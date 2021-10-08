Friday
Bay Division
Menlo-Atherton (0-0, 3-2) at Half Moon Bay (0-0, 1-3), 7 p.m.
The Bears bit off a 35-24 win over Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills last week. … The Cougars had a bye. They blasted Lincoln-Sf 56-13 two weeks ago. … M-A beat HMB 36-20 during the 2021 spring season. M-A is 5-1 against HMB since 2004. … The Bears were held to just 68 yards rushing last week. … M-A QB Matt MacLeod went 8-for-16 for 241 yards and two scores. … Jeremiah Earby averaged 32.2 yards per catch while racking up 193 receiving yards. … HMB, which went 10-0 in 2019, won their first game two weeks ago. … The Cougars were averaging 16 points per game before their 56-point explosion.
Burlingame (1-0, 5-0) at King's Academy (0-0, 2-3), 7 p.m.
The Panthers pulled out a 22-21 win over Sacred Heart Prep last week. … The Knights were knocked out by Aragon, 33-13. … Burlingame is 5-2 all-time against King's Academy, including a 21-14 win during the 2021 spring season. … The 21 points allowed last week were a season high against the Burlingame defense. Burlingame is allowing an average of 9.4 points per game. … A Burlingame win would be the 500th in the program's 96-year history. … King's Academy rushed for 149 yards on 30 carries last week. The Knights average five yards a carry. … King's Academy hasn't scored more than 28 points this season.
Ocean Division
Aragon (0-0, 3-2) at Carlmont (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
The Dons dominated King's Academy last week, 33-13. … The Scots succumbed to Capuchino, 37-13. … This is their first meeting since a 57-23 Dons' win in 2016. … The Dons have won three in a row after starting 0-2. … During its winning streak, Aragon is averaging 38 points per game. … Jaquari Hughes, who rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries, led a Carlmont ground attack that racked up 242 yards, a season high.
Capuchino (1-0, 3-2) at Jefferson (0-1, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs mauled Carlmont last week, 37-13. … The Grizzlies were grounded by Menlo School, 48-7. … Jefferson beat Capuchino 20-6 in 2019. … The Mustangs have won two straight. … In its two losses Capuchino scored a total of 7 points. In its three wins, it averages 44 points. … Jefferson has alternated wins and losses this season. … The Grizzlies haven't scored more than 29 points this season. Through four games, they are averaging 13 points per game while the defense allows double that.
Lake Division
San Mateo (1-0, 5-0) at Mills (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats got past Woodside last week, 21-7. … The Vikings were vanquished by Sequoia, 27-0. … San Mateo has won the last seven meetings between these teams, including a 30-27 win in 2017. … The San Mateo-Woodside game was called in the fourth quarter after a Wildcats player suffered a severe knee injury. … While the Bearcats offense is averaging 31 points per game, their defense has allowed a total of 35 points. … San Mateo rushed for a season-high 308 yards last week. … Mills was shutout for the second time this season. The Vikings have scored a total of 54 points. … Mills had 130 yards of offense last week.
El Camino (0-0, 0-5) at Woodside (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.
The Colts had a bye last week. They were shut out by Balboa-SF, 21-0, two weeks ago. … The Wildcats fell to San Mateo, 21-7. … El Camino beat Woodside 34-7 during the 2021 spring season. In 2019, Woodside took a 36-16 decision. … The Colts have scored a total of 30 points so far this season. … El Camino has been shut out twice in its last three games. ... Woodside QB Ben Shepard had the best performance of his varsity career last week. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 212 yards and a score. … Andrew Nordgren had 105 yards of offense last week, including 89 yards receiving on three catches.
Non-league
Sequoia (2-3) at Scotts Valley (4-1), 3:30 p.m.
The Ravens routed Mills last week, 27-0. … The Scotts Valley Falcons flew past North Monterey County, 42-0. … Jaymason Howard had a big night for Sequoia last week, rushing for 181 of the Ravens' 299 yards rushing. Its the second time this season they've eclipsed the 200-yard mark… The 27 points was a season high for Sequoia. … Scotts Valley is scoring an average of 30 points per game, while allowing just over 10. … The Falcons have won three in a row, having outscored their opponents 119-13 during that span.
Saturday
Bay Division
Terra Nova (0-0, 4-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (0-1, 1-4), 2 p.m.
The Tigers had a bye last week. They buried Lincoln-SF 41-7 two weeks ago. … The Gators were gut-punched for the second week in a row, dropping a 22-21 decision to Burlingame. … SHP holds a 6-5 lead in the series, overall, beating Terra Nova 42-10 in 2019. The Gators have won the last six games between the two. … The Tigers racked up a season-high 426 yards of offense against Lincoln – with a season-high 242 yards passing and 184 yards rushing. … SHP lost to Hillsdale 20-13 two weeks ago when a potential game-tying pass was batted down. … The Gators passed for a season-high 267 yards last week, including scoring plays of 80 and 78 yards.
WCAL
Riordan (1-1, 4-1) at Serra (2-0, 4-0), 1:30 p.m.
The Crusaders pulled out a 14-7 win over Mitty last week. … The Padres pounded Bellarmine, 41-7. … Serra beat Riordan 26-3 during the 2021 spring season. Riordan last beat Serra in 2015, 66-45. … As a team, Riordan has rushed for 1,149 yards this season, averaging 287 yards per game on the ground. … Curtis Jones has been the Crusaders' workhorse, with 83 carries for 491 yards on the season. The next closest is 28 carries. … Serra rushed for a season-high 277 yards last week., led by Petelo Gi's 171 and three scores on just 12 carries … The Padres are averaging nearly 42 points per game. The defense has allowed a total of 28 points so far this season.
