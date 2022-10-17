SATURDAY
Serra 45, Riordan 7
Kyon Loud dialed in for two sacks on defense and added three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on offense as the Padres (4-0 WCAL, 7-0 overall) took care of business in San Francisco against Archbishop Riordan (1-3, 3-4). Junior punter Brooks Trimmer added a 50-yard run for a touchdown, as Serra rushed for 170 yards as a team. Danny Niue, Jayden Weber and Jaden Green each added rushing TDs, while Maealiuaki Smith threw two touchdowns, going 7-of-13 passing for 103 yards while misfiring for three interceptions.
FRIDAY
Woodside 34, Fremont-Sunnyvale 27
The Wildcats (5-0 PAL Lake, 5-2 overall) won a stunner to stay undefeated in Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division play. Clinging to a 28-27 lead in the closing seconds, Fremont (2-3, 4-3) lined up for a potential game-winning field goal. But it was Woodside that wrote the fairy tale ending, blocking the kick and turning the recovery into a bolt to the end zone to ice the win with a touchdown in one fantastic finish.
For the first time in sophomore running back Evan Usher’s young career, he did not set a new career-high in rushing yards. Coming off his Daily Journal Athlete of the Week performance Oct. 7, when he ran for 241 yards, he fell short Friday against Fremont, going for a mere 226 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown. Usher the rusher is averaging 168 yards per game and 10 yards per carry on the year.
Junior quarterback Kyle Cortes added two touchdown passes to Andrew Nordgren. Fremont sophomore Henry Buenrostro rushed for three touchdowns, totaling 79 yards on 10 carries.
Half Moon Bay 53, Menlo School 42
The Cougars (2-1 PAL Bay, 6-1 overall) got back in the win column in a big way, gaining 521 yards of total offense to top the Knights (1-1, 4-3) at Cartan Field in Atherton. PJ Modena and Dio Lucido both surpassed 100 yards rushing. Modena totaled 31 carries for 175 yards, while Lucido added 13 carries for 112 yards. Each rushed for two touchdowns, while Lucido added an 18-yard touchdown catch from Liam Harrington to give the Cougars an early 14-13 lead, which they would not relinquish. Menlo quarterback Jake Bianchi was 18-of-34 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. Knights running back Ty Richardson broke a 47-yard touchdown for an early touchdown.
Sacred Heart Prep 24, Burlingame 0
The Gators (2-0 PAL Bay, 6-1 overall) took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter and scored twice over the final 12 minutes to put it away at Burlingame (1-2, 3-4). Mitchell Taylor connected with Tyler Shaw for a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0. Anthony Noto then capped the win with a 5-yard touchdown run. Panthers linebacker Gio Joachin recorded a team-high nine tackles.
Menlo-Atherton 27, Aragon 7
The Bears (2-1 PAL Bay, 4-3 overall) racked up 434 yards of total offense against visiting Aragon (0-3, 3-4), paced by two big passes from Billy Johnson to Johno Price for 58 and 50 yards. But all the scoring on offense came via the rush for M-A. Senior running back Sherrod Smith carried 12 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Masuisui also scored with six carries for 84 yards. Senior kicker Dash Franklin added three field goals, with a long of 29 yards.
In other action …
Hillsdale (1-1 PAL Ocean, 3-4 overall) rallied Friday for a 27-8 over Jefferson (0-3, 1-6).
South City (3-1 PAL Lake, 4-3 overall) has now won four of its last five game, rolling 31-17 at home over Mills (3-2, 3-4).
Sequoia (3-0 PAL El Camino, 7-0 overall) won via forfeit over Gunn (0-3, 0-7); El Camino (3-1 PAL Lake, 4-3 overall) won via forfeit over Saratoga (0-4, 2-5).
San Mateo (3-0 PAL Ocean, 5-2 overall) remained undefeated in PAL Ocean play, rolling to a 44-19 win at home over Carlmont (0-3, 3-4).
Thursday night, Terra Nova (2-0 PAL Ocean, 6-1 overall) battled for a 14-6 win at Capuchino (2-1, 4-3).
