Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 18, Sequoia 6
The Bears got their season off to a strong start with a victory over the Ravens Thursday.
Malone Lohmann piled up the points for M-A, finishing with five goals and three assists. Paul Mills and Nico Arizini each netted four goals for the Bears and combined for three assists. Marcello Battista added two goals for M-A, while Bears’ goaltender Kevin Shvodian finished with 10 saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 22, Presentation 7
Burlingame scored 14 first-half goals as they cruised to the victory Tuesday.
Burlingame’s Lina Sutherlin had a match-high five goals. Ella Bradley scored four times, while Ella Treu, Viviana Bautista and Alex Goslawski each netted hat tricks.
Baseball
Riordan 4, San Mateo 0
Pitcher Jack Gispan spun a three-hit complete game effort for the Bearcats, but it went for naught as the Crusaders scored four unearned runs for the non-league win Thursday.
San Mateo managed only a pair against Riordan, with Owen Tanap and Aidan Natusch each notching a single.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 7, Mills 0
The Dons cruised to the PAL Bay Division win over the Vikings Thursday.
Aragon won in straight sets in six of the seven matches. Amitat Smyla posted a double bagel at No. 4 singles, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Andrew Cheng and David Harris. Alex Tu and Ethan Chinn, playing at No. 1 doubles for the Dons, and the No. 2 doubles team of Jack Murphy and Kausik Kolluri each won by identical scores of 6-0, 6-1. Jason Hauk dropped only two games in winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, while Randy Liu posted a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
In the No. 1 singles match, Mills’ Curtis Draheim took the first set before Nicky Dobbs eventually prevailed with a 2-6, 6-3, (10-7) win.
University-SF 7, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Gators were blanked in a non-league match against the Blues Thursday.
SHPs’ Aarav Chandrasekar made his opponent work at No. 2 singles before falling 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).
Girls’ water polo
Miramonte-Moraga 10, Sacred Heart Prep 5
The Gators were handed their first defeat of the season, falling to Nor Cal power Miramonte Thursday.
The Matadors took control of the match in the first period, outscoring SHP 4-0.
Ashley Penner scored twice to lead the Gators, while Ola Szczerba, Ella Woodhead and Brienz Lang each had a goal and an assist.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 10, Miramonte-Moraga 4
The Gators continue to play — and beat — the best the Bay Area has to offer, knocking off perennial Nor Cal titan Miramonte.
Leading 3-2 at halftime, the Gators blitzed the Matadors in the third quarter, outscoring them 6-2 and shutting them out in the fourth period.
SHP had five players scored twice: Bear Weigle, Isaac Rotenberg, Gavin West, Will Swart and Jake Tsotadze.
The SHP defense shut down the Miramonte offense, holding the Matadors to just 12 shots. SHP goaltender finished with six saves.
Girls’ soccer
Aragon 14, San Mateo 0
The Dons overwhelmed an overmatched Bearcats squad in the PAL Ocean Division opener game Thursday.
Ryann Abad paced an Aragon offense that saw 11 players with a goal or an assist. Abad finished with three assists to go along with two goals. Rosa Churape netted a hat trick for the Dons; Carmen Hinton and Thuy Nguyen each scored twice; Shawny Rooper had a goal and an assist, and Kaylah Bresee added a pair of assists for Aragon.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 270, Castilleja 278
The Crusaders held off the Gators in a West Bay Athletic League match at Green Hills Golf Club Thursday — the third win in a row for Mercy.
Brooke Barron finished in a tie with Castilleja’s Kelly Yu for low-round honors as both finished with 47s. Jaylyn Remolona was one shot back for Mercy-Burlingame, while Anais Ko completed her high school career with a final round of 57.
College baseball
CSM 10, Cañada 3
The Bulldogs used a eight-run ninth inning to stun the Colts Thursday afternoon in Redwood City.
Down 3-2 going into the top of the ninth, CSM sent 15 batters to the plate. A Korrey Sriacusa RBI single tied the score at 3-all and Kodai Yaoita drove in what turned out to be the winning run. The big blow was a Tyler Farnham bases-loaded triple. Yaoita and Andrew Crane each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
CSM starter Oscar Lepe opened the game with four scoreless innings, but Kai St., the third reliever of the day, earned the win.
Steven Dong and Andrew Castillo each had a RBI for Cañada, as the Colts managed just five hits. Adam Bever was strong on the mound for Cañada as the former Aragon standout worked seven innings, allowing two runs on just four hits.
West Valley 3, Skyline 2, 10 innings
The Vikings walked out with the win over the Trojans on a Josiah Granados bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday.
Tyler White had a pair of hits, a RBI and scored a run to pace the Skyline offense. Carlos Solis Jr. picked drove in the other run for the Trojans.
Tony Zamagni got the start for Skyline and went opening three innings, allowing one unearned on no hits. Four Skyline pitchers combined to scatter eight hits, while only one of West Valley’s three runs was earned.
