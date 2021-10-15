FRIDAY
Bay Division
King’s Academy (0-1, 2-4) at Half Moon Bay (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
The Knights were knocked off by Burlingame last week, 10-7. … The Cougars’ rally came up short in a 47-46 loss to Menlo-Atherton. … King’s Academy needed OT to beat HMB 35-34 during the 2021 fall season. Before that, the teams last met in 2016, with the Knights winning 49-35. … King’s has lost two straight. … The Knights have been kept under 20 points in four of their six games. … The 46 points scored was the second-most this season for HMB. … Five of the Cougars’ six opponents are CCS title contenders this season.
Sacred Heart Prep (1-1, 2-4) at Menlo-Atherton (1-0, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Gators pulled out a 14-13 win over Terra Nova last week. … The Bears barely got past Half Moon Bay, 47-46. … M-A posted a 15-7 win over SHP during the spring 2021 season. … SHP snapped a four-game losing streak. … The Gators have scored 21 points or less in five of their six games. … While the SHP offense has struggled this season, its defense has been stout. The Gators allowed less than 300 yards of offense last week and no team has scored more than 24 points against them this season. … The M-A offense has been virtually unstoppable this season, averaging nearly 37 points a game. Defensively, the Bears have struggled to stop anyone, allowing nearly 33 points per game.
Burlingame (2-0, 6-0) at Terra Nova (0-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Panthers pulled out a 10-7 win over King’s Academy last week. … the Tigers were tripped up by SHP, 14-13. … Burlingame posted a 21-6 win over Terra Nova during the 2021 spring season. … Burlingame’s win last week was the 500th in the program’s 96-year history. ... The Panthers have not given up more than 21 points this season. … The 10 points scored was a season low for the Burlingame defense. … Terra Nova has lost two of its last three. … While the Tigers have struggled offensively, averaging 21 points, their defense is among the best in the PAL, allowing just over 11 points.
Ocean Division
Menlo School (2-0, 6-0) at Aragon (1-0, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Knights had little trouble in taking down Hillsdale last week, 55-21. … The Dons downed Carlmont, 48-27. … Menlo mauled Aragon 40-14 during the 2021 spring season. … Menlo went over the 50-point mark for third time this season. … The 21 points allowed was a season-high for the Knights’ defense. … Menlo QB Sergio Beltran threw five more touchdowns last week, giving him 32 for the season. … Aragon has won four straight after opening the season with a two-game winning streak. … The Dons rushed for a season-high 459 yards last week.
Carlmont (0-2, 1-5) at Jefferson (0-2, 2-3), 7 p.m.
The Scots suffered a 48-27 loss to Aragon last week. … The Grizzlies were saddled with a 41-38 loss to Capuchino. … These teams last met during the 2019 season, a 20-6 Jefferson victory. … Carlmont has lost five in a row. … The Carlmont defense allowed a season-high last week. … Scots QB Jack Weissinger had his best performance in three weeks. Against Aragon, he completed 9-of-16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. … Jefferson has lost two straight. … Jefferson’s Dylan Camp accounted for 199 yards of total offense last week. He rushed for 109 yards on just four carries and added five catches for 90 more.
Lake Division
El Camino (0-1, 0-6) at Mills (0-2, 0-5), 7 p.m.
The Colts came up short against Woodside last week, 18-10. … The Vikings were whacked by San Mateo, 34-0... These teams faced off in 2019, with Mills posting a 28-7 win. … The 10 points scored was the second-high output of the season for El Camino. … Through six games, the Colts have scored a total of 40 points. … Mills was shut out for the third time this season and hasn’t scored since a 34-33 loss to Yerba Buena Sept. 9. …
San Mateo (2-0, 6-0) at Sequoia (1-0, 2-4), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats beat down Mills last week, 34-0. … The Ravens were routed by Scotts Valley, 35-0, in a non-league game. … San Mateo beat Sequoia 35-13 in 2019 when both were in the Ocean Division. … San Mateo rushed for a season-high 309 yards against Mills, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. QB Giancarlo Selvitella led the way rushing for a team-high 114 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. … The Bearcats defense has been on point this season. They’ve allowed just 14 points over the last four games, posting a pair of shutouts. For the season, San Mateo has allowed a total of 35 points. … Sequoia is scoring an average of 16 points per game while allowing double that.
WCAL
Serra (3-0, 5-0) at Valley Christian (2-1, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Padres pounded Riordan 36-6 last week. … The Warriors were topped by St. Francis, 41-27. … Serra beat Valley 33-26 in the 2021 spring season opener. … The 36 points scored by Serra last week was a season low and the second time this season the Padres were held under 40 points. … The 6 points allowed was the second-least allowed by the Serra defense this season. They Padres shut out Mitty 38-0 in Week 4. … Valley Christian saw its two-game winning streak broken. … The Warriors racked up 365 yards of offense last week.
SATURDAY
College
San Mateo (0-0, 5-0) at Delta-Stockton (0-0, 0-5), 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs had a bye last week. They mauled Modesto 32-7 two weeks ago. … The Delta Mustangs also had a bye. They dropped a 21-14 decision to Reedley Oct. 2. … CSM beat Delta 43-3 in a non-conference game in 2019. … The CSM offense is averaging 35 points per game while the defense gives up just under 11. … Delta has struggled slowing down the opposition this season, allowing nearly 500 yards of offense per game.
