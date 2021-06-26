There was a buzz of excitement at Palo Alto High School Friday as dozens of football players from 16 Central Coast Section schools converged on the stadium football field — and nearby baseball diamond — for the first 7-on-7 passing tournament of the summer.
For those not familiar, a passing tournament is an event in which the offensive skill players go against the linebackers and defensive backs of a defense. It’s strictly passing — no running plays, no quarterback pressure. The quarterback has five seconds to get a pass off or the play is dead.
Most coaches wouldn’t call it “football,” but as Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden said, “It prepares you for football.”
Plus, there are the intangibles of team chemistry being built, getting used to the physical rigors of football and staying in a competitive environment.
“It’s pretty significant,” said Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos said of the summer play. “It’s countless reps for countless kids. Plus, there is the team bonding and it’s a lot of fun as well.
“We’re just happy to be back out here.”
Count Half Moon Bay quarterback Will Moffitt among those who was happy with a football in his hands. Coming into his senior season as a three-year varsity starter, Moffitt did everything he could during the pandemic to stay in football shape. Now that the extended high school baseball season is over, Moffitt will now start honing his football game.
“It feels good (to be out here),” Moffitt said. “I just got off baseball. Being back in football is just something I love.”
The Palo Alto 7-on-7 tournament is just the first event of a summer in which high school football coaches hope is a return to normal as they prepare for the upcoming 2021 fall season. All the coaches talked to for this article agreed that missing out on these kinds of activities last summer took a toll on teams as they prepared and played a spring season that ended April 17.
“We’re still behind,” said Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi, who was in the school weight room with his players Thursday. “We still missed out on five games, missed out on a lot of summer work. We trained a lot, but we didn’t have a traditional spring, didn’t have a fall and now the summer is much shorter.
“We’re doing anything we can that we’re allowed to do.”
Considering the truncated spring football season ended a little more than two months ago, did coaches experience any kind of carryover from that spring season to the start of summer workouts?
“The only benefit I have is, I told the kids to keep all their (practice) jerseys and whatnot if they’re coming back (in the fall),” HMB’s Holden said. “The good news is, we can have a real summer. We can put in our offense, put in our defense.”
The spring 2021 season came about so quickly that most coaches did not have the amount of time they would have liked to get their team prepared for the rigors of playing football.
The silver lining was there was a season to be played at all and even though the season was kind of a one-off, there was still experience to be gained.
“I think there are a lot of things that carry over (from that spring season),” said Sacred Heart Prep head coach Mark Grieb. “We had an opportunity to play a lot of younger guys on varsity. We brought a lot of sophomores up.
“It’s a little fresher in their minds as far as remembering the things we did.”
While there was a lot of focus on the actual play on the field, coaches lamented the fact they didn’t get into as much of the details and minutia that go along with a full summer training session.
“We got in the weight room in June. Half of my football program doesn’t know the weight room. ‘Don’t know you know how to do this?’ Of course not, you weren’t allowed in the gym last year,” Parodi said. “We’re still trying to teach them what they should have had a year-and-a-half ago.”
Added Holden: “We lost that whole spring time offseason. We lost four months learning how to power clean appropriately, learning how to squat with good form.”
While offensive and defensive schemes, along with any tweaks, are installed during the summer, there is so much more to summer football workouts than just the physical aspect there. There is a definite mental aspect to the preparation and a lot of that is based simply on the team bonding experience.
“[The players] are hanging out all day and that kind of stuff is priceless,” Holden said.
Grieb added: “[Building team chemistry] was more difficult at the beginning of the [spring season]. This year, you’re getting those opportunities. It’s the end of June and I’m already seeing the guys come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.