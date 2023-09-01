FRIDAY
Menlo-Atherton (0-1) at Elk Grove (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Bears were beaten by Bellarmine 17-14 last week. … The EG Thundering Herd ran over Antelope, 55-32. … These teams met last year for the first time with M-A posting a 40-20 victory. … M-A quarterback Xander Eschelman completed 22-of-33 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown, but the Bears running game was nullified by Bellarmine, holding the Bears to just 5 yards on 20 carries. … The Thundering Herd have run roughshod over two opponents this season. They rushed for 205 in a season-opening loss to Granite Bay before erupting for 338 in last week’s win.
Burlingame (0-1) at Soquel (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers were punked by Capuchino last week, 20-19. … the Knights were unseated by Los Gatos, 45-14. … This is the first meeting between these teams. … Burlingame’s offense was stuffed last week, held to just 135 total yards. … Soquel struggled offensively as well as Los Gatos held the Knight to just 175 yards. … The Knights’ defense, despite giving up 45 points, did notch four sacks.
Menlo (1-0) at Carlmont (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Knights held on for a 15-14 win over American Canyon. … The Scots let a fourth-quarter lead get away from them, falling 26-23 to Castro Valley. … Menlo is 7-1 against Carlmont all-time. They last met in 2021, with Menlo coming away with a 55-17 victory. … Known for its aerial attack, Menlo actually got the job done last week on the ground, rushing for 246 yards. Nicholas Scacco led the way with 111 yards on 21 carries. … Carlmont led 20-3 going into the fourth quarter last week before giving up 20 points to Castro Valley. … Scots quarterback Carlo Campobello threw for 161 yards and two scores, while the running game gained 106 yards.
El Camino (0-1) at Hillsdale (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Colts were corralled by San Mateo last week, 20-7. … The Knights knocked off Livermore, 24-20. … Hillsdale is just 3-8 against El Camino dating to 2004, but the Knights have won the last two meetings, including a 42-0 decision in 2021. … El Camino had only 82 yards of offense last week. … The Colts score came on defense, with Nate Macalino getting a strip-sack and Aarik Fuentecilla scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 54 yards for the touchdown. … Hillsdale rolled up more than 400 yards of offense last week — 226 passing and 202 rushing.
Monterey (1-0) at Aragon (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Monterey Dores blasted St. Francis-Watsonville last week, 35-0. … The Dons dominated Homestead, 41-13. … This is the second meeting ever between these teams, with Aragon holding on for a 7-6 win last season. … Monterey had nearly 400 yards of offense last week. The Dores gained 216 yards on the ground using a running back-by-committee approach, averaging nearly 9 yards a carry. … Monterey quarterback Preston White threw for for 166 yards and three scores. … Aragon quarterback Sean Hickey connected on 10 passes — four of which went for touchdowns — averaging 26 yards per completion for 263 yards.
Patterson (2-0) at Sequoia (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Patterson Tigers, located south of Tracy and north of Los Banos in San Joaquin County, clawed their way to a 35-21 win over Mountain House last week. … The Ravens went to Maui and mauled Kealakehe, 34-0. … This is the first-ever meeting between these teams. … Through two games, Patterson is averaging 268 yards rushing and 136 yards passing. … The Tigers have a tandem of running backs who have averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game. Coby Johnson leads the way with an average of 132, while Jeremiah Lugo averages 108. … Sequoia dominated in Hawaii, rolling up 379 yards of offense — 194 passing, 185 rushing — while holding the Waveriders to just 97 total yards.
Lincoln-SF (0-1) at Terra Nova (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Lions were tamed by Analy last week, 26-7. … The Tigers tore up Santa Clara, 52-42. … Terra Nova is 2-0 against Lincoln, including a 34-21 win last season. … Lincoln rushed 224 yards last week, led by Jamelle Newman, who gained 158 and scored the Lions’ only touchdown. … Terra Nova ran for 442 yards seven touchdowns. … The Tigers has two rushers go over the 100-yard mark. Mateo Corona led the way with 191 yards and four scores, while Zachary Perez added 166 yards and two scores. … The Terra Nova defense had three players record double-digit stops — JT Snead led the way with 13 tackles, Rico Templin had 12 and Jaden Wilkins added 10.
