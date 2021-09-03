FRIDAY
Serra (0-0) at Palo Alto (0-1), 7 p.m.
This will be the Padres first game. Their season opener against Pittsburg last week was canceled because of poor air quality. … The Palo Alto Vikings were beaten by St. Ignatius 28-7 last week. … Serra went 5-0 during the spring season. In 2019, the Padres lost to Corona Del Mar in the 1-A state championship game. … Palo Alto went 7-5 in 2019 and 2-3 during the spring season.
American Canyon (0-1) at Burlingame (1-0), 7 p.m.
The American Canyon Wolves were nipped by Rodriguez-Fairfield, 15-13, in their opener last week. … The Panthers punished Capuchino, 35-0. … American Canyon plays in the North Coast Section’s Vine Valley League. … The Wolves were 3-2 during the spring season. They were 8-3 in 2019, losing in the first round of the playoffs. … Burlingame needed only 239 yards of offense to put up five TDs against the Mustangs last week. … The Panthers defense allowed only 127 yards of offense.
Terra Nova (1-0) at Carlmont (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Tigers slipped away with a 14-13 in over Hillsdale last week. … The Scots scooted past El Camino, 40-7. … The Terra Nova defense bent, but it didn’t break. The Tigers allowed 324 yards of offense to Hillsdale, but held the Knights to just two TDs. … Carlmont’s ground-and-pound got off to a strong start as the Scots rushed for 461 yards, with nine players getting a touch.
Menlo School (1-0) at King’s Academy (0-1), 7 p.m.
Menlo mauled Sequoia, 63-6, in the season opener last week. … TKA was cracked by Mountain View, 31-0. … This will be the first meeting between these teams since the 2017 season, a 28-0 Menlo victory. … Menlo receivers Robby Enright, Carter Jung and Ty Richardson all finished with more than 100 yards receiving. … TKA hasn’t been shutout since losing to Menlo in 2017.
Tualatin-Oregon (0-0) at Menlo-Atherton (0-1), 7 p.m.
This is the Tualatin Timberwolves first game of the season. They went 4-2 and finished second in the 6A Special District 5 League standings. … The Bears were beaten by Bellarmine, 56-41. … M-A rolled up 546 yards of offense against Bellarmine. Quarterback Matt MacLeod threw for 401 yards, while the Bears’ ground attack racked up 145 yards. … The Bears need to shore up their defense, however. 29 of Bellarmine’s 56 points came in the fourth quarter.
Aragon (0-1) at Leland (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Dons were decimated by Homestead in their opener last week, 52-3. … This is the season opener for the Leland Chargers. … The game got away from Aragon in the middle quarters. The Dons allowed 8 points in the first quarter and 7 in the fourth. In the second and third, however, Homestead combined for 37 points. …Leland went 2-3 during the spring season. The Chargers were the top seed the 2019 CCS Division V playoffs, advancing to championship game, losing to No. 2 Santa Cruz, 20-7.
Hillsdale (0-1) at Soquel (0-1), 7 p.m.
Hillsdale was knocked off by Terra Nova last week, 14-13. … Soquel fell to Scotts Valley, 28-6. … Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith had a strong start last week. He completed 15-of-21 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. He also added 55 yards rushing and a second score. … Soquel went 1-3 during the spring season. In 2019, Soquel qualified for CCS, finishing the season 8-3.
Sequoia (0-1) at Gunn (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Ravens were routed by Menlo School in last week’s opener, 63-6. … The Gunn Titans were cut down to size by Monterey, 19-2. … Gunn’s loss snapped a winning streak of five games after going 5-0 during the spring season. In 2019, the Titans went 8-2 playing in the SCVAL’s El Camino Division.
Monta Vista-Cupertino (0-1) at Mills (0-1), 6 p.m.
The Monta Vista Matadors were gored by Westmont last week, 42-0. … The Vikings were vanquished 49-0 by Aptos. … Monta Vista went 1-2 during the spring season. In 2019, the Matadors were 5-5. … Mills sat out the 2021 spring season. In 2019, the Vikings went qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and finished the year with a record of 8-3.
Rancho San Juan (0-0) at Woodside (0-1), 7 p.m.
This is Rancho San Juan Trailblazers season opener. They went 0-3 in the spring. … The Wildcats were whipped by Silver Creek, 47-18. … Rancho San Juan is only in its second season as a program. Located in Salinas, the Trailblazers were forced to play Salinas-only games and were outscored 168-0 in three spring games by Alvarez, North Salinas and Alisal. .… Woodside rushed for 170 yards against Silver Creek, averaging more than 6 yards a carry.
Saturday
Sacred Heart Prep (1-0) at St. Ignatius (1-0), noon
The Gators got over on Sacred Heart Cathedral in their opener last week, 28-21. … The St. Ignatius Wildcats wiped out Palo Alto, 28-7. … These teams faced off in 2019, with SHP coming away with a 28-21 victory. … The Gators put up a balanced offensive effort against SHC last week. They rushed for 188 yards and threw for 227. … SI went 2-1 during the spring season and was 9-3 in 2019.
El Camino (0-1) at Capuchino (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Colts were corralled by Carlmont last week, 40-7. … The Mustangs were mauled by Burlingame, 35-0. … These team met in 2019, with El Camino coming away with a 12-6 win in a Lake Division meeting. … Capuchino was held to 127 yards of offense last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.