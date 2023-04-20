TUESDAY
Softball
Capuchino 9, Carlmont 5
Nohemi Livingston allowed five runs (three earned) on 12 hits but struck out nine, and added three hits at the plate as Cap (6-1 PAL Bay, 14-3 overall) climbed back into a first-place tie with Carlmont (4-1, 8-6). Kira Forsberg and Lola Sierra totaled three RBIs apiece for the Mustangs, who totaled 13 hits as a team. With the outcome, Cap, Carlmont and Sequoia are all in a virtual tie for first place in the PAL Bay Division.
Sequoia 13, Woodside 0
Ainsley Waddell fired a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts as the Ravens (4-1 PAL Bay, 11-2 overall) snapped a two-game losing streak at Woodside (2-5, 4-10). Sequoia totaled 16 hits, with three hits apiece from Mackenzie Jackson, Nisha Mehta and Jamie Elkington. Liliana Magana recorded the only hit for the Lady Scots. Waddell now has 155 strikeouts on the year, ranking first in the Central Coast Section, and 10th in the state, according to Maxpreps.com.
Burlingame 10, San Mateo 7
Olivia Fleming went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the Panthers won their second straight at San Mateo (1-5, 3-9). Lily Greiner added two hits and an RBI, while Emmi Cate totaled two RBIs for Burlingame. Hailey Wallweber homered for Woodside, her second in the last three games, while junior Makena Burr went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Notre Dame-Belmont 18, Castilleja 3
Leading 2-1 after one inning, the Tigers scored eight in the second and eight more in the third in a three-inning mercy-rule win at home over Castilleja. Malaina Alifano went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for NDB, while Katie Johnson added two hits with a double and three RBIs. Freshman pitcher Hailey Truong earned the win in the circle, the first of her varsity career.
Hillsdale 7, Aragon 3
Lexi Kuka had a home run and four RBIs, and struck out eight in the circle to front the Lady Knights’ (4-2 PAL Bay, 10-3 overall) road win at Aragon (3-4, 6-9). Megan Siler added three hits with and RBI for Hillsdale. Aragon was paced by two hits from Janelle Jee, while Madison Ketcham and Savannah Murray each had RBIs.
Mills 9, Menlo-Atherton 2
Freshman Kalia Woo totaled two hits and earned the win in the circle, and freshman Audrey Jang had two hits with a double and two RBIs to pace the Lady Vikings (4-3 PAL Ocean, 5-9 overall) to a road win at Menlo-Atherton (4-2, 8-4). M-A totaled just six hits, paced by two from freshman Kylie Cox, while Dani Koo added a two-run double.
King’s Academy 10, Mercy-Burlingame 9
The King’s Academy (3-0 WBAL, 10-5 overall) took a 10-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, and staved off a seven-run rally by Mercy-Burlingame (3-1, 8-3) in a battle for first place in the early stages of the West Bay Athletic League race. Mia Bennette homered for the Knights, who totaled 10 hits in the game.
Baseball
Design Tech 17, Pacific Bay Christian 0
Nabhan Singh and Arjun Godbole combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Dragons (6-0-1 PSAL, 9-1-1 overall won via five-inning mercy-rule against Pacific Bay Christian (3-3, 4-4). Singh, a freshman, worked three innings and struck out six, and Godbole, a junior, worked two innings and struck out four. Two Pacific Bay batters reached base in the game. Spencer Gradek led the offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Godbole added two doubles with an RBI, and Singh had a two-run single.
With the win, Design Tech remains in the first-place mix in the Private School Athletic League as the only undefeated team in the league, along with More-San Jose (6-0, 9-4).
Serra 4, Bellarmine 3
The Padres (4-4 WCAL, 12-6 overall) returned to WCAL play for the first time in over two weeks, and won an eight-inning thriller with a walk-off against Bellarmine (4-4, 12-6-1) at Frisella Field. After a 1-4 start in league play, Serra has now won three straight WCAL contests. Ian Josephson and Daivs Minton each produced RBIs for the Padres, who produced just four hits, but benefitted from four walks and four Bells errors. Chris Ruddell and Nolan Randol had two hits apiece for Bellarmine.
San Mateo 2, Terra Nova 0
Senior right-hander Myles Guerrero fired a six-hit shutout as the Bearcats (3-3 PAL Ocean, 6-9 overall) snapped a five-game losing streak at Terra Nova (0-7, 3-12). The Tigers got production from junior Ronin Sargent, who went 3 for 4 with a double. But Terra Nova stranded eight base runners throughout. San Mateo scored twice in the second, plating two unearned runs against Terra Nova starter Steven Dalton. Victor Angulo had two of the Bearcats’ five hits.
Menlo 5, Hillsdale 4
Menlo (3-4 PAL Ocean, 11-6 overall) battled for an extra-inning win, scoring a run in the top of the eighth to hand Hillsdale (5-1, 10-1) its first PAL Ocean Division loss of the season. Colin Dhaliwal paced Menlo with three hits and an RBI, while Jake Bianchi went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Junior Jake Sonsini starred both sides of the ball, totaling two hits, a double and two RBIs, and also earned the win with three shutout innings of relief. Jackson Sierra clubbed a solo home run, the first homer of his varsity career for Hillsdale.
Summit Shasta 10, Pinewood 0
The Black Bears (3-3-1 PSAL, 5-5-1 overall) scored three in the first and four more in the second en route to a five-inning mercy-rule victory over Pinewood (2-3, 4-5) at Gellert Park. Senior starter Parker Mendoza fired a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits and walking two against six strikeouts. With the win — Mendoza’s third over his last four outings — his record improves to 3-3 with a 2.90 ERA. Milo Jung had two of Summit Shasta’s six hits, while Mendoza and Benedict Del Rosario had two RBIs apiece.
Woodside 15, El Camino 4
Harry Pelzman went 3 for 4 with a double and a solo home run, and Braiden Boswell added a three-run homer to lead the Wildcats (4-3 PAL Ocean, 11-4-1 overall) to a lopsided home win against El Camino (3-3, 5-6). Woodside scored four in the first and added on in every inning but one. Starting pitcher Chris Fancher went the distance, getting touched for four unearned runs in the seventh. He allowed three hits and five walks while striking out five to improve her record to 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA. Nick Santi and Sean Sison had RBIs for the Colts.
Westmoor 6, Crystal Springs 3
The running Rams (2-2 PAL Lake, 9-5 overall) swiped six bases, and broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth with a three-run rally to win at home over Crystal Springs (3-4, 4-6). Javi Manila stole his 20th base of the year and added two hits with a double and a triple. Manila earned the win on the mound, working 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven. Freshman Matthew Cote closed it out to earn the save. Theo Ebersman led the Gryphons with two hits.
In other action …
Priory (6-1 PAL Lake, 9-2 overall) throttled to a 14-8 win over South City (3-3, 5-12).
