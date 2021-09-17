Sacred Heart Prep (1-1) at Mountain View (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Gators had a bye last week. They dropped a 13-7 decision to St. Ignatius two weeks ago. … The Mountain View Spartans spanked Los Altos, 42-7. … SHP has been strong on defense this season. Through two games, the Gators have notched six sacks. Jack Halloran has two of them. … Luke Renert has been a big-play receiver for SHP. He has only four catches on the season — but is averaging 37 yards per reception. … Mountain View has put up numbers in bunches, averaging 35 points per game. … As a team, the Spartans are averaging 264 yards rushing per game.
Half Moon Bay (0-2) at Los Gatos (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Cougars were crushed by Serra last week, 49-7. … The Los Gatos Wildcats whipped Live Oak, 42-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams in more than 20 years. … This is the third straight CCS title contender HMB has faced. The Cougars opened against Salinas, followed by Serra last week. … The HMB defense has allowed 40 points or more in two straight games. … Offensively the Cougars are averaging just over 14 points per game. … Los Gatos has one of the most balanced offenses you’ll find. The Wildcats average 186 yards passing and 184 yards rushing per game. … Los Gatos QB Jake Boyd has thrown eight TDs against no interceptions.
Saratoga (0-3) at Aragon (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Saratoga Falcons were grounded by Westmont last week, 48-14. … The Dons dominated Woodside, 41-7. … This will be the second team from the SCVAL to play Aragon. The Dons opened against Homestead. … Saratoga has scored a total of 14 points through three games. The Eagles were shut out in their first two games. … With last week’s win, Aragon snapped a three-game losing streak, dating to the spring season finale. … The 41 points scored was the most for Aragon since a 43-21 win over Half Moon Bay during the 2018 season.
Washington-SF (0-1) at Capuchino (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Washington Eagles were declawed by Irvington-Fremont in their season opener last week, 40-14. … The Mustangs were tamed by Sequoia, 21-7. … Washington is mired in a 20-game losing streak, dating to the 2017 season. The Eagles’ last win was a 34-12 decision over Lowell in Week 9 of the 2017 season. … Washington scored a total of 34 points during the 2019 season. San Francisco public schools did not play a 2021 spring season. … In their two losses, Capuchino has been outscored 66-7.
Jefferson (1-1) at Castlemont-Oakland, (1-0) 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were shut out by Terra Nova last week, 34-0. … The Castlemont Knights opened their season with a 19-0 win over Hercules. … Jefferson has scored 16 points through the first two weeks of the season. … Grizzlies’ Dylan Camp rushed for 61 yards on just seven carries. … Castlemont played just two games during the spring season. … Castlemont was 1-9 in 2019, scoring an average of 13 points while giving up 35.
Hillsdale (2-1) at Sequoia (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Knights upended El Camino last week, 42-0. … The Ravens ripped off their first win of the season, 21-7 over Capuchino. … Hillsdale cruised to 39-3 win over Sequoia in 2019. … Hillsdale QB Liam Smith has thrown at leat one touchdown pass in all three games. … Makoa Au Tou had a career-best 163 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries last week for the Knights, averaging nearly 14 yards per rush. … The Hillsdale defense is allowing an average of 11.3 points per game. … Jaymason Howard rushed for a pair of scores, while Jack Kern caught a touchdown pass from QB Thomas Flynn, and recovered a fumble for Sequoia last week.
Woodside (1-2) at Cupertino (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats were whipped 41-7 by Aragon last week. … The Cupertino Pioneers escaped with a 27-24 win over Prospect. … Cupertino was 3-7 in 2019. The Pioneers went 2-2 during the 2021 spring season. … Woodside managed only 59 yards of offense last week. … The Wildcats need to tighten things up defensively, having allowed 40 or more points in two of their three games. … Anthony Colocho leads the Woodside defense, averaging eight tackles a game. … Cupertino is averaging more than 400 yards of offense per game. … The Pioneers defense has been getting to the opposing QB this year, having registered seven sacks through the first two games.
Lincoln-SF (0-2) at El Camino (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Mustangs were mauled by Lodi last week, 38-7. … The Colts were hammered by Hillsdale, 42-0. … Lincoln whacked El Camino 48-8 in 2019. … While South City may be El Camino’s main rival, Lincoln would be the Colts’ non-league rival. These two have met every year since 2010 (minus the 2020 COVID-impacted season). Lincoln has won the last five meetings. … El Camino has stuggled offensively this season. Not only have the Colts scored only 10 points on the season, they have a combined 259 yards of total offense through three games.
SATURDAY
Palo Alto (1-2) at Carlmont (1-2), 2 p.m.
This game, originally scheduled for Thursday was canceled Wednesday because of COVID issues with the Scots. It has now been rescheduled to Saturday after Carlmont's COVID tests came back negative. … The Palo Alto Vikings conquered Pioneer, 27-10 last week. … the Scots fell to San Mateo, 28-21. … Palo Alto opened the season with back-to-back losses to St. Ignatius and Serra. … The 27 points scored was more than the Vikings scored in their first two games, combined: 21. … Carlmont piled up 360 yards of offense last week, led by QB Jack Weissinger, who threw for 201 yards and two TDs. … The 28 points allowed was a season high for the Scots defense.
Terra Nova (3-0) at Menlo School (3-0), 2 p.m.
The Tigers tore up Jefferson last week, 34-0. … The Knights rode to a 56-6 beat down of Mission-SF. … Terra Nova beat Menlo 63-12 in 2018. … The 34 points scored was a season-high for Terra Nova. … Known more for its offense, the Tigers defense is becoming a beast. Through three games, the Tigers have allowed a total of 32 points. … That Terra Nova defense will be severely tested by a Menlo offense that is averaging 56 points per game. … The Knights defense is just as impressive, allowing an average of 8 points per game. … Not only has Menlo QB Sergio Beltran thrown 17 TDs this season, he is also the Knights’ only ball carrier. According to stats loaded on MaxPreps.com, Beltran has 13 carries for 179 yards and is the only rusher listed.
Butte (2-0) at College of San Mateo (2-0), 2 p.m.
Butte beat Laney 23-10 last week. … CSM crushed College of the Sequoias, 41-0. … Butte opened the season with a 24-21 over Sequoias. … These teams last met during the 2017 season, a 51-12 Bulldogs victory. … Butte comes in ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest JC Athletic Bureau poll. … CSM still holds on to the top spot. … Butte averages a little more than 300 yards of offense per game, with a scoring average of 24. … As much as the CSM defense is humming, scoring more than 40 points per game, the Bulldogs defense has been downright stingy. The unit has given up just five points while allowing a little more than 200 yards per game.
