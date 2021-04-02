Friday
Jefferson (1-0 PAL Ocean, 1-0 overall) at Aragon (1-1, 1-2), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies held off San Mateo in their season opener last week, 31-27. … The Dons were dumped by Menlo, 40-14. … These teams last met during the 2016 season, with Aragon posting a 44-6 win. … Jefferson put up nearly 400 yards of offense last week. QB Nicholas Sunga was 7-for-9 passing for 188 yards and two TDs. … WR Dylan Camp had a pair of 48-yard catches as he finished 4 catches for 107 yards and a score. … Romien Taguiam led the Jefferson ground attack, rushing for 111 yards on 17 carries. … Through three games, Aragon is allowing 34.3 points per game, while scoring less than 20. … Jared Walsh has quickly become Aragon’s featured RB. In two games, he’s rushed for 230 yards and four TDs. He had 96 yards and a score against Menlo.
Hillsdale (1-1 PAL Ocean, 1-1 overall) at San Mateo (0-3, 0-3), 7 p.m.
The Knights knocked off Capuchino last week, 27-21. … The Bearcats were put down by Jefferson, 31-27. … San Mateo beat Hillsdale 20-10 in 2019. … Hillsdale QB Liam Smith rushed for two scores and threw a third, a 58-yard strike to Ben Weiskopf. Smith completed 7-of-14 passes for 148 yards. … As a team, the Knights rushed for 238 yards, led by Joshua Violette, who carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards. Si’i Tengei added 61 yards and a 9-yard TD run. … San Mateo’s offense was Lucas Castillo last week. The senior running back accounted for 125 of the Bearcats’ 220 yards of offense. He rushed for 99 yards and also threw a 26-yard touchdown.
Carlmont (2-0 PAL Lake, 2-0 overall) at South City (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.
The Scots scuttled Woodside last week, 34-20. … The Warriors had a week off after their scheduled game with Mills was canceled. They lost 40-0 to Woodside in their opener two weeks ago. … Carlmont crushed South City in 2019, 65-0. … Carlmont had two RBs rush for more than 100 yards last week. George Hannah led the Scots with 129 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Luke Nessel added 116 yards and a score on 18 totes. … Through two games, the Carlmont defense is allowing an average of 13 points per game. … The Warriors struggled in their season opener, managing only 91 yards of offense. … South City did have a number of big plays called back because of penalty, negating a TD and costing another chance at another score.
Sequoia (1-0 PAL Lake, 1-1 overall) at Woodside (1-1, 1-1), 7 p.m.
The Ravens held off El Camino last week, 28-21. … The Wildcats were tamed by Carlmont, 34-20. … Sequoia beat Woodside 40-20 in the 2019 season opener. … Sequoia bumped up its offensive production significantly from its opener. It scored 6 points against Capuchino in Week 1 before scoring four TDs last week. … The Ravens held El Camino to 156 yards of offense. … Woodside’s two QB attack of Tommy Ashworth and Ben Shepard combined to go 12-for-26 for 125 yards and a TD apiece. … The Wildcats managed only 104 yards rushing, led by Jakob Jackson, who rushed for 57 yards on just 3 carries.
Saturday
St. Francis (1-0 overall) at Serra (2-0), 1:30 p.m.
The Lancers got past San Benito last week, 24-19. … The Padres pounded Sacred Heart Cathedral, 49-10. … Serra beat rival St. Francis 35-21 in 2019. … The Padres have beaten the Lancers three of the last four seasons. … This is, technically, a non-league game as the WCAL has been split into North and South divisions, with no crossover games. … Through two games, Serra is scoring an average of 31 points per game, while having allowed a average of 18. … St. Francis racked 246 yards on the ground last week. Adonis Hernandez led the way with 128 yards on 15 carries. Camilo Arquette added 111 yards and a score on 13 carries.
Menlo Atherton (2-0 PAL Bay, 2-0 overall)
at Sacred Heart Prep (2-0, 3-0), 2 p.m.
The Bears beat Burlingame last week, 21-0. … The Gators grabbed a 38-31 win over King’s Academy. … M-A held on for a 26-20 win over SHP in 2019. … This game will most likely determine the PAL Bay Division champion. The Bears have won three of the last four division titles. … After racking up 435 yards of offense against Half Moon Bay two weeks ago, M-A’s offense grinded out just 247 yards against the Burlingame defense. … Thomas Taufui scored all three TD for the Bears last week as he rushed for 79 yards. … SHP QB Teddy Purcell is completing nearly 73% of his passes, averaging more than 200 yards passing through three games. … The Gators present one of the most balanced attacks in the PAL — averaging 215 yards passing and 169 yards rushing per game.
Capuchino (1-1 PAL Ocean, 2-1 overall)
at Menlo School (2-0, 2-0), 2 p.m.
The Mustangs were bucked by Hillsdale last week, 27-21. … The Knights knocked out Aragon, 40-14. … These teams last met during the 2018 season, with Menlo posting a 33-7 victory. … Capuchino is averaging 30.3 points per game this season on offense, while allowing 15.6 on defense. … The Mustangs allowed 20 points combined in their first two games before giving up 27 last week. … Menlo QB Sergio Beltran has been quite a find for the Knights. Last week, the junior accounted for six TDs last week — four passing and two rushing. … Through two games, the Knights defense has allowed a total of 21 points.
Half Moon Bay (1-1 PAL Bay, 2-1 overall)
at King’s Academy (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.
The Cougars cruised past Stellar Prep-Hayward last week, 47-14. … The Knights were denied by SHP, 38-31. … This will be the first meeting between the teams since a TKA 49-35 win in Ocean Division play in 2016. … HMB scored a season high last week. … King’s Academy had 288 yards of offense last week. … RB Noah Short rushed for 106 yards, while QB Antonio Gonzalez completed 15-of-20 passes for 158 yards and two scores.
