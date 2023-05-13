THURSDAY
Baseball
San Mateo 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
Maybe the Gators were still celebrating Tuesday’s Ocean title-clinching win because the Bearcats shut them down in the rematch in San Mateo.
Myles Guerrero absolutely dominated on the mound for San Mateo (6-8 PAL Ocean, 9-15 overall), holding SHP (12-2, 19-7-1) to just three hits, all singles, while striking out nine.
Dylan Curry had the big hit for San Mateo, a two-run single during a three-run second inning, a game in which the Bearcats were limited to six hits.
Woodside 7, Terra Nova 2
Tied at 1-all after four innings, the Wildcats scored four in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth to notch the Ocean Division win over the Tigers.
Harry Pelzman followed up last week’s no-hitter against Hillsdale with another strong outing for Woodside (8-6 PAL Ocean, 16-8-1 overall). He notched his second straight complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 15.
Ryan Dodge gave the Wildcats the lead with one swing of the bat, hitting a grand slam home run to account for the four-run fifth.
Caleb Catalano and Brandon Rockmore each drove in a run for Terra Nova (4-10, 7-16).
Hillsdale 20, El Camino 8
The Knights, already with a six-run third under their belts and leading 11-3 after three innings, erupted for nine runs in the fourth to beat the Colts going away.
Thirteen batters for Hillsdale (10-3 PAL Ocean, 16-8 overall) drove in a run, led by Aidan Sakai’s double and three RBIs. Ethan Belloni, Santino Slyvestri and Dylan Monozon each had two RBIs apiece. Mateo Rojas, Jason Spurgeon, Matt Lau and Jake Belloni all had two hits for the Knights, who had 16 knocks on the day.
El Camino (4-10, 6-14) was led by Christian Tarape, who tripled and drove in three runs.
Menlo School 9, Mills 7
The Knights snapped a 7-all tie with two runs in the top of the sixth to get past the Vikings.
Menlo (7-7 PAL Ocean, 15-10 overall) led 7-3 after four innings, but Mills (4-9, 6-14) rallied to tie the game with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
Jake Sonsini doubled, tripled and drove in three runs for the Knights. Carson Cleage had three doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored and Garret Tran added two RBIs for Menlo as well.
Priory 15, Jefferson 1
The Panthers wrapped up an undefeated PAL Lake campaign with the win over the Grizzlies.
Priory (12-0 PAL Lake, 15-1 overall) scored two in each of the first and second innings, added four more in the fourth and completed the rout with a seven-run sixth.
Thomas Leong went 3 for 5, with a triple, double and five RBIs to lead the Panthers offensively. Ronin Park drove in a pair of runs as well with a couple of doubles.
Park also earned the win on the mound, working five innings, giving up just hits and an unearned run while fanning 10.
Jefferson finishes the season 1-11 in Lake play and 2-15 overall.
South City 7, Westmoor 2
Leo Bergesen and Giovanni Bernal both drove in two runs apiece to lead the Warriors past the Rams.
Emilio Oseguera earned the win with a complete-game performance for South City (5-6 PAL Lake, 8-15 overall), giving up two runs on five hits and striking out seven.
Antonio Santana and Danny Yang each drove in a run for Westmoor (6-6, 13-10).
Crystal 9, Summit Shasta 8
The Gryphons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the non-league win over the Black Bears.
Crystal scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but Summit scored two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings for an 8-7 lead.
Taj Apparao doubled and drove in three runs for Crystal (7-8 overall). Josh Mirob tripled and added two RBIs for the Gryphons.
Maxwell Espinola had two hits and two RBIs to lead Summit Shasta (12-6-1).
