MONDAY
Softball
San Mateo 7, Mountain View 2
Senior pitcher Makena Burr got the Bearcats (3-8) back on track, firing a 12-strikeout gem in non-league action against Mountain View (7-9). San Mateo entered the day having lost four straight, but some early run support helped Burr to settle in. She allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits to earn her first win since March 23. Melissa Lazo paced San Mateo with two hits, the first multi-hit game of her varsity career.
NDB 17, South City 0
Alexa Couto and Skyar Loo each homered for the Tigers (5-6), who banged out 17 hits in a three-inning mercy-rule rout at South City (4-7). Couto finished the day going 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Malaina Alifano and Katie Johnson added three hits apiece for NDB. Pitchers Allison Lui and Hailey Truong combined to face the minimum, firing an abbreviated perfect game.
Branham 3, Sequoia 1
With 11 days since Sequoia’s last game, starting pitcher Ainsley Waddell struck out 12 while allowing just four hits, but walked five, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches as the Ravens (12-2) lost their second straight at home in non-league action against Branham-San Jose (10-4). Madison Connolly Hojas had the big hit with a two-run double in the third. Sequoia rallied for its only run in the bottom of the seventh, but Hojas in the circle was able to shut the door to record the complete-game win. Waddell, Emerson Seevers and Mackenzie Jackson paced the Ravens with two hits apiece.
Burlingame 10, Terra Nova 0
Starting pitcher Kasey Lyons fired a two-hit shutout as the Panthers (3-6) scored four in the bottom of the sixth for a walk-off mercy-rule win at home over Terra Nova (6-5). Lily Greiner paced Burlingame with three hits, while Giana Johnson was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. The non-league victory snaps a six-game losing streak for the Panthers.
Leigh 10, Woodside 0
The Wildcats managed just four hits and sophomore pitcher Sophia Gandaria fired a six-inning shutout to lead Leigh-San Jose at Woodside. Freshman Camryn Manning-Alarcon paced Longhorns, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. It is the sixth time in the last nine games Manning-Alarcon has recorded three hits or more. She is batting .634 on the year. Woodside’s leading hitter Kelly Baek was 1 for 3. The junior is batting .375 (15 for 40).
Baseball
Burlingame 10, Sequoia 2
The Panthers (4-2 PAL Bay, 9-3 overall) kept their string of outstanding starting pitching performances rolling as junior Tyler Lachance stepped up to earn the win in his first career varsity start with four shutout innings at Washington Park. With Burlingame playing its fourth game in six days, the starting rotation has dug four deep with wins from Luca Scatena, Holden Glavin, Luke Levitt and Lachance. The surging Panthers have now won five straight. Scatena, Will Robbins and Charlie Happ paced Burlingame with two hits apiece, while Dylan Kall was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Sequoia (3-4, 7-7-1) scored both its runs in the top of the seventh and managed just three hits on the day, with a double by Luke Ulrich.
Lincoln 12, Jefferson 2
Lincoln-SF (8-4) scored early and often to cruise to victory as Jefferson (2-8). Brandon Hom enjoyed a big day for the Mustangs, going 2 for 4 with two triples, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kieran Baker had three hits, with two doubles and an RBI, and Luke Toloski added three hits for Lincoln.
