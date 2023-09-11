SATURDAY
Menlo School 51, Watsonville 6
The Knights (3-0) won their third straight, with quarterback Mikey McGrath leading a blowout of Watsonville (1-2) at Cartan Field.
After Willis Johnson got Menlo on the board with a six-yard scoring run, McGrath totaled four touchdowns, two by ground and two by air. The senior rushed for scores of 20 and 2 yards, and added TD passes of 5 and 2 yards to Nicky Scacco. Menlo also scored with aa 27-yard field goal by Gonzales Limbera, a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tyler Fernandez, and a 46-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Ben Salama.
Menlo has now outscored opponents 87-27 this season.
Sacred Heart Prep 28, Palo Alto 14
Anthony Noto rushed for two touchdowns, including a five-yard rumble with five minutes to go, to wrap up the second straight win for the Gators (2-1).
Noto scored on a two-yard run to make it 21-7. Then after Palo Alto (2-1) closed to within a score on Declan Packer’s 49-yard touchdown pass, Noto got the points back before SHP wrapped up the win when senior defensive lineman Teo Casares stripped the ball for an Atelea Tau fumble recovery with four minutes to play.
SHP’s Greg Gamatian and Ravu Savali opened the day with a pair of scoring runs to give the Gators a 14-0 lead. Packer totaled two touchdown passes for the Vikings.
Patterson 24, Menlo-Atherton 21
The Bears (1-2) took a fourth-quarter lead on an 18-yard scoring pass from Xander Eschelman to Alek Marshall, but Patterson (4-0) answered back to remain unbeaten. Junior running back Jeremiah Lugo broke off the game-winning, rushing for a 48-yard touchdown late in the closing quarter. The back-and-forth game saw M-A get on the board with a 31-yard scoring pass from Eschelman. Patterson would go on to outgain M-A 397-284 in total yards.
FRIDAY
Burlingame 54, Arroyo 30
Gaining 541 yards of total offense, the Panthers (1-2) broke through for their first win of the year. Burlingame took a 34-0 lead into halftime. Arroyo (1-2) scored all 30 of its points in the second half.
The Panthers threw for four touchdowns, and ran for four more, on its home field. Senior quarterback Eddie Gill completed six passes on the night, four of them for scores, going 6 for 12 for 228 yards with a long of 62 yards to junior Luke Dimech. Gill also connected with senior Cole Quilici, senior Zach Shapiro and junior Jake Flood for TDs. Senior running back Angelo Medina carrying 12 times for 118 yards and a touchdown. Quilici added four carries for 99 yards and a score and finished with 174 total yards. Dimech and junior Lucas Kirk also rushed for TDs.
Burlingame’s defense was led by senior linebacker Evan Mendoza with seven tackles, while senior cornerback Eric Breazeale nabbed his second interception of the year.
Terra Nova 55, Jefferson 7
Defensive end Sent Barrera totaled 4 1/2 sacks as the Tigers (3-0) steamrolled Jefferson (0-3) at Coach Gray Field.
Terra Nova running back Mateo Corona enjoyed another fine week, totaling six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown, while senior Ronin Sargent and junior James Selli also rushed for scored. Junior running back Zachary Perez added four carries for 42 yards. Quarterback Joey Donati completed just one pass, but it was a good one, a 15-yard scoring strike to Jaden Williams.
Terra Nova has now outscored three opponents 128-55 through three games.
Capuchino 33, Los Altos 7
The Mustangs overcame an early 7-0 deficit, exploding for 20 points in the second quarter. Senior quarterback 10C delivered the go-ahead score with a 29-yard touchdown pass to 20C to make 13-7. Charlie Barfield added a five-yard TD run, and 20C finished off the first half with a 70-yard interception return for a pick-6. Barfield totaled two scores on the night, adding a 47-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Christopher 28, San Mateo 7
San Mateo running back Emmanuel Fitzgerald logged his third straight 100-yard rushing game of the season, but it was not enough as Christopher-Gilroy (3-0) rolled on its home field, handing the Bearcats (2-1) their first loss of the season. Fitzgerald totaled 24 carries for 100 yards, locking up with Christopher running back William Rizqallah, who rushed for a game-high 158 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns. The Bearcats’ only score came via Cameron Palma’s 38-yard touchdown pass to senior Adam Qutteineh.
Lincoln-SF 38, El Camino 13
Lincoln (1-2) bounced back from its loss to Terra Nova, riding senior running back Jamelle Newman to its first win of the year. Newman carried 19 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while the Mustangs gained 346 overall ground yards overall.
Alameda 18, Mills 10
The Vikings (0-2) led 10-0 after the first quarter but Alameda (3-0) turned the tables and scored 12 points in the fourth to win it. Mills quarterback Isaac Aqleh was 8-of-19 passing for 88 yards, and scored on a QB dive. Senior kicker Troy Ta added a 26-yard field goal. Mills junior running back Matthew Juul totaled 21 carries for a team-high 56 yards.
Aragon 28, Lincoln-SJ 6
The Dons (2-1) totaled 315 rushing yards, with four different players running for touchdowns. Senior quarterback Sean Hickey added a 13-for-20 passing clip for 190 yards. Lincoln (1-2) scored its lone TD with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
In other action …
Serra (3-0) won its road opener 38-7 at Central Catholic-Modesto (2-2).
Hillsdale (3-0) improved to 3-0 with a 28-12 win over Woodside (2-1) in a battle of unbeatens.
