounted for the RBI for King’s (4-5, 7-10-1).
Carlmont 7, Sequoia 6
The Scots took a 4-1 lead after two innings and 7-4 after four, but had to weather a two-run seventh before finally putting the Ravens away.
Dominic Avila went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Carlmont (4-5 PAL Bay, 9-12 overall) offense. Kaden Healy homered for the Scots as well.
Tyler Pechetti earned the win, working the first six innings. Ozzy Ramirez came on in the seventh and got the shaky save.
Max Stallings and Morgan Winfield each drove in a game-high three RBIs each for Sequoia (3-5, 9-8-1).
Valley Christian 14, Serra 5
Down 5-0, the Padres got back in the game with a four-run third, but the Warriors pulled away for the WCAL win, taking complete control with a six-run fifth.
Serra drops below .500 in WCAL play, falling to 5-6. The Padres are 13-7 overall. Valley improves to a perfect 11-0 in the WCAL and 20-3 overall.
Summit Shasta 10, Pacific Bay Christian 0
The Black Bears scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to cruise to the PSAL mercy-rule win over the Eagles.
Benedict Del Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Summit Prep (6-3-1 PSAL, 8-5-1 overall).
Milo Jung was nearly unhittable for the Black Bears on the mound. He worked all five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 14 of the 19 batters he faced.
More-SJ 11, Design Tech 1
Tied at 1-all after three innings, the firet-place Knights took control with a three-run fifth and put the game away with a seven-run sixth to post the PSAL win.
More (9-0 PSAL, 13-6 overall) had four players drive in two runs: Sean Selway, John Detar, Cade Selway and Bernard Vogel.
Wilem Berry had two of D Tech’s six hits, while Spencer Gradek drove in the Dragons’ only run as they suffered their first PSAL loss of the season, dropping to 8-1-1 in league and 10-2-1 overall.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (4-5 PAL Bay, 10-10 overall) slipped past Aragon (2-7, 7-13), 2-1.
Softball
Terra Nova 6, El Camino 4
The Colts put a scare into the first-place Tigers, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to close a five-run deficit to just two, but the Tigers closed them out for the Ocean Division win.
Kira Gangi had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense for Terra Nova (6-2 PAL Ocean, 9-6 overall). She also earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out eight in a complete-game effort.
El Camino falls to 1-5 in Ocean play and 2-9 overall.
Half Moon Bay 10, South City 3
The Cougars trailed 3-2 going into the their final at-bat before erupting for eight runs in the top of the seventh to stun the Warriors.
Cami Bye, Kendall Barmore and Anneka O’Brien all drove in a pair of runs for HMB (5-3 PAL Ocean, 6-7-1 overall). Barmore earned the win in the circle, with a complet-game effort.
Aryana McCormick had a double and two RBIs to lead South City (4-4, 6-10).
Mills 13, Jefferson 1
An 11-run first gave the Vikings all the offense they would to post the mercy-rule win over the Grizzlies.
Mills (5-3 PAL Ocean, 7-10 overall) had only six hits, but took advantage of 10 walks. Audrey Jang drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings, while four others had an RBI apiece.
Hailey Pedroza picked up the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10.
Jefferson falls to 0-7 on the season.
