FRIDAY
Woodside 41, Mills 7
Woodside (1-0 PAL Lake, 1-2 overall) totaled 411 yards of offense, including 344 yards on the ground, to throttle past Mills (0-1, 0-3) in the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division opener in Millbrae. Eight different Wildcats carried the ball, including sophomore Evan Usher needing just three carries to gain a team-high 92 yards and two touchdowns. Oliver Lyssand matched Usher’s reps with three carries for 72 yards and a TD, while Andrew Nordgren and Miguel Cruz also rushed for scores. Mills turned the ball over four times, fumbling three times and Woodside junior Tony Fumagalli nabbing an interception.
San Mateo 40, Gunn 0
Nalesoni Fakava scored three times, rushing for two touchdowns and tabbing another on a fumble recovery as the Bearcats (2-2) ran roughshod over winless Gunn-Palo Alto (0-4). The Bearcats rushed for 319 yards, with the junior Fakava totaling 11 carries for 93 yards, while senior Emerson Rojas-Torres paced the ground game with 22 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his first career game in the backfield.
King’s Academy 33, Hillsdale 29
It was a barnburner Friday night at Hillsdale, but the Fighting Knights (2-2) could not overcome TKA quarterback Reid Black. The sophomore QB was 16-of-21 passing for 338 and four touchdowns, including a 91-yard pass to senior Nathan Richey. Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith had a busy night as well, passing at a 15-of-30 clip with two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Hillsdale’s Luke Nessel rushed for a game-high 110 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. Richey finished with two catches, both for touchdowns, for 153 yards for TKA (2-2).
Del Oro 42, Menlo-Atherton 13
The Bears (2-1) took an early lead on a 23-yards rushing touchdown by Sherrod Smith, but undefeated Del Oro-Loomis (5-0) answered with a 28-point tear, taking the lead on Tommy Poe’s 39-yard touchdown pass and never looking back. Smith broke an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The loss snaps a 10-game regular-season winning streak for M-A dating back to last year.
Homestead 22, Burlingame 19
The Panthers took a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but Homestead rallied for 22 points in the closing period to earn its first win of the year. Leading 12-7, Burlingame added to its lead on a 76-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Liam Friedman. But the Mustangs scored 15 unanswered points, paced by senior Sammy Ahmad’s two touchdown catches. The win snaps a five-game, non-league losing streak for Homestead dating back to last year, including Burlingame’s 26-13 win 364 days prior to Friday’s stunner in Cupertino.
Freedom 38, Menlo 14
Freedom-Oakley (1-2) gained 612 total yards, building a 25-0 lead and never looking back to earn its first win of the year at home over Menlo. The loss snaps a 12-game regular-season winning streak for the Knights (2-1). Herschel Turner Jr. rushed for a career-high 158 yards with two touchdowns for the Falcons. Wills Johnson scored on a 3-yard run on a late Menlo drive.
Half Moon Bay 37, Mountain View 30
After leading 29-7 early in the third quarter, the Cougars (4-0) saw their lead slip away, only to overcome a 30-29 deficit with a minute to go in regulation. Half Moon Bay racked up 473 total yards, including 366 on the ground.
In other Friday action: Capuchino (2-2) got past Los Altos (1-3) with a 19-7 victory; Sequoia (4-0) improved to 4-0 with a 28-8 win over Jefferson in Daly City; Aragon (3-1) got back in the win column with a 35-9 victory in Milpitas (1-3); Carlmont (3-1) won at home 17-7 over Santa Clara (1-3); and Terra Nova (3-1) rolled to a 37-0 win over Cupertino (2-2) in Pacifica.
In Saturday action: Sacred Heart Prep (3-1) claimed a 35-7 home win over Riordan (2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.