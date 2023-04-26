MONDAY
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 9, Terra Nova 4
The Bears found themselves down 4-1 after just one inning, but ended up rallying for the PAL Ocean Division victory over the Tigers.
The win moved M-A into a first-place tie with Terra Nova atop the Ocean Division standings. They are both one game ahead of third-place South City.
M-A (5-2 PAL Ocean, 10-4 overall) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take its first lead of the game, 5-4, before tacking on four more insurance runs in the sixth.
Kylie Cox, a freshman, and junior Ashlyn Roeder each drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense for the Bears. Danielle Koo struck out 11 while picking up the win in the circle, scattering seven hits while going the distance.
Terra Nova falls to 5-2 in division play and 8-6 overall.
Gunn 15, Mills 13
The Titans outlasted the Vikings in a non-league slugfest.
Gunn (8-9 overall) jumped out to a quick lead, scoring six times in the bottom of the first. A four-run third got Mills (6-10) back into the game, but two runs in the fourth and seven more in the fifth gave the Titans control of the game again, 15-7 and then had to weather a six-run seventh from the Vikings to seal the win.
Myrka Castillo Villegas had a big day at the plate for Mills, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Morgan Chu homered, doubled twice and drove in three for the Vikings as Mills collected 134 hits on the day.
Mercy 12, Half Moon Bay 0
The Crusaders scored multiple runs in the first four innings to post the mercy-rule, non-league win over the Cougars.
Mercy (9-3 overall) scored three in both the first and second innings, two in the third and five in the fourth. Giselle Ortega, Jaimee Fabula, Sophia Alterio and Theresa Jones all drove in two runs for Mercy.
Jazlyn Villavicencio earned the win in the circle, tossing a five-inning no-hitter. Only a walk prevented the perfect game.
Half Moon Bay falls to 5-7-1 on the season.
St. Ignatius 10, South City 0
The Wildcats hung a mercy-rule, non-league loss on the Warriors.
Leena Feeley paced the offense for SI (8-3 overall), driving in three runs. CeCe Hammond and Sam Arce each added two RBIs apiece.
South City falls to 6-9 on the season.
Sequoia 9, Leigh 6
The Ravens scored two runs in the top of the first and kept adding on to beat the Longhorns in a non-league game.
Emerson Seevers and Casey Chinn both drove in a pair of runs while Ainsley Waddell went deep to aid her performance in the circle, where she threw a complete game, allowing six runs on six hits while striking out eight.
Baseball
South City 6, Westmoor 3
The Warriors scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to hold off the Rams in a PAL Lake Division game.
South City (4-4 PAL Lake, 6-13 overall) was led offensively by freshman Emilio Oseguera and senior Leo Bergeson, who both drove in a pair of runs. Oseguera also picked up the win on the mound, tossing a three-hit complete game, striking out six along the way.
Nicholas Au had the only RBI for the Rams (3-3, 10-6).
