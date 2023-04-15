THURSDAY
Softball
Aragon 3, Capuchino 1
Aragon left-hander Brooke Tran outdueled Nohemi Livingston as the Lady Dons (3-3 PAL Bay, 5-8 overall) rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to hand Capuchino (6-1, 14-3) its first league loss of the year. Tran held a Cap team batting .332 on the year to just five hits while striking out eight. Livingston surrendered three runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts. With the Mustangs’ loss, Carlmont (4-0, 8-5) takes outright control of first place in the PAL Bay Division.
Hillsdale 3, Burlingame 2
The Lady Knights (3-2 PAL Bay, 9-3 overall) rallied for three runs in the first on a three-run home run by Lexi Kuka, and the sophomore did the rest in the circle to earn a road win at Burlingame (0-6, 2-6). Kuka scattered six hits while striking out nine. Keira Parker and Tatiyana Moraga each drove in runs for the Panthers.
Terra Nova 21, South City 10
Kylie Gangi went 5 for 5 with five singles and seven RBIs to send the Tigers (3-1 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) to a win over South City (1-2, 3-6). That’s two big days in a row for Gangi, who is now 9 for 10 with nine RBIs on the week. The sophomore entered the week batting .267, and has upped her season average to .520 (13 for 25). Kira Gangi and Maddie Donati added three hits apiece, while Ferris Yabut had two hits with a triple and three RBIs. Ava Cercedes paced the Warriors with four hits, while Angelina Rogers and Mariah Fontela each homered.
Wilcox 7, San Mateo 2
Wilcox (11-5) scored five runs in the top of the first and never looked back in a non-league win at San Mateo (2-9), handing the Bearcats their fifth straight loss. Makena Burr entered in the first to pitch in relief and worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven for San Mateo. Jazzy Bernardino had two of the Bearcats’ seven hits.
Baseball
Hillsdale 6, San Mateo 2
Sophomore Jake Belloni clubbed his first varsity home run, and the Knights (5-0 PAL Ocean, 9-5 overall) scored six runs through the first four frames to sweep their two-game series from San Mateo (2-3, 5-8). Junior left-hander Josh Mayol earned the win, working six solid innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. His record improves to 2-0. Matt Chea closed it out with a scoreless seventh. The Bearcats managed just three hits, led by Aaron Wong’s 2-for-3 day.
South City 3, Jefferson 2
Tied 2-2 in the seventh, the Warriors (3-2 PAL Lake, 5-11 overall) rallied for a run in the top of the frame to win it at Jefferson (1-5, 2-7). Martin Chen singled home Mason Quintanilla with the go-ahead run. Leo Bergeson and Nolen Lopez added RBIs in a two-run second inning. Jefferson tied it in the bottom of the second with RBIs from Matthew Garcia and Tyler Louie. South City’s freshman pitching tandem of Giovanni Bernal and Emilio Oseguera combined for 15 strikeouts.
El Camino 7, Terra Nova 1
The Colts (3-2 PAL Ocean, 5-5 overall) broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth with a four-run rally in Pacifica to sweep a two-game series from Terra Nova (0-6, 3-10). The Rocha brothers enjoyed a big day, with senior Ryan Rocha earned the win with 5 2/3 innings of work on the mound, while junior Gabriel Rocha was 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Rocha added a two-run single, and Andy Mak had two hits and two RBIs. Senior John Azevedo doubled home Terra Nova’s only run in the fourth.
El Camino has now won four straight, its best winning streak since 2021.
Mitty 14, Carlmont 1
The Scots (7-9) got clobbered in the early going, with Mitty (14-4) rallying for five in the first inning and five more in the second in a regulation seven-inning non-league game in San Jose. The Monarchs banged out 13 hits, with three apiece from Noah Pang and Matthew Stivaletti, while Matteo Blandino went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Noah Werbinski paced Carlmont with two hits, and added a stole base.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 22, Mills 4
The Irish (9-9) dropped a 10-spot in the top of the first and added nine runs in the second in a five-inning mercy-rule win at Mills (3-9). Tate Medicoff went 4 for 4 and blasted two home runs, his fourth and fifth on the year, along with six RBIs. Beckett Montgomery added four hits with a homer, a double and five RBIs.
JUCO softball
CSM 9, San Jose 1
Tori Cortez blasted a third-inning grand slam and followed with three innings of relief as the Bulldogs (9-1 Coast Conference, 28-6 overall) powered past San Jose City College (5-7, 16-14). CSM went on to score eight runs in the third. Starting pitcher Lia Evans earned the win with two scoreless innings, improving her record to 5-0.
JUCO baseball
CSM 8, West Valley 7
The Bulldogs (8-6 Coast North, 24-9 overall) won a back-and-forth, extra-inning battle capped by Kai Holm’s walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 11th. West Valley (7-7, 15-18) took the lead in the top of the 11th on an RBI single by Weston Scoffone, but CSM fired back, tying it on a Chris Schuchart double. Reliever Trevor Nolan nabbed the win with one-third inning of relief to leave two inherited base runners stranded in the 11th.
With the win, the Dawgs maintain a second-place tie with Skyline in the Coast Conference North standings, two games behind first-place Chabot.
Skyline 12, Chabot 9
The Trojans (8-6 Coast North, 23-10 overall) scored a win over first-place Chabot (10-4, 23-10-1), trading crooked numbers all day long before breaking a 9-9 tie with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, fueled by a go-ahead two-run double by sophomore Cam Grant. Billy Mrowka enjoyed a big day for Skyline, going 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in the sixth and five RBIs. Gino Lopiccolo added a pair of doubles. Conor Meehan earned the win with three innings for relief, his first decision of the year while matching his longest outing.
With the win, the Trojans remain tied with CSM in the Coast Conference North standings, two games behind first-place Chabot.
Cañada 6, CCSF 1
Daniel Guevara Castro went the distance for the Colts (7-7 Coast North, 19-14-1 overall), allowing one unearned run on five hits. His record improves to 6-4. Cañada totaled 10 hits with leadoff batter Joey Lee going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Mario Duran added a solo home run for the Colts, his second of the year. City College of San Francisco (2-12, 9-22) was paced by two hits from Miguel Esquviez.
