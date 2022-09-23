FRIDAY
Los Gatos (2-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (3-1), 4 p.m.
The Los Gatos Wildcats had a bye last week. They whipped Live Oak-Morgan Hill 34-0 two weeks ago. … The Gators gobbled up Riordan last week, 35-7. … Los Gatos has shut out its last two opponents and have allowed just 28 points through three games. … The Wildcats offense is averaging more than 300 yards of offense per game: 160 yards passing, 161 rushing. … The SHP defense is allowing less than 10 points per game through four games. … MLB Shay Kelly is averaging nearly 10 tackles a game and of his 38 stops, 10 have been for loss.
Menlo-Atherton (2-1) at Wilcox (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Bears were buried by Del Oro last week, 42-13. … The Wilcox Chargers charged past Leland, 42-14. … These teams last met in the 2019 CCS Division I title game, a 42-35 OT win for Wilcox. … The M-A defense is allowing more than 30 points per game. … Sherrod Smith paced the M-A offense last week, rushing just six times for 111 yards and both Bears touchdowns. … Wilcox is averaging nearly 40 points per game. … The Chargers are averaging 270 yards rushing per game, led by Andrew Palacios, who is rushing for 106 yards per game.
Lake Division
El Camino (0-0, 1-2) at Lynbrook (0-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.
Both teams had byes last week. … The Colts corralled Lincoln-SF 33-26 two weeks ago. … The Lynbrook Vikings were conquered by Evergreen Valley, 27-9. … The 33 points scored were the most for El Camino since the Colts scored 49 in a win over South City in the 2021 spring season season finale. … Lynbrook has lost its last two games after opening the season with a win. … The Viking have scored 16 points in their last two games combined.
Mills (0-1, 0-3) at Saratoga (0-0, 2-1), 7 p.m.
The Vikings were vanquished by Woodside last week, 41-7. … The Saratoga Falcons sank Harbor-Santa Cruz last week, 21-14. … Mills is scoring 13 points per game and allowing 33. … The Vikings have been held to single-digit scoring in two of its three games. … Saratoga quarterback Shane Timmons is averaging 173 yards passing per game.
Monta Vista (0-1, 1-2) at Woodside (1-0, 1-2), 7 p.m.
The Monta Vista Matadors were gored by Fremont-Sunnyvale last week, 17-13. … The Wildcats whacked Mills, 41-7. … Monta Vista is led by Greyson Mobley, who has rushed for 454 yards, averaging 151 yards per game. … The Matadors rushed for 298 yards last week. … The 41 points scored were the most by Woodside since a 40-0 win over South City to open the 2021 spring season. … Woodside ran roughshod on Mills, gaining 344 yards on the ground, averaging 11 yards per carry. Evan Usher went for 92 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. Oliver Lyssand had 72 yards and a score, also on just three carries.
SATURDAY
South City (0-0, 1-2) at Fremont-Sunnyvale (1-0, 3-0), 2 p.m.
South City had a bye last week. The Warriors snapped a 26-game losing streak with a 20-18 win over Jefferson two weeks ago. … The Fremont Firebirds rose up for a 17-13 win over Monta Vista last week. … The South City defense is allowing less than 20 points per game. … The Fremont defense has allowed just 31 points through three games. … The Firebirds are averaging 285 yards rushing per game.
Palo Alto (1-2) at Menlo School (2-1), 2 p.m.
The Palo Alto Vikings had a bye last week. They destroyed Gunn two weeks ago, 41-0. … The Knights were knocked off by Freedom-Oakley, 38-14. … Palo Alto is averaging just over 220 yards of offense per game. … The Vikings threw for a season-high 107 in the win over Gunn. … Running back Jeremiah Madrigal is averaging nearly 8 yards a carry this season. … The 13 points was Menlo's lowest point total since a 15-6 win over Terra Nova in Week 4 of the 2021 season. … The Knights had a season low of offensive yardage, managing just 224. … Receiver Cort Halsey has become Menlo's go-to receiver. Halsey has 13 catches for 178 yards and all four receiving touchdowns for the Knights.
College of San Mateo (3-0) at American River (1-2), 1 p.m.
The Bulldogs beat up Modesto last week, 35-14… The American River Beavers were chewed up by Fresno, 42-7. … CSM moved up to No. 2 in the state in the JC Athletic Bureau coaches' poll, American River dropped to No. 21 from No. 13. … The CSM defense gave up 28 points in the opener, 21 in Week 2 and 14 last week. … Since splitting time in the season opener, CSM quarterback Richeie Watts has established himself the starter. He was16-for-23 for 246 yards against College of the Sequoias and was 18-for-20 for 291 against Modesto. … Through three games, American River is averaging just over 10 points per game. … The Beavers defense gave up more 650 yards of offense to Fresno last week.
