FRIDAY
Boys’ basketball
Pioneer 56, Sacred Heart Prep 36
The Mustangs held the Gators to 11 first-half points in cruising to the non-league win.
SHP was without its top scorer in Aidan Braccia and Harrison Carrington, the Gators’ other big scorer, was held to just 5 points.
THURSDAY
College baseball
CSM 6, Cañada 0
Connor Sullivan pitched the Bulldogs’ first shutout of the season, snapping the Colts’ five-game winning streak.
The Cal-bound Sullivan went the distance, scattering nine hits while striking out six.
CSM took control with a three-run fourth, before tacking on a pair on the seventh and one more in the eighth.
Jordan Aguallo went 2 for 4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Korrey Siracusa, Cole Gabrielson, Nolan Ackerman and Sam Seeker all dreove in a run for CSM as well.
Thomas Ozawa had three hits to lead Cañada. Lucas Townsend went 2 for 3 for the Colts.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 5, San Mateo 2
The Cougars extended their winning streak to four games with the win over the Bearcats, increasing their CCS chances.
San Mateo tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but HMB came back with the go-ahead run in the fifth.
HMB sophomore Jared Mettam picked up his first varsity homer with a two-run shot to left in the top of the sixth.
Liam Harrington went the distance on the mound for the Cougars, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out seven.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 68, Menlo School 61
The Gators overcame a 35-31 halftime deficit to beat the rival Knights.
SHP outscored Menlo 37-25 over the final two quarters.
Adian Baccia scored a game-high 22 points to lead SHP. Harrison Carrington went for 17 for the Gators.
Hunter Riley led Menlo with 18 points. Lucas Vogel chipped in 13 for the Knights.
