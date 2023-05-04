TUESDAY
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 8, El Camino 5
The Ocean Division-leading Gators took quick control with a three-run first and increased its lead to 7-1 with a four-run fifth. The Colts rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but could not complete the comeback.
Devin Saltzgaber improved to 10-0 on the mound this season, allowing one run on three hits in five innings of work. It is just the sixth earned run the sophomore has allowed this season. Andrew Rocha, Alex Feinstein and Daniel Gee each drove in a run for SHP (10-1 PAL Ocean, 17-6-1 overall), while Rallin Covey picked up a pair of doubles.
Evan Viana had two RBIs and doubled to pace the offense for El Camino (4-7, 6-11). Sean Sison added a triple for the Colts.
Serra 4, Riordan 2
The Padres snapped a three-game WCAL losing streak with the surprisingly tough win over the Crusaders, who are winless in WCAL play. Serra (6-7 WCAL, 14-8 overall) took a 2-0 lead after one inning and led 3-0 after two. Ben Cleary, Jeremy Gory and Justin Sechler each drove in a run for the Padres. Mason Wehmeyer earned the win with five innings of work, allowing one run on five hits. Vincent Jones earned the save. Riordan falls to 0-13 in WCAL play and 11-15 overall.
Hillsdale 15, Woodside 0
Leading 1-0 after four innings, the Knights put the game away with a 13-run fifth inning and stayed one game behind SHP in the Ocean Division standings. Aidan Sakai went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the offense for Hillsdale (8-2 PAL Ocean, 13-7 overall). Mateo Rojas and Ethan Belloni each added a pair of RBIs for the Knights.
Nick Strezo picked up his sixth win of the season on the mound, tossing a complete-game, three-hitter on 90 pitches. Jayce Enochs, Vincent Vazquez and Dakota Ellis all singled for Woodside (6-5, 14-6-1).
San Mateo 7, Menlo School 3
The Bearcats led 4-2 after two innings to pull out the Ocean Division over the Knights. Victor Angulo paced the offense for San Mateo (5-6 PAL Ocean, 8-13 overall), driving in three runs. He also picked up the win on the mound, giving up three runs on eight hits in six innings of work. Christian Louie earned the save. Colin Dhaliwal doubled and drove in a run for Menlo (4-7, 12-10). Jacob Lee had the other RBI for the Knights, who got a pair of doubles from Jack Freehill as well.
Crystal Springs 10, South City 6
The Gryphons scored runs in the third through sixth innings to beat the Warriors in a Lake Division game. Josh Mirob had three triples and drove in four runs to lead Crystal (5-7 PAL Lake, 6-8 overall). Sam Young homered and drove in a pair for the Gryphons as well. Young also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on two hits while striking out nine in five innings. Rohan Seiber earned the shaky save. South City (4-5, 7-14) got two RBIs each from Kisna Gupta and Jared Tejada, who doubled and tripled, respectively.
Westmoor 12, Jefferson 10
The Rams scored twice in the sixth to give them a 12-8 lead and then held on as the Grizzlies scored two in the top of the seventh Westmoor (4-5 PAL Lake, 11-8 overall) had eight players drive in a run, led by Danny Yang’s three RBIs. Antonio Santana tripled and drove in a run, while Nicholas Au had a double and an RBI for Westmoor. Jefferson falls to 1-9 in league play and 2-12 overall.
Design Tech 15, North Valley Baptist-Santa Clara 0
The Dragons had no problems with the Bulldogs in a PSAL win. Wilem Berry went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to pace the offense for Design Tech (9-2-1 PSAL, 11-3-1 overall). Adlai Warner and Nabhan Singh combined on the mound for the shutout for the Dragons. The pair allowed just one hit each and combined for 11 strikeouts. NVB falls to 0-7 in PSAL play and 0-8 overall.
In other action …
Terra Nova (3-8 PAL Ocean, 6-14 overall) topped Mills (3-7, 5-12), 5-1.
TUESDAY
Softball
Hillsdale 4, San Mateo 0
The Knights kept their Bay Division title hopes alive with the shutout of the Bearcats. Hillsdale (7-4 PAL Bay, 13-5 overall) scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Claire Shelton accounted for three RBIs, with Mia DeMartini driving in the other for the Knights. Lexi Kuka allowed just three hits and struck out seven to pick up the win. San Mateo falls to 2-8 in league play and 4-12 overall.
Burlingame 5, Woodside 2
Tied at 1-all after three innings, the Panthers scored in the final three innings to pull out the Bay Division victory. Lily Grenier drove in a pair of runs for Burlingame (3-8 PAL Bay, 6-10-1 overall), Keira Parker doubled twice and drove in a run and Emmi Cate tripled and scored two times. Kacey Lyons earned the win in the circle, giving up one earned run while scattering six hits. She struck out five and didn't allow a walk. Woodside falls to 2-9 in Bay play and 4-14 overall.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 13, Half Moon Bay 4
After the Cougars took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first, the Irish exploded for six runs in the top of the second to take control of the non-league game. Kendall Barmore and Angelina Yeakley each drove in a run for HMB (7-8-1 overall). SHC improves to 11-7 on the season.
Mercy-Burlingame 10, Castilleja 9
The Crusaders held off the Gators in a WBAL meeting. Mercy (5-1 WBAL, 12-3 overall) took control of the game early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. Katie Koenig mashed at the plate for the Crusaders, jacking a pair of home runs and driving in a game-high five RBIs. Riley Lask doubled and drove in a pair for Mercy as well. Castilleja falls to 0-5 in league play and 4-10 overall.
Design Tech 4, Terra Nova 2
Trailing 2-1 after five innings, the WBAL-leading Dragons scored two in the top of the sixth to take the lead and added an insurance run in the seventh to down the Ocean Division-leading Tigers in a non-league game. Kat Alvarez drove in two runs for Design Tech (11-4 overall). Alaina Montgomery got the start in the circle for the Dragons and while she didn't get the win, she did strike out 13 in five innings of work. Indiana Oren earned the win with two innings of hitless ball. Terra Nova drops to 9-7 overall.
Los Altos 8, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Eagles held the Tigers scoreless in a non-league game. NDB ( 9-9 overall) got two of its eight hits from Dani DeMera, including a double. Los Altos improves to 11-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.