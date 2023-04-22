THURSDAY
Softball
Burlingame 8, Capuchino 6
Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, the Panthers (2-6 PAL Bay, 5-6 overall) rallied for seven runs in their penultimate at-bat to upset at Capuchino (6-2, 14-4). Paired with Sequoia’s 11-0 win over Carlmont, the loss knocks the Mustangs out of first place in the PAL Bay Division. They are now tied for second with Carlmont and Hillsdale, with all three teams having two losses. Sequoia takes outright possession of first place.
Burlingame was paced by Olivia Fleming’s three hits. Fleming has now produced four multi-hit games in a row, going 10 for 16 over the eight-day stretch. The junior infielder is now batting .579 (22 for 38) on the season. Emmi Cate added a single with two RBIs. Cap was paced by three hits from Marayah Govea, while Nohemi Livingston went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
Kasey Lyons earned the win in the circle for Burlingame. Cap starter Lola Sierra took the loss with five-plus innings of work. Livingston pitched two shutout innings in relief.
Aragon 1, San Mateo 0
Aragon left-hander Brooke Tran locked up with San Mateo’s Makena Burr for a fantastic pitching duel, one that saw the Lady Dons (4-4 PAL Bay, 7-9 overall) break a scoreless tie in the sixth with an RBI from Caroline Harger to drive home Tran with the game’s only run. Tran fired a two-hitter while striking out 12 in the first regulation shutout of the senior’s four-year varsity career. Burr allowed just one run on four hits while striking out six for San Mateo (1-6, 3-10).
Sequoia 11, Carlmont 0
Mackenzie Jackson clubbed two home runs as the Ravens (5-1 PAL Bay, 12-2 overall) scored in every inning in a five-inning mercy-rule victory at Carlmont (4-2, 8-7). Jackson was 3 for 3 with six RBIs, while catcher Emerson Seevers added three hits with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Ainsley Waddell notched a two-hit shutout while striking out 10, while going 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. The senior left-hander has now struck out a Central Coast Section-best 165 batters on the season.
Hillsdale 11, Woodside 3
The Lady Knights (5-2 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall) broke through for eight runs in the third inning, totaling 16 hits in the game to win a home against Woodside (2-6, 4-11). Claire Shelton and Alyssa Jules Abad totaled three hits apiece for Hillsdale, while Paige Venezia and Isabelle Quinn each had a hit with three RBIs. Lexi Kuka earned the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out eight through five innings. Zoe Nightengale mopped up with two innings of relief.
South City 6, Half Moon Bay 5
The Warriors (3-3 PAL Ocean, 5-8 overall) rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh to earn the comeback win at Half Moon Bay (4-3, 5-6-1). The Cougars led 4-1 after two innings. South City rallied to tie it with a three-run fifth, but HMB answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Cougars totaled nine hits, including a two-hit, two-RBI performance by Emily Chaves. Anneka O’Brien and Cami Bye added two hits apiece for HMB.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 12, Carlmont 2
Rowan Kelly continued his remarkable power surge at the top of the M-A lineup, clubbing two home runs, including a grand slam, as the Bears (7-0 PAL Bay, 13-5 overall) rolled at home over Carlmont (3-5, 7-12). Kelly was 3 for 4 with seven RBIs on the day. The junior now has four home runs in his last three games, including two grand slams. Over the stretch, he is batting .538 (7 for 13) with four home runs, a triple and 13 RBIs.
Davis Phillips added two doubles and two runs scored for the Bears. Harrison Long earned the win on the bump, allowing one run on two hits through four innings. Luke Durden, James Gray and Ben Peterson each added one inning in relief. Noah Werbinski had two of Carlmont’s four hits.
El Camino 7, Woodside 6
The Colts (4-3 PAL Ocean, 6-6 overall) rallied back from a 5-0 deficit, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to win while playing as the home team at Woodside (4-4, 11-5-1). El Camino totaled just four hits but benefitted from seven walks and four hit batsmen. Starting pither Ruyan Rocha walked off the mound after five innings of work trailing in the game but picked up the win thanks to the comeback. Junior right-hander Andy Mak entered in relief in the sixth and Eric Viana closed it out with 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save. Woodside junior Ryan Dodge homered in the game, his fifth of the year.
Hillsdale 13, Menlo School 8
After a back-and-forth battle through the first three innings, Hillsdale (6-1 PAL Ocean, 11-6 overall) broke through for five runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good at Menlo School (3-5, 11-7). Hillsdale totaled 12 hits in the game, with two apiece from Jackson Sierra, Joseph Hoskins, Jake Belloni and Josh Mayol, and two RBIs apiece from Sierra, Hoskins, Mayol and Ethan Ganoza. Jake Bianchi paced Menlo with three hits, including doubles. Senior right-hander Jason Spurgeon earned the first win of his varsity career, allowing two runs on three hits through 4 1/3 innings.
SHP 12, Mills 2
Tyler Wong went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored as the Gators ( ), as they cruised at home past Mills ( ). Sophomore left-hander Devin Saltzgaber earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine. With the win, Saltzgaber’s record improves to 8-0 with a 0.78 ERA. Freshman Rallin Covey closed it out with two scoreless innings of relief.
Half Moon Bay 11, University 3
Senior right-hander Liam Harrington allowed one run on one hit to earn the win in non-league action at University-SF. The Cougars (8-10) racked up 11 hits, with Harrington going 2 for 3 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. Aidan Vazquez went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. 3-for-4, two-RBI day. Alex Coleman recorded a two-run single for University (11-6).
Priory 4, South City 1
The Warriors (5-13) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first but Priory (10-2) rallied for four in the fifth to win the non-league matchup. South City managed just three hits on its home field, with senior Kisna Gupta driving in the team’s only run with an RBI double.
Westmoor 4, Crystal 2
The running Rams broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh against Crystal Springs at Sea Cloud Park in a PAL Lake Division thriller. Westmoor pieced together five hits from five different players, but along with drawing eight walks and a hit batsman were able to total eight steals in eight attempts on the basepaths. Freshman Matthew Cote paced the team with three steals, while senior Javi Manila swiped two and scored two runs.
