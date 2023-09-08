FRIDAY
Serra (2-0) at Central Catholic-Modesto (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Padres solidified their standing as best team in Northern California after shutting out De La Salle last week, 28-0. … The Central Catholic Raiders held off Bishop Manogue-Reno, 16-7. … These teams met for the first time last season, with Serra posting a 42-30 win. … Serra is ranked in the MaxPreps.com top-25 national rankings for the first time in program history. The Padres are ranked No. 25. … The Padres posted their first shutout since a 41-0 win over Bellarmine in the first round of the 2021 CCS Division I playoffs. … Three weeks into its schedule, Central Catholic has already rushed for more than 800 yards, averaging 278 yards on the ground per game. … The Raiders captured the Valley Oak League championship in 2022 and advanced to the the SJS Division I semifinals.
Arroyo-San Lorenzo (0-2) at Burlingame (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Arroyo Dons were dumped by Encinal-Alameda last week, 54-21. … The Panthers were pummeled by Soquel, 37-0. … This is the first meeting between these schools. … Arroyo, which plays in the West Alameda County Shoreline Division, went 4-5 last season. … Arroyo hasn’t posted a winning record since going 6-4 in 2012. … The Dons have been outscored 95-29 through two games. … Burlingame is 0-2 to start the season for the first time since the 2021 COVID spring season. … The Panthers have been outscored 57-19 to start the season. …
Capuchino (2-0) at Los Altos (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs shut out South City last week, 21-0. … The Los Altos Eagles were grounded by Rancho San Juan-Salinas, 27-13. … This is the second meeting between these squads, with Capuchino winning 19-7 last year. … Capuchino is 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017. … Mustangs’ running back Lucas Zayac added two more rushing touchdowns last week, giving him five through the first two games. … The Capuchino defense is allowing an average of 9.5 points per game. The shutout was the first since blanking Mills 55-0 to end the 2021 season. … Los Altos has scored 13 points in each of its first two games.
Lincoln-SJ (1-1) at Aragon (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Lions tore up rival San Jose last week, 45-0. … The Dons were dismal in a 42-14 loss to Monterey. … This is the 10th meeting between these teams since 2008. Lincoln won 32-28 last year to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Dons. … In a season-opening 28-0 loss to Leigh, the Lions were held to 119 yards of offense. … Aragon trailed Monterey 14-0 at halftime, but the Dores scored three touchdowns in less than three minutes to open the third quarter to take control. … Dons’ running back Ivan Nisa made his season debut last week, rushing for 84 yards on 16 carries.
San Mateo (2-0) at Christopher-Gilroy (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats beat the brakes off Half Moon Bay last week, 34-8. … The Christopher Cougars held off Piedmont Hills, 30-24. … This is the third meeting between these teams. Christopher has won the first two, including a 38-7 win last year. … San Mateo is 2-0 for the second time in three seasons. … The Bearcats have attempted just three passes in two games, but are averaging 335 yards rushing. … Christopher racked up 449 yards of offense last week, including 297 on the ground. … The Cougars won the BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division championship in 2022, losing in the first round of the CCS Division II playoff.
Terra Nova (2-0) at Jefferson (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Tigers torched Lincoln-SF last week, 21-6. … The Grizzlies were muzzled by North Salinas, 49-0. … This is the fifth meeting between these teams since 2004, with Terra Nova winning by forfeit last season. … Terra Nova has already rushed for more than 700 yards in just two games, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. … The Tigers defense held Lincoln to just 104 yards of offense, all rushing. … In 2021, Jefferson went 4-5 playing in the PAL Ocean Division. Now the Grizzlies have lost 10 in a run dating to Week 3 of 2022. They have been outscored 104-13 in two games.
Lincoln-SF (0-2) at El Camino (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Mustangs were tamed by Terra Nova last week, 21-6. … The Colts were creamed by Hillsdale, 49-7. … This is the 13th meeting between these schools since 2004. Lincoln holds a 7-5 edge, but El Camino won last year, 33-26. … El Camino is off to a tough start after a 7-3 season in 2022. The Colts have been outscored 69-14 by San Mateo and Hillsdale. … Lincoln managed just 104 yards of offense last week.
Alameda (2-0) at Mills (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Alameda Hornets stung Concord last week, 49-0. … The Vikings were vanquished by Kennedy-Richmond, 22-0. … These teams met for the first time last year with Alameda posting a 34-23 victory. … Alameda has won its first two games by a combined score of 84-6. … Mills could do nothing offensively last week, accounting for just 4 yards of offense — 13 yards passing, minus-9 rushing. … The Vikings defense did come up with a pair of interceptions, while Ulisses Huerta finished with 10 tackles.
SATURDAY
Patterson (3-0) at Menlo-Atherton (1-1), 2 p.m.
The Patterson Tigers pounded Sequoia last week, 42-0. … The Bears pulled out a 20-14 win over Elk Grove. … This is the first meeting between these teams. … This is the second straight San Mateo County opponent for Patterson. … The Tigers are scoring an average of 40 points per game, while allowing just 13. … The Patterson quarterback is averaging 152 yards passing per game, while a pair of running backs averaging 110 yards or more rushing. … M-A quarterback Xander Eschelman went 22-for-31 for 216 yards and two touchdowns last week. He also led the ground attack, rushing for a team-high 69 yards on 10 carries. … The Bears defense is allowing an average of 15.5 points per game so far this season.
Watsonville (1-1) at Menlo (2-0), 2 p.m.
The Watsonville Wildcatz posted a 12-0 win over Pajaro Valley last week. … The Knights knocked off Carlmont, 21-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams. … The Watsonville offense is averaging 16 points per game. … Menlo, known mostly for its prolific passing attack, is getting it done on the ground to start the season, averaging 205 yards rushing per game. … The Knights defense has been pretty stingy this year, as well, allowing an average of 10 points per game.
Sacred Heart Prep (1-1) at Palo Alto (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Gators grabbed a 42-23 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral last week. … the Vikings were victorious over Leland, 38-20. … This is the first meeting between these teams. … SHP got its offense clicking last week, rolling up 388 yards — 214 rushing, 174 passing. … Anthony Noto led the ground attack for the Gators, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. … Receiver Charlie Stuart had six catches for 82 yards and a score last week, surpassing his 2022 totals. … The Palo Alto passing game is averaging 207 yards through the first two games. Quarterback Declan Packer has thrown five touchdowns and no picks so far. … The Vikings defense has allowed 30 points through two games.
College of the Sequoias (0-1) at College of San Mateo (1-0), 1 p.m.
The COS Giants fell to Butte in the season opener last week, 23-20. … The Bulldogs coughed up a fourth-quarter lead, but rallied for a 37-34 win over Sierra. … CSM beat COS 45-21 last year. … CSM led 27-7 going into the fourth quarter, but needed an Anthony Grigbsy 18-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Patterson with just over a minute to play to secure win. … Grigbsy completed 20-of-33 passes for 290 yards and two scores. … The Bulldogs defense allowed 364 yards of offense last week. … COS threw for 239 yards last week, but the ground game was limited to just 10 yards.
Other PAL games …
Leigh (2-0) at Mountain View (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
SHC (0-2) at Wilcox (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Grant (2-1) at Los Gatos (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Homestead (0-2) at Gunderson (0-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Fremont (1-1) at Monta Vista (1-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Saratoga (1-1) at Harbor (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Lowell (0-0) at Gunn (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
