Friday
Menlo-Atherton (1-0) at Burlingame (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Bears buried Half Moon Bay last week, 36-20. … The Panthers were shut out by Sacred Heart Prep, 17-0. … M-A shut out Burlingame in 2019, 42-0. … Bears QB Matt MacLeod threw for 311 yards and four TDs on just 11-for-14 passing. … Facing two of the most prolific offenses in the PAL, the Burlingame defense has acquitted itself well, allowing a combined 36 points to Half Moon Bay and Sacred Heart Prep. … The Panthers offense has struggled, however, having scored a total of 10 points through two games.
Sacred Heart Prep (2-0) at King’s Academy (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Gators grabbed a 17-0 win over Burlingame last week. … This is the Knights’ season opener. … In 2019, SHP posted a 24-9 win over King’s Academy. … Through two games, SHP QB Teddy Purcell has completed 33 of 43 passes for 398 yards and four TDs. … In two games, the Gators’ defense has given up just 12 points. … The Knights are the defending CCS Division IV champs. … TKA’s game against Mitty last week was canceled because of COVID issues. … TKA head coach Pete Lavorato enters his fourth season with the Knights. He had spent the previous 14 seasons as the Gators’ head coach.
Capuchino (2-0) at Hillsdale (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs mauled Sequoia last week, 35-6. … The Knights were knocked off by Menlo School, 30-7. … These teams last met in 2018, with Capuchino posting a 39-0 victory. … Capuchino is off and running offensively this year, scoring 35 points in each of its first two games. … The Mustangs’ defense has been just as good, allowing an average 10 points per game. … Sei Tengei had one of the few highlights for Hillsdale last week, going 66 yards for the Knights’ only score.
Jefferson (0-0) at San Mateo (0-2), 7 p.m.
This is the Grizzlies’ season opener. They were 4-1 in the PAL Lake Division, tying for first place, and finished 7-3 overall in 2019. … The Bearcats are coming off a 28-14 loss to Aragon. … This is the first meeting since 2017 when Jefferson notched a 31-27 win. … Jefferson’s roster numbers are thin and have only been on the field since March 8. … San Mateo is averaging 14 points per game so far this season. … Dane Anderson and Lucas Castillo each rushed for TDs against Aragon.
South City (0-1)-Mills (0-0) CANCELED
The Warriors were whacked by Woodside last week, 40-0. … The Vikings were co-champs of the PAL Lake Division in 2019, qualifying for the CCS playoffs and finishing with an overall record of 8-3. … Mills beat South City 34-7 last season. … Mills officially canceled the game with South City. Warriors head coach Dion Evans will, instead, take his freshmen and sophomores to play the Menlo-Atherton JV team at 10 a.m. Saturday.
El Camino (0-1) at Sequoia (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Colts were tamed by Carlmont last week, 15-6. … The Ravens were grounded by Capuchino, 35-6. … This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2009 season, an 18-6 El Camino win in PAL Lake Division play. … QB Noel Valdez found Donovan McDowell on a 10-yard scoring pass to account for El Camino’s TD last week. … Jovaughn Williams rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries and caught a pass for 35 yards for the Colts.
Carlmont (1-0) at Woodside (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Scots scooped up a 15-6 win over El Camino last week. … The Wildcats rolled to a 40-0 win over South City. … Carlmont crushed Woodside 61-16 in 2019. … Carlmont rushed for 175 yards against El Camino last week, averaging 4.7 yards a carry. … The Scots’ offense was paced by sophomore RB Luke Nessel, who ran for 101 yards and TD on 18 carries. … Antonio Castillo was a force defensively for Carlmont, finishing with eight solo tackles — three behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack. … Woodside’s version of the single-wing offense is going to give some defenses fits this season. … Eight players had at least one carry for a Wildcats’ offense that rushed for 112 yards. … The Wildcats defense held South City to just 64 yards of offense.
Saturday
Aragon (1-1) at Menlo School (1-0), 2 p.m.
The Dons picked up their first win of the season, 28-14 over San Mateo last week. … The Knights topped Hillsdale 30-7. … These teams last met in 2018 when both were in the Bay Division. Aragon won that game, 56-13. … Aragon bounced back from a lopsided loss to SHP to beat the Bearcats. … Aragon QB Daren Randolph made the start last week after getting knocked out of the game against the Gators. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 148 yards and a TD. … Jared Walsh, a Hillsdale transfer, made his Aragon debut and it was a strong one. The sophomore carried the ball 31 times for 134 yards and three TDs. … Ronier Barbiera had a monster game defensively for Menlo, recording 10 tackles, including a sack. … QB Sergio Beltran accounted for three scores for the Knights — two through the air and one on the ground.
Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-1) at Serra (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
The Irish were taken down by Riordan last week, 34-20. … The Padres pulled out a 33-26 win over Valley Christian. … SHC went winless last season, losing to Serra 35-7 in 2019. … Serra QB Dominique Lampkin threw four TD passes in the win last week. … WR Hasan Muhasin scored twice for the Padres — a 22-yard pass and a 60-yard run. … SHC is mired in a 12-game losing streak, dating to its 2018 CCS semifinal loss to Sacred Heart Prep. The Irish were 0-10 last season.
