TUESDAY
Baseball
Woodside 7, San Mateo 0
Chris Fancher fired a five-hit shutout as the Wildcats (5-4 PAL Ocean, 12-5-1 overall) got back in the win column at San Mateo (3-5, 6-12). It is the second straight complete game for the senior right-hander, and his first career shutout. His record improves to 5-2.
Woodside scored single runs in the third, fourth and fifth, and broke through with four runs in the sixth. The sophomores were swinging it with Evan Rusher going 3 for 3 with his first career home run, and Trent Amoroso going 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Junior Harry Pelzman added two doubles and two RBIs. Evan Harris and Julian Bleess had two hits apiece for the Bearcats.
The Wildcats have now won four of their last five to raise their PAL Ocean Division record above .500 for the first time this season.
Menlo 9, Terra Nova 0
Colin Dhaliwal tossed a five-hit shutout for his first complete game of the season and added three hits with a double and two RBIs at the plate as the Knights (4-5 PAL Ocean, 12-7 overall) made quick work of Terra Nova (1-8, 4-14) in Atherton. Menlo scored eight runs in the first inning. Mikey McGrath had two hits with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Jake Bianchi added a double and three RBIs. Terra Nova was paced by three hits from junior Vincent Smith. Dhaliwal’s record improves to 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA, while he has gone 8 for his last 12 at the plate to improve his batting average to .453 on the year.
Crystal Springs 12, Jefferson 1
Junior two-way standout Sam Young starred both sides of the ball to snap a six-game losing streak for the Gryphons (3-7 PAL Lake, 4-8 overall). On the mound, the junior right-hander allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks, while striking out 14 through six innings for the first win of his varsity career. At the plate, Young was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs. Stefan Luedtke added two hits and two RBIs for Crystal. Senior Josh Mirob clubbed a solo home run and pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts to close it out. Jefferson (1-7, 2-10) has now lost seven straight.
Priory 8, Westmoor 7
A wild finish at Westmoor saw the Rams fall in the seventh after first-place Priory (9-0 PAL Lake, 12-1 overall) rallied for four runs in its final at-bat. Priory led 4-0 after five innings, but the Rams (3-4, 10-7) jumped out to a 6-4 lead with a six-run rally in the sixth. Senior Danny Yang scored twice in the game, with Westmoor getting RBIs from Harley Alfonso, Matthew Cote, Josh Zhang, Javi Manila and MJ Lim. A one-run rally in the bottom of the seventh came up short for the Rams, who stole six bases in six attempts in the game. Westmoor has now recorded 86 steals in 89 attempts this season.
In other action …
Summit Shasta (5-3-1 PSAL, 7-5-1 overall) rolled to a 7-0 win at home over DCP Alum Rock (0-6, 0-8).
Sacred Heart Prep (9-0 PAL Ocean, 16-5-1 overall) won a 2-0 shutout at home over Hillsdale (6-2, 11-7).
