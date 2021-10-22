FRIDAY
WCAL
St. Ignatius (1-3, 3-4) at Serra (4-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Wildcats whipped Mitty last week, 28-7. … The Padres powered their way to a 28-21 win over Valley Christian. … Serra beat SI 34-3 during the 2021 spring season. The Wildcats won 14-13 in 2019. Serra, SI and Valley Christian shared the 2019 WCAL title. … The Wildcats snapped a four-game losing streak with last week’s win. … SI tied its season high for points scored in a game against Mitty. … Serra gave up a season-high 21 points last week, while scoring a season-low 28. The Padres had allowed a total of 34 points through their first five games.
Bay Division
Half Moon Bay (1-1, 2-4) at Burlingame (3-0, 7-0), 7 p.m.
The Cougars captured their first Bay Division win of the season last week, beating King’s Academy 36-20. … The Panthers produced a 35-14 win over Terra Nova. … HMB posted a 19-10 win over Burlingame in the 2021 spring season. … After averaging just over 16 points per game their first three games, the Cougars are scoring an average of 46 over their last three. … The Burlingame defense put on a clinic against Terra Nova, notching 10 sacks. … The Panthers defense still has not allowed more than 21 points in any game this season. … Burlingame scored 30 points or more for the third time this season.
Ocean Division
Menlo School (3-0, 7-0) at Capuchino (2-1, 4-3), 7 p.m.
The Knights knocked off Aragon last week, 48-7. … The Mustangs were stunned by Hillsdale, 42-41, in overtime. … Menlo beat Capuchino 41-29 during the 2021 spring season. … The Menlo defense held an opponent to single digit scoring for the fifth time last week. … The Knights are averaging 50 points per game this season. … The Mustangs scored 40 points or more for the third time this season. … Capuchino saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Carlmont (0-3, 1-6) at Hillsdale (1-1, 5-2), 7 p.m.
The Scots succumbed to Jefferson last week, 24-13. … The Knights pulled off a dramatic 42-41 overtime victory over Capuchino. … Hillsdale topped Carlmont 56-41 during the 2019 season. … Carlmont’s losing streak has reached six games in a row. … The Scots have struggled defensively, allowing four touchdowns per game. … Hillsdale scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to send the game into overtime last week. … The Knights have won four of their last five games.
Lake Division
Sequoia (1-1, 2-5) at El Camino (1-1, 1-6), 7 p.m.
The Ravens were routed by San Mateo last week, 35-6. … The Colts wrapped up their first win of the season, beating Mills, 17-0. … Sequoia held off El Camino 28-21 during the 2021 spring season. … Sequoia has lost two straight since a 27-0 win over Mills three weeks ago. … It was the third time this season the Ravens were held to single-digit scoring. … The 17 points scored was a season high for El Camino. … After scoring a total of 30 points through their first five games, the Colts have combined to score 27 in their last two.
Mills (0-3, 0-6) at Woodside (1-1, 2-4), 7 p.m.
The Vikings fell to El Camino 17-0 last week. … The Wildcats had a bye. They beat El Camino 18-10 two weeks ago. … Mills beat Woodside 29-8 in 2019. … The Vikings have been shut out in their last three games and have been blanked a total of four times. … Woodside ended a three-game losing streak with the win over Colts Oct. 8. … Woodside has not cracked the 20-points-scored barrier since a Week 2 win.
SATURDAY
Bay Division
King’s Academy (0-2, 2-5) at Sacred Heart Prep (1-2, 2-5), 2 p.m.
The Knights were beaten by Half Moon Bay last week, 36-20. … The Gators were gashed by Menlo-Atherton, 56-20. … SHP got past King’s Academy 38-31 during the 2021 spring season. … These teams started their rivalry in the Bay Football League and were members of the North Coast Section until joining the PAL prior to the start of the 2008 season. … The Knights have lost three in a row. … SHP has lost five of its last six. … The 56 points allowed by the Gators was the most since a 76-55 win over Carmel in 2015.
College
Laney-Oakland (0-1 Bay 6, 3-3 overall) at San Mateo (1-0, 6-0), 1 p.m.
The Laney Eagles were grounded by Diablo Valley-Pleasant Hill last week, 54-29. … The Bulldogs bounced Delta, 62-0. … CSM beat Laney 29-14 in 2019. … Laney won the state championship in 2018, beating CSM in the Nor Cal title game. … The Eagles hadn’t given up more than 35 points until last week. … Laney scores an averages of just under 30 points per game. … The 62 points scored was the most for a CSM since a 66-21 win over Santa Rosa during the 2017 season. … The Bulldogs offenses averages nearly 40 points per game, while the defense allows less than 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.