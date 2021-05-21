THURSDAY
College softball
San Mateo 15, Ohlone-Fremont 2
The Bulldogs-Renegades matchup was once one of the best in Northern California.
Not any longer.
CSM won their 32 straight game and improved to 22-0 this season with Thursday win. The Bulldogs led 6-2 after five innings before erupting for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away.
Chloe Moffitt and Gianna Voltattorni each had three hits in the Bulldogs’ 16-hit attack. Jada Walker stole her state-leading 14th base, to go along with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Titah Fa’aita improved to 9-0 in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just two hits and pair of unearned runs. She also had two hits, two RBIs and scored a pair of runs.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 19, Palo Alto 4
The Gators scored 13 first-half goals as they waltzed past the Vikings.
Ellie Noto and Genna Gibbons led the SHP offense with four goals apiece. Emily Leschin, Lauren Haggerty and Ava Shenk all notched hat tricks, while Kalista Hurel rounded out the scoring with a pair of goals.
Shenk added a team-high three assists, while Leschin had a pair of helpers. SHP goalies Lauren Hall and Gabby Galletti combined for seven saves.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
Menlo 7, Harker 0
The Knights blasted the WBAL rival Eagles in the second round of the Central Coast Section team tournament.
Menlo (10-0) won five of the seven matches at love: Evan Burnett (No. 3 singles), Rishi Jain (No. 4 singles), Soren Sutaria and Nik Khuntia (No. 1 doubles), Justin Tian and Nishan Rajavasireddy (No. 2 doubles) and Rohan Shah and Justin Creamer (No. 3 doubles).
Alex Volgin had the toughest match at No. 1 singles for the Knights, needing three sets to post a 6-3, 5-7, (10-6) win. Mick Tamas rounded out the sweep at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
Top-seedede Menlo will host Los Altos at 4 p.m. Friday. Los Altos knocked off No. 8 Mitty, 4-3.
In other CCS tennis action, No. 6 Crystal Springs Uplands School also advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal round, beating Leland 6-1. The Gryphons (11-1) will be on the road at No. 3 Cupertino (10-1).
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 14, Capuchino 2
Leading just 4-2 at halftime, the Cougars blitzed the Mustangs in the second half, outscoring them 10-0.
Ren Terwey led the HMB offense, scoring five goals. Myles Rippberger netted four goals, Elijah Lurie scored a hat trick, while Jacob Wymana and Jacob Goldstein rounded out the scoring for the Cougars with a goal each.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Half Moon Bay 0
Emma Spindt’s 13 kills led the Bears to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Cougars.
Elise Brhana and Rebecca Sandoval combined for 24 assists for M-A, which also got four kills each from Bridget Gray and Eliza Boyle.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo School 12, Sacred Heart Cathedral 3
Seven players scored for the Knights as they cruised past the Irish in a WCAL match.
Sam Scola paced the Menlo offense, firing home six goals and assisting on two more. Carter Jung and Keane Murphy each had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Logan Deeter, Sam randal, Bradford Tudor and Nicholas Scacco rounded out the scoring for Menlo with a goal each.
Knights goaltender Bax Barlow finished with six saves.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 123, Burlingame 130
The teams managed only five holes on a blustery Crystal Springs Golf Course, but the Dons did enough to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Aragon’s Alex Kao had the low round of the day, finishing with a 21.
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont 55, Woodside 44
The Scots won for the fourth time in five games, getting 20 points from Daniel Awad. Will Hasselgren played a strong defensive game for Carlmont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.