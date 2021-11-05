Friday
Rivalry games
The Skull Game
Half Moon Bay (3-1 Bay, 4-4 overall) at Terra Nova (0-4, 4-5), 7 p.m.
Terra Nova leads the series 35-19-5. … Half Moon Bay beat Terra Nova 42-12 during the 2021 spring season. …The Cougars continued its offensive surge, beating Sacred Heart Prep 47-39 last week. … The Tigers were taken down by King’s Academy, 49-35. … HMB has won three in a row and four of last five.… Over their last five games, the Cougars are averaging 45 points per game. … Terra Nova is in danger of its first winless Bay Division season since the PAL’s inception in 1996. … The Tigers’ 35 points last week were more than the total from the previous three games combined (34).
Battle of the Strip
Mills (0-8 overall) at Capuchino (4-5), 7 p.m.
Capuchino leads the series 40-21. … These teams did not play during the 2021 spring season because Mills opted out of the season. Capuchino beat Mills 33-0 in 2019. … The Vikings had to cancel last week’s game against Dougherty Valley because of a lack of healthy players. … The Mustangs lost another tough one, falling 36-33 to Aragon. … Mills broke a three-game scoreless drought in a 30-8 loss to Woodside two weeks ago. … Last week was the second time this season Capuchino scored 30 points or more and lost. … Throw out a shutout loss to Menlo and the Mustangs are averaging 41.6 points per game over their last five games.
Battle of the Fleas
Aragon (3-1 Ocean, 6-3 overall) at Hillsdale (3-1, 7-2), 7 p.m.
Aragon leads the series 36-20-3. … Hillsdale beat Aragon 17-13 during the 2021 spring season. … the Knights have won the last three games against the Dons, the first time they’ve done that since 1976-78. … The Dons slipped past Capuchino last week, 36-33. … The Knights knocked off Jefferson, 35-12. … The winner of this game will finish in second place in the Ocean Division standings, behind Menlo School. … Aragon has won six of its last seven games. … In those six wins, the Dons are scoring just under 40 points per game. … Hillsdale has won seven of its last eight games.
Terremere Trophy
Sequoia (4-5 overall) at Carlmont (1-8), 7 p.m.
Sequoia leads the series 34-32-1. … Carlmont beat Sequoia 34-14 during the 2021 spring season. … The Ravens routed Woodside last week, 53-0. … The Scots were slammed by Menlo School, 55-17. … Sequoia has won its last two games by a combined score of 93-0. … Sequoia’s Jack Kern had a game to remember last week. He caught three passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a pair of pick-6 scores. … Carlmont’s losing streak has reached eight in a row. … The Scots haven’t scored more than 17 points over its last three games.
Non-league
Woodside (3-5 overall) at Jefferson (3-5), 7 p.m.
Woodside beat Jefferson 28-26 during the 2021 spring season. This is the third season since the Wildcats abandoned their series with Menlo-Atherton. Each team has won once since this series started. … The Wildcats were whipped by Sequoia last week, 53-0. … The Grizzlies were tamed by Hillsdale, 35-12. … Woodside had a two-game winning streak snapped. … Jefferson has lost its last two games and four of its last five.
Bay Division
Menlo-Atherton (4-0, 7-2) at King’s Academy (1-3, 3-6), 7 p.m.
Menlo-Atherton beat King’s Academy 49-21 during the 2021 spring season. This is the third season since the M-A-Woodside rivalry matchup was abandoned. The Bears have beaten the Knights in their last two meetings.… The Bears beat up Burlingame last week, 34-8. … The Knights outlasted Terra Nova, 49-35. … With last week’s win, M-A wrapped up its third straight Bay Division title. If you count the 5-0 pandemic spring season, it’s four titles in a row. … King’s Academy snapped a four-game losing streak last week. … The 49 points scored was a season high for the Knights.
Saturday
Rivalry games
Little Big Game
Burlingame (7-2 overall) at San Mateo (8-0), 11 a.m.
Burlingame leads the series 58-32-4. The Panthers beat the Bearcats 49-14 during the 2021 spring season. … Burlingame has won the last 11 editions of the Little Big Game. San Mateo last hoisted “The Paw” trophy in 2009. … The Panthers were punished by M-A last week, 34-8. … The Bearcats had a surprisingly tough time against El Camino, winning 13-0. … After winning its first seven games, Burlingame has lost its last two. … The Panthers were held to just 204 yards of offense last week. … San Mateo racked up more than 400 yards of offense, but didn’t put the ball into the end zone until the fourth quarter.
Valpo Bowl
Sacred Heart Prep (3-6 overall) at Menlo School (9-0), 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart Prep leads the series 11-7. The Gators beat the Knights 28-7 during the 2021 spring season. … The Gators dropped a 47-39 decision to Half Moon Bay last week. … The Knights cruised past Carlmont, 55-17. … The 39 points scored were a season-high for SHP. … The Gators ran the ball 30 or more times for the fourth game in a row. … Menlo scored 50 points or more for the fourth time this season. … The Knights’ defense allowed double-digit scoring for only the third time this season.
College
San Mateo (3-0 Bay 6, 8-0 overall) at Chabot (0-3, 2-6), 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs beat Diablo Valley 24-7 last week. … The Gladiators were taken down by San Joaquin Delta, 31-28. … CSM beat Chabot 40-17 during the 2019 season. … The 24 points scored last week was the second-lowest of the season for CSM. … The Bulldogs defense had DVC to 297 yards of offense last week and just 59 yards rushing. … Chabot has lost four in a row. … The 28 points scored last week tied a season-high for the Gladiators.
