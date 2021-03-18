Girls’ tennis
Notre Dame-Belmont 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Tigers won two singles and two doubles matches to post the West Bay Athletic League win over the Gators Tuesday.
Three of the four singles matches went to three sets and it Arya Tumuluri’s win at No. 2 singles that clinched the win for NDB. Tumuluri dropped the first set to SHP’s Sara Quinlin 3-6, but rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set. Tumuluri secured the win with a 10-4 decision in the super tiebreaker third set.
SHP won the other two three-set matches, with Natalie Dias posting a 7-5, 1-6, (10-3) win at No. 1 singles, while Alyssa Turenne won at No. 4 singles, 4-6, 6-2, (10-5).
The three doubles matches were decided by 8-game pro sets, with the first team to eight wins taking the match. Kyra Green and Lauren Peters won at No. 2 doubles, 8-5, while the Tigers’ No. 3 tandem won 8-3.
The SHP duo of Margaret Kloninger-Stever and Anneka Goel won the No. 1 doubles match, 8-3.
Woodside 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Cougars won three of the four singles matches, but could not find that fourth point as the Wildcats rallied for the win with a sweep of the three doubles matches and a win at No. 1 singles Tuesday afternoon.
Stephanie Spencer, appearing in her first-ever varsity singles match, posted a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles for Half Moon Bay. The Cougars also got a 6-4, 7-5 win from sophomore Charlotte Ragozin, 6-4, 7-5, while Josie Miller won her No. 3 singles.
Menlo School 7, Castilleja 0
The Knights cruised to the sweep over the Gators, losing a total of 14 games over seven matches and 14 sets.
Addie Ahlstrom and Tricia Zhang won their matches at love for Menlo. Sofia LaBatt lost only one game, while Lindsey Ball and Siena Bundy at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Westermann and Rupal Nimaiyar each dropped only two games.
Girls’ golf
San Mateo sweeps pair from Burlingame
The Bearcats and Panthers struggled front nine at both Poplar Creek and Crystal Springs Golf Course in back-to-back matches Tuesday and Wednesday.
San Mateo’s Lindsey Huang was not one of them. As she has done during every match for the Bearcats this season, she shot the low round on both. Tuesday, she fired a 1-over 36 at Poplar. Teammate Zoe Pang was the only other player on either team to card a sub-50 round, finishing with a 48.
Burlingame was led by Sydnie Hillard, who finished with a 56.
Wednesday, Huang experienced her first real struggle of the season, shooting a 5-over 41 at Crystal Springs. Again, she easily out-distanced the rest of the field. Teammate Sage Tulabing finished with a 54, while Zoe Pang and Katie Borgeson both shot 56s for the Bearcats.
Burlingame was led by Ellie Dowd, who carded a 60.
Aragon holds off Hillsdale
Alysa Angara shot a 52 to hold off Hillsdale’s Chase Nestor and Ava Saki by a shot to claim low medalist honors at Crystal Springs Golf Course Tuesday.
Both Nestor and Saki finished with 53 as Kayla Truong finished with a 59 and Jacqui Landucci carded a 59 for the Knights.
Grace Tao shot a 61 for Aragon, while Emma Huang finished with a 63 for the Dons.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 20, Serra 1
The Knights had little trouble with the rebuilding Padres, taking control early with eight unanswered goals in the opening period.
Greg Hilderbrand, Connor MacMitchell, Tommy Kiesling and Jackson Kay all scored three goals for Menlo. Dylan Bowers, Michael Fang and Ethan Babel each scored a pair, while Ryan Fang and Randeep Nandal each found the back of the net once.
Menlo goalkeeper Zayd Mahmoud had a big night, finishing with eight saves.
