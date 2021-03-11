Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton sweeps SHP
The Bears had little trouble against the crosstown rival Gators, winning all seven matches while dropping only one set.
Ava Martin posted the most dominant win for M-A, winning her No. 1 singles match at love. Mara Williams was equally strong at No. 4 singles, posting a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Charlie Smith and Emma Williams completed the singles sweep, although Emma Williams had to work for her win. She won the first set 6-4, but SHP’s Lillian Lynch flipped the script in the second, winning by the same score. But Williams prevailed in the super tiebreaker, 10-8.
The three doubles matches were played as pro sets, with the Bears posting 8-1 wins in all three.
Menlo School takes down rival power Monta Vista
Limited by and then stopped by rain, the Knights managed to finish, and win, four matches to beat the Matadors in what the teams dub “The Challenge Cup” in Cupertino Tuesday afternoon.
Tricia Zhang, a junior, got the winning started with a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles. Sofia LaBatt and Charlotte Yao, both sophomores, also won their No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches in straight sets. Lindsey Ball and Brynn Brady, a senior and junior respectively, capped the day with a win at No. 1 doubles.
Menlo was eyeing the sweep as Addie Ahlstrom, the Knights’ No. 1 singles player and two-time reigning Daily Journal Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year, won the first set of her match before rain washed out the rest. The No. 2 doubles team of Natalie Westermann and C.C. Golub, and the No. 3 tandem of Elizabeth Westermann and Alex Viret also won their first sets before the weather forced the abandonment of the matches.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo holds off St. Ignatius
In their first match since the 2019 Northern California tournament, the Knights found themselves battling against a tough Wildcats squad, with the score tied in the third quarter.
But Menlo outscored S.I. 4-2 in the fourth period to post a 12-9 victory.
Tommy Kiesling and Connor MacMitchell paced the Knights’ offense as they each scored five goals. Greg Hilderbrand rounded out the scoring with a pair of goals.
Menlo goaltender Zayd Mahmoud finished with 11 saves.
Girls’ golf
San Mateo takes on Aragon
The Bearcats and Dons met again a week after dual meet at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
This time, the tamer Poplar Creek was the site of Monday’s match, but regardless of where she plays, San Mateo Lindsey Huang continues to dominate. The junior shot a 2-over 29 over the first seven holes to take low-round honors for the sixth time in as many matches. Zoe Pang finished with a 38 for San Mateo, while teammate Sage Tulabing was a shot back with a 39.
Aragon was led by Alyssa Angara, who finished with a 36. Grace Tao shot a 42.
