THURSDAY
Baseball
Serra 7, Santa Rosa 1
Junior starter Mason Wehmeyer worked five innings to earn his first varsity win, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five at the Service Champions Classic at Livermore High School. Vincent Jones worked a perfect sixth, striking out three, to close it out. The Padres (9-4) totaled eight hits, paced by two from junior Joey Damelio, who added an RBI and two runs scored. The junior is now batting .462 (12 for 26). Santa Rosa (5-9) has now lost two straight.
Woodside 4, Half Moon Bay 0
Chris Fancher and Harry Pelzman combined on a three-hit shutout in a non-league win for Woodside (10-4-1). Fancher earned the win, working four innings while allowing one hit and striking out five. Peltzman struck out seven through three innings to record the regulation save and added an RBI double at the plate. Ryan Dodge paced the Wildcats with two hits with an RBI. Aidan Vazquez produced two hits for Half Moon Bay (6-8).
El Camino 10, Menlo 2
The Colts (1-2 PAL Ocean, 2-5 overall) exploded for a nine-run third to earn their second win of the season. El Camino totaled 13 hits, with two apiece from Marcus Cornello, Ryan Rocha, Evan Viana, Kevin Cristobal and Gabriel Rocha. Menlo (2-4, 8-6) scattered four hits, with RBI singles from Jacob Lee and Jake Sonsini.
Softball
Mercy-Burlingame 8, Notre Dame-Belmont 7
The Crusaders (3-0 WBAL Foothill, 8-2 overall) rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth to score a comeback win at Notre Dame-Belmont (0-2, 4-6). Giselle Ortega paced the lineup with three hits and three runs scored. NDB junior Ava Chung totaled three hits with a triple and an RBI. Mercy pitcher Jazzy Villavicencio allowed 12 hits but hung in there for the win, improving her record to 5-1.
Carlmont 6, Aragon 4
The Scots (4-0 PAL Bay, 7-5 overall) scored five times in the third, and the runs held up in a road win at Aragon (0-3, 2-8). Molly Brand recorded a hit, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Grace Schumacher and Maddie Wiessinger tabbed two hits apiece. Schumacher pitched five innings to earn the win. Sophomore Katherine Fung worked the last two innings to earn the save. With the win, Carlmont remains one of two unbeaten teams in PAL Bay Division play, maintaining a first-place tie with Capuchino.
Woodside 4, Burlingame 3
The Wildcats (2-4 PAL Bay, 3-8 overall) rallied for a run in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie, and seal the win at Burlingame (0-4, 2-3). Freshman Vanessa Carlos tallied two hits and an RBI for Woodside, while sophomore Lacey Barstad had a two-run single. Burlingame was paced by three hits from Olivia Fleming, while Julia Evans had a two-run double. Woodside senior Brooke Faure earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits.
Menlo-Atherton 23, San Lorenzo 1
Hannah Blunt led the hit parade for M-A (7-3), going 5 for 5 with six RBIs, two doubles and three runs scored in a non-league rout of San Lorenzo. The senior has now hit safely in five straight games and is batting .571. Freshman Lea Martinez added three hits for the Bears. Starting pitcher Danielle Koo fired a five-inning complete game, allowed one unearned run and striking out six.
Hillsdale 7, San Mateo 2
The Lady Knights (2-2 PAL Bay, 8-2 overall) scored two in the first and two more in the second, led by Alyssa Abad and Claire Shelton, who had three hits apiece. Shelton socked two doubled and totaled three RBIs. Abad added a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Lexi Kuka earned the win in the circle, firing five shutout innings of two-hit ball, while striking out seven. San Mateo (1-3, 2-6) has now lost two straight.
Design Tech 12, South City 0
Alaina Montgomery fired a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just two walks and striking out nine as Design Tech (6-1) steamrolled South City in non-league action. Montgomery, Indiana Oren and Clarissa Gamez totaled three hits apiece. Jeneva Fletcher cleaned them up, notching a double, a triple and three RBIs. South City (2-5) has now lost three of its last four.
Mills 17, El Camino 0
Every Mills (2-1 PAL Ocean, 2-7 overall) batter recorded a hit as the Vikings cruised to victory at El Camino (1-2, 2-6). Sophomore Isabella Leary paced the Vikings with a 3-for-3 day, totaling a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Freshman Kalia Woo added two hits with a double and three RBIs, and freshman Kiana Greco totaled two doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.