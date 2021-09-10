Friday
Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-2) at Burlingame (2-0), 7 p.m.
The SHC Irish were polished off by Palma last week, 14-7. … The Panthers pounced on American Canyon for a 31-6 win. … This is the first meeting between these teams since 2007. SHC, which played an independent schedule that year, beat Burlingame 31-10. … SHC may be winless, but the Irish have lost both their games by a touchdown. … The Irish rushed for 326 yards in a season-opening 28-21 loss to Sacred Heart Prep two weeks ago. … This may be as balanced an offense Burlingame has had. The Panthers have thrown for 297 yards and have rushed for 213. … The Panthers defense has been on point to start the season. Through two games they’ve allowed six points. Linebacker Liam Howard and strong safety Will Uhrich have led the way with 14 and 12 tackles, respectively.
Jefferson (1-0) at Terra Nova (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were grounded by a bye last week. They opened with a 16-3 victory over Lincoln-SF in the opener two weeks ago. … The Tigers got away with a 21-19 win over Carlmont. … These teams last met in 2011, with Terra Nova posting a 27-10 victory. … This is only the fourth meeting since 2001. In 2010, the Tigers beat Jefferson 21-19 in a CCS semifinal game. The only other time before that was a 50-8 Terra Nova win in 2002. … Terra Nova has won its first two games by a combined three points.
El Camino (0-2) at Hillsdale (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Colts were tamed by Capuchino last week, 41-3. … The Knights knocked off their namesake Soquel, 42-20. … This is the first meeting between these teams since Hillsdale beat El Camino 28-6 during the 2013 season. … The Colts have been outscored 81-10 to open the season. They were held to just 56 yards of offense by Capuchino last week. … Elijah Vasquez has been a bit of a bright spot offensively, having rushed for 87 yards on 16 touches, good for 5.4 yards per carry. … Hillsdale QB Liam Smith continues to impress. He completed 7-of-10 passes for 199 yards and three scores in the win over Soquel. … Zach Leighton was responsible for two of those TD as he caught three passes for 107 yards. … The Knights defense shut out Soquel in the first and fourth quarters.
Capuchino (1-1) at Sequoia (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs ran roughshod over El Camino last week, 41-3. … The Ravens were grounded by Gunn, 56-28. … Capuchino beat Sequoia 35-6 during the spring season. … Mustangs running back Isaac Nishimoto is picking up where he left off during the spring. Against El Camino, he rushed for 202 yards and had 265 yards of total offense and scored four times. … The Sequoia defense has allowed point totals of 63 and 56 in its first two games.
Aragon (0-2) at Woodside (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Dons were dominated 45-13 by Leland last week. … The Wildcats clawed their way to a 22-14 win over Salinas-based Rancho San Juan. … This is the first meeting between the teams since an Aragon 19-13 win in 2014. … Aragon is off to an 0-2 start for the third time in four seasons. … Marco Parodi’s season debut proved crucial in Woodside’s win last week. The senior slotback accounted for 149 yards of offense and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
Saturday
College of the Sequoias-Visalia (0-1)
at College of San Mateo (1-0), 1 p.m.
The COS Giants fell to Butte 24-21 last week. … The Bulldogs blasted Santa Rosa, 45-5. … These teams last met in the Bulldog Bowl to close the 2010 season, a 27-20 CSM victory. … Sequoias is ranked No. 25 in the state. CSM remains No. 1. … The game will be broadcast in the Bay Area on KOFY-TV20 or you can live stream it at BAOSN.tv. … CSM rolled up 409 yards of offense last week, while the defense held Santa Rosa to just 226.
Mission-SF (0-2) at Menlo School (2-0), 2 p.m.
The Mission Bears were blanked by Armijo-Fairfield last week, 21-0. … The Knights unseated King’s Academy, 49-12. … In 2019, Mission finished third in the San Francisco Academic Athletic Association with a 4-6 record. The AAA did not play a 2021 spring season. … The Bears have been outscored 61-0 in two games. … Menlo scored more points in its season opener (63-6 over Sequoia) than Mission has allowed in two games. … For all the attention the Knights’ offense is getting, their defense has been sneaky good, having allowed just 18 points.
Half Moon Bay (0-1) at Serra (1-0), 2:30 p.m.
The Cougars were sidelined last week after San Mateo had to cancel because of COVID issues. HMB was hammered 42-22 in its opener two weeks ago. … The Padres, after having their season opener with Pittsburg canceled because of bad air, finally took the field last week in a 41-14 pounding of Palo Alto. … These teams met in the first round of the 2019 CCS playoffs, with Serra handing HMB its only loss of the season, 42-14. … Serra QB Dominique Lampkin and utility Hassan Mahasin combined for 302 yards of total offense last week.
M-A (0-2) vs. Pleasant Valley-Chico (0-1)
at Liberty-Brentwood, 4 p.m.
The Bears were brought down by Oregon’s Tualatin last week, 44-33. … The Pleasant Valley Vikings were overwhelmed by Yuba City, 38-21. … The Bears offense is averaging 37 points per game, but its defense is struggling, allowing an average of 50 through two games. … The Bears are averaging more than 400 yards of offense per game. … M-A middle linebacker Andrew Buck has been a tackling machine, having made 23 through two games. … In 2019, Pleasant Valley captured the North Section Division II championship and advanced to the 4-A Nor Cal championship game in 2019, finishing 7-6 on the season.