Woodside (1-0) at Overfelt (1-0), 7:15 p.m.
The Wildcats whipped Jefferson last week, 55-13. … the Overfelt Royals blasted San Jose, 36-0. … This is the first meeting between these teams. … Overfelt went 5-0 in capturing the BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division title last season, a ‘B’ league, on it way to an overall record of 9-2. … Woodside rushed for 321 yards last week, led by Evan Usher’s 190 yards and three scores on just 10 carries. … Quarterback Kyle Cortes completed just 1 of 6 passes — but it went for a 27-yard touchdown to Dumace’ Bell.
North Salinas (1-0) at Jefferson (0-1), 7 p.m.
The North Salinas Vikings pillaged Sobrato, 47-15. … The Grizzlies were declawed by Woodside, 55-13. … Jefferson is 2-0 all-time against North Salinas, including a 33-0 win last year. … North Salinas snapped an 11-game losing streak last week. The Vikings lost to Aragon in the playoffs to end 2021 and the Vikings went 0-10 last season. … Jefferson has lost nine straight dating back to last season.
Mills (0-0) at Kennedy-Richmond (0-1), 7 p.m.
This is the Vikings’ season opener. They went 3-7 overall in 2022 and 3-4 in Lake Division play. … The Kennedy Eagles were grounded by Napa last week, 42-14. … This is the second meeting between these teams, with Kennedy coming away with a 26-9 win last season. … Kennedy went 6-4 last season, finishing 1-3 in the Tri-County Stone Division.
SATURDAY
De La Salle (0-1) at Serra (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
The DLS Spartans played Orange Lutheran even in the first half, but eventually fell 35-14. … The Padres picked on Folsom early and then held on for a 21-14 win. … This is the 12th meeting between the two teams and DLS is 10-1 — Serra beat the Spartans for the first time last season, 24-21. … De La Salle is ranked 89th in the nation and 16th in the state by MaxPreps.com. … Serra is the top-ranked team in Northern California, 6th in the state and 26th in the nation. … The Padres rushed for 225 yards in the win over Folsom, but threw for just 65 — 60 of which came on a Maealiuaki Smith 60-yard scoring strike to Cole Harrison. … The Serra defense held the Bulldogs to just 114 yards of offense through the first three quarters before Folsom got in a rhythm in the fourth.
Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (0-1), 2 p.m.
The Irish fell to Pittsburg last week, 49-13. … The Gators were gouged by Riordan, 36-17. … This is the fifth meeting between these teams, with both having won twice. SHP came up with a 13-12 win a year ago. … SHC quarterback Aidan McGrath completed 15-of-25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. … The Irish ground game was grounded, however, finishing with just 57 yards. … Ravu Savali and Greg Gamitian each scored a rushing touchdown for SHP last week.
Other games ...
Aptos (0-1) vs Mitty (1-0) at Foothill College; St. Ignatius (0-1) at Jesuit-Carmichael (1-0); Riordan (1-0) at Moreau Catholic-Hayward (0-1); Valley Christian (1-0) at Salinas (0-1); McClymonds-Oakland (0-0) vs Bellarmine (1-0) at San Jose City College; Los Gatos (1-0) at Liberty-Brentwood; Live Oak (1-0) at Mountain View (1-0); Silver Creek (1-0) at Homestead (0-1); Palo Alto (1-0) at Leland (1-0); King’s Academy (0-1) at Santa Teresa (0-1); Westmont (1-0) at Fremont (0-1); Santa Clara (0-1) at Monte Vista Christian (1-0); Los Altos (0-1) at Rancho San Juan (0-1); Gunn (1-0) at Hill (0-1); Lynbrook (0-1) at Prospect (1-0); Santa Cruz (0-1) at Saratoga (0-1), 7 p.m.; Bear Creek (1-1) at Cupertino (0-1), 7:15 p.m.; St. Francis (0-1) at Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (0-1), 7:30 p.m.; Washington-SF (0-0) at Monta Vista (1-0), 2 p.m. Saturday.
