THURSDAY
Softball
Sequoia 12, Burlingame 0
The Ravens rebounded from an upset loss to San Mateo Tuesday by blasting the Panthers in a mercy-rule win Thursday.
Sequoia (6-2 PAL Bay, 14-3 overall) scored two runs in both the first and second innings, added four more in the fourth and tacked on five in the sixth.
Ainsley Waddell was a girl on a mission for the Ravens. In addition to pitching a complete-game, three-hitter with seven strikeouts to improve to 14-3 on the season, she mashed offensively. The senior went 3 for 3 at the plate, crushing a pair of home runs and driving in five. Jada Crockett also went deep for the Ravens, finishing with three RBIs. Emerson Seevers added a pair of RBIs.
Burlingame falls to 2-8 in Bay play and 5-8 overall.
Carlmont 3, Hillsdale 2
The Scots scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull out the win over the Knights in a key Bay Division showdown.
Both teams scored a run in the first, with Carlmont (6-2 PAL Bay, 10-7 overall) taking a 2-1 lead with a run in the bottom of the second. Hillsdale (6-3, 12-4) knotted the score a 2-all with a run in the top of the third.
Biance Erickson had a two-run double to plate both runs for the Knights.
Capuchino 3, San Mateo 2
The Mustangs scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to beat the Bearcats and remain one of three teams in the Bay Division standings with two losses, joining Sequoia and Carlmont.
San Mateo (2-7 PAL Bay, 4-11 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Capuchino (8-2, 16-4) tied the game in the top of the third. The Bearcats retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth, but the Mustangs tied it again with a run in the top of the fifth.
Avery Montroni, Marayah Govea and Lola Siera all drove in runs for Capuchino, as all three collected a double.
Nohemi Livingston improved to 14-2 in the circle with a complete-game effort, limiting the Bearcats to two runs on six hits while striking out six.
Mercy-Burlingame 10, Notre Dame-SJ 0
A six-run fourth propelled the Crusaders to the mercy-rule win over the Regents.
Jazlyn Villavicencio paced the offense for Mercy (4-1 WBAL, 10-3 overall), tripling and driving in three runs. Mia Gonzalez drove in a run with a triple as well.
Villavicencio also picked up the win in the circle, working five innings, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out three.
NDSJ falls to 1-4 in league play and 2-6 overall.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, King’s Academy 2
Trailing 2-1 going into the top of the seventh, the Tigers struck for two runs to hand the Knights their first loss in WBAL play.
King’s (4-1 WBAL, 12-6 overall) scored single runs in both the first and third innings for a 2-0 lead. NDB (3-2, 9-8) cut its deficit in half with a run in the top of the sixth and grabbed the lead with in the seventh.
Dani DeMera tripled and drove in both runs in the seventh for the Tigers., while Ava Chung and Skyar Loo both had a pair of hits for NDB. Allison Lui earend the win in the circle, battling for seven innings, scattering six hits and striking out six.
Tori Farnham drove in both runs for the Knights.
In other action …
South City (7-10) cruised to a 13-4 non-league win over Palo Alto (3-10-1).
Baseball
Hillsdale 8, Sacred Heart Prep 5
The Knights (7-2 PAL Ocean, 12-7 overall) scored a big win at home against first-place Sacred Heart Prep, keeping their chances of a PAL Ocean Division title alive.
Hillsdale let an early 5-0 lead slip away as the Gators rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth. But the Knights answered back in the bottom of the frame on a Jackson Sierra solo home run, his second of the year, to take the lead for good. Hillsdale scored twice in the inning, with Aidan Sakai later racing home on a wild pitch. Sakai paced the Knights with two hits, while junior Ethan Ganoza tabbed a double and three RBIs.
SHP (9-1, 16-6-1) was paced by senior Mason Checuti, with two hits, a double and two RBIs. Hillsdale reliever Joseph Hoskins earned the first win of his varsity career, allowing one run over 3 2/3 innings while striking out four.
With the win, the second-place Knights earn a two-game series split with SHP and are now one game back of first. Hillsdale has five games remaining on its PAL Ocean schedule, while SHP has four.
Terra Nova 5, Menlo 3
Left-hander Steven Dalton went the distance to lead the Tigers (2-8 PAL Ocean, 5-14 overall) at home past Menlo School. Terra Nova jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth, and Dalton allowed just three unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 10. The junior also provided an RBI double and scored a run.
After dropping their first seven league games, the last-place Tigers have won two of their last three in PAL Ocean Division play. Dalton has posted a 2-1 record in the month of April but has allowed just one earned run through 18 innings over his four outings.
Menlo junior Garret Tran drove in three runs for the fifth-place Knights (4-6, 12-8), who were mathematically eliminated from vying for second place and one of the two automatic Central Coast Section postseason bids allotted to the PAL Ocean Division.
Mills 10, El Camino 9
The Vikings (3-6 PAL Ocean, 5-11 overall) came thundering back on their home field, scoring three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to stun El Camino with a walk-off win. Jordan Maske had a two-run single to tie it in the seventh. Alex Leung later raced home on a wild pitch for the win. Maske totaled two hits in the game, while Mills senior Justin Kang was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Dylan Shu added a double and three RBIs for the Vikings. El Camino (4-5, 6-9) was paced by junior Gabe Rocha’s two hits, with a double and two RBIs, while freshman Nicholas Jang added two hits, and junior Jacob Alcantara had a double with two RBIs.
Carlmont 11, Sequoia 2
Jack Wiessinger earned his first win of the year, working six innings on the mound, while adding two hits with an RBI and a run scored as the Scots (5-5 PAL Bay, 10-12 overall) rolled at Sequoia. The senior right-hander allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five. His record improves to 1-2. Dominic Avila added two hits with an RBI and a run scored for Carlmont. Sequoia (3-6, 9-9-1) was paced by John Larios and Morgan Winfield, who each recorded two hits and an RBI.
Crystal Springs 11, Jefferson 4
Senior right-hander Dylan Aguinaldo fired a one-hitter, allowing four runs (two earned) and three walks while striking out 11 at Sea Cloud Park. Crystal (4-7 PAL Lake, 5-8 overall) totaled 16 hits in the game, but rallied late to break a 3-3 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and five more in the sixth. Aguinaldo paced the Gryphons at the plate, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Timmy Raab, Rohan Seiber, Stefan Luedtke, Josh Mirob and Sam Young added two hits apiece. Jefferson (1-8, 2-11) has now lost nine straight.
Priory 8, Westmoor 7
Westmoor led 7-1 in the fourth, but first-place Priory (10-0 PAL Lake, 13-1 overall) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning, and swung ahead on its home field with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Zhang led the Rams (3-5, 10-8) with three hits, with a triple and an RBI. Javi Manila added two hits and two runs scored, while stealing four bases in four attempts, and Mikaelo Osorio had a single and three RBIs.
Summit Denali 15, Pacific Bay Christian 1
Pacific Bay Christian (4-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from Joel Zabaneh, but Summit Denali-Sunnyvale (7-4) tied it in the bottom of the frame and broke it open with an 11-run third inning. Tyler Perry led Denali with a 4-for-4 day, with a double, a triple and six RBIs.
