WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 17, St. Francis 4
The Gators opened WCAL play with an emphatic win over the Lancers.
Hassen Hove had the hot hand for SHP, scoring a match-high five goals. Gavin West added a hat trick while Bear Weigle, Tyler Hogan, Nelson Harris and Jack Vort each had two goals apiece.
Senior goaltender Griff Price, who is considered the best in the country, finished with five saves and came up with five steals.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Hillsdale 3, Mills 0
Freshman defensive specialist Allison Khau saw her first significant playing time of the season and made it count in Hillsdale’s sixth straight win to start the season. The Lady Knights (6-0 overall) swept Mills (0-3) by a score of 25-16, 25-9, 25-9 with Khau recording a team-best 13 digs. Her presence helped to spell seniors Victoria Vanos and Jessica Dean, each of whom had their double-double streaks ended by falling shy of double-digit digs.
Vanos still led the offense, riding a .682 hitting percentage to notch a match-high 15 kills. Dean added 11 kills. Each added three aces from the service line. Junior Vivien Gilbert with two blocks, and senior Sahara Daily with one block, fronted the defense.
Hillsdale heads into Thursday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener as the hottest team in the PAL. The Knights have swept all six of their non-league matches to date, and have held opponents to under 20 points in 17 of 18 sets played. Only Sacred Heart Cathedral has cracked the 20-point plateau in a single set against them, with the Knights winning Game 2 of their Aug. 26 season opener against Fightin’ Irish 25-21.
Mitty 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
The Bears (4-6) were quieted on offense in the opening set and never recovered, falling to powerhouse Mitty (9-0) in straight sets 25-7, 25-22, 25-13. Junior libero Clara Cronin totaled 15 digs for M-A, a team that has lost four of its last five. Counting the unofficial 2020-21 season played in the spring, M-A has won three straight PAL Bay Division titles. The Bears open league play Thursday at home against Woodside.
Summit Shasta 3, Crystal Springs 0
The Black Bears made quick work of Crystal Springs in a 25-21, 25-6, 25-9 sweep. Summit Shasta junior outside hitter Kristen Huddleston was quiet up front, totaling just one kill in 12 attempts, but executed her service swing to the tune of a match-high four aces. Huddleston has been Summit’s leading scorer this season, totaling 14 kills Sept. 3 against Terra Nova; 12 kills Aug. 31 against Woodside Priory; and 11 kills Aug. 26 in a four-set loss to Castilleja. Senior Sophia Lim, junior Jade DelosSantos and freshman Natalie Huang paced the Black Bears with six kills apiece.
Half Moon Bay 3, Woodside Priory 0
The Cougars won their fifth straight to surge into Thursday’s PAL Ocean Division opener, gunning past Priory 25-9, 25-13, 25-23. Half Moon Bay was paced by a pair of juniors, with Mia Etheridge scoring a team-high seven kills and Grace Bigelow-Leth adding six. HMB’s previous four wins of the streak came Saturday to close out the Rancho Cotate Volleyball Tournament. The Cougars dropped their Saturday opener against San Rafael before storming through the consolation bracket with victories over Montgomery-Santa Rosa, Franklin-Stockton, West County-Sebastopol and Albany.
In other Tuesday action …
St. Francis (6-2) swept 27-25, 25-23, 25-23 past Menlo School (7-2); Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-4) won in five sets 25-15, 19-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-8 over Burlingame (1-2); undefeated Mercy-Burlingame (3-0) swept 25-12, 25-9, 25-7 past winless South City (0-6); and Notre Dame-Belmont swept 25-15, 25-10, 25-7 past Nueva School.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 231, Notre Dame-Belmont 283
Mercy senior Brooke Barron medaled with a 38 to lead the Crusaders (3-1) past NDB. Jaylyn Remolona and Scarlett Fritz each shot a 46.
Hillsdale 256, Menlo-Atherton 262
Ashlyn Johnson earned medalist honors with a 38 to lead Hillsdale to the win at Sharon Heights Country Club. M-A’s top two golfers battled it out with Johnson. Katie Spivakovsky shot a 40 and Nathalie Benrey shot a 42 for the Bears. But Hillsdale’s depth won the day with Kayla Truong shooting a 49; Lei Ah Tou a 52l Chase Nestor a 56; and Jaqui Landucci a 57.
Sequoia 209, South City 229
The Ravens earned the win in the PAL Ocean Division opener at Mariner’s Island with Gianna Flores claiming medalist honors with a 35. Noelle Barganier and Eliza Flores each shot a 42 for Sequoia, while Shawnee Schwarz and Claire Tom each shot a 45. Alyssa Batang paced Sotuh City with a 40.
