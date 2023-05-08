SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
Hillsdale 3, Aragon 0
The Lady Knights (9-4 PAL Bay, 15-5 overall) earned a big win in the Big Game — the annual rivalry game with Aragon (5-8, 8-13) played under the lights at Chanteloup Field. Lexi Kuka rose the occasion in the circle, firing a one-hit shutout while striking out 13. Bianca Erickson totaled two hits and two RBIs for Hillsdale, while Claire Shelton added a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Capuchino 10, Leigh 0
Capuchino 10, Wilcox 3
The Lady Mustangs (21-4) swept two games in a three-team, round-robin tournament in San Bruno. Nohemi Livingston fired a five-inning no-hitter in the opening game against Leigh-San Jose (16-8), then worked four innings while allowing one run on two hits to earn the win against Wilcox-Santa Clara (14-8). Avery Motroni went 3 for 6 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs on the day. Lola Sierra went 4 for 4 in the nightcap.
BASEBALL
Summit Shasta 5, Woodside 0
Milo Jung fired a four-hit shutout — the fourth straight shutout victory for streaking Summit Shasta — to lead the Black Bears (11-5-1) to a non-league win at Woodside (15-7-1). Jung locked up with Woodside starter Dylan Babcock to take a scoreless game into the fifth. Then Summit Shasta broke though for three runs in the top of the inning. Jacob Devis socked his second home run of the year, who have now won eight straight.
Santa Cruz 11, Burlingame 0
Burlingame (14-6) totaled just three hits against Preston Pillsbury in a five-inning mercy-rule loss at Santa Cruz (17-7). Theo Au-Yeung, Chase Johnson and Will Robbins each got in the hit column for the Panthers. Damos Deworken, Morgan Toohey and Langston Burkett had two RBIs apiece for the Cardinals. After winning nine straight, Burlingame has now lost three of its last four, getting shut out in all three of those losses.
Carlmont 5, Aragon 0
Jack Wiessinger pitched his way to the first complete-game victory of his varsity career, allowing just four hits as the Scots (6-6 PAL Bay, 11-13 overall) rallied past Aragon (4-8, 10-14). Carlmont has now won four of its last five. The Scots scored single runs in the first and fourth, and broke through with a three-run seventh. Dominic Avila went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Sophomore Josh Jacobs tossed five innings for Aragon, allowing just two unearned runs to take the hard-luck loss.
Hillsdale 10, Mission 1
Mateo Rojas and Jackson Sierra each homered, and five Hillsdale pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Knights (14-8) earned a non-league home win against Mission-SF (2-7). Reliever Jackson Jessup was awarded the win, working two no-hit innings while striking out four. Robert Simi surrendered the only Mission hit, while starter Jason Spurgeon and relievers Rojas and Matt Chea also combined on the staff gem.
FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
Design Tech 15, KIPP Collegiate 0
Alaina Montgomery had a perfect day both sides of the ball. The senior fired a four-inning perfect game in the circle, and also went 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored at the plate. Montgomery set down 10 of the 12 batters she faced by way of strikeout. Ella Lewis added two doubles and three RBIs for the Dragons, who scored five runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
Terra Nova 5, Mills 4
The Tigers (7-2 PAL Ocean, 10-7 overall) trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh but rallied for three runs to walk it off against Mills (6-4, 8-12) in a key Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division matchup. Gianna Tassio paced Terra Nova with three hits with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Helena Nieva had two hits and two RBIs, Nevaeh Mauricio had a hit and two RBIs, and Kira Gangi added a hit and an RBI. Tassio earned the win in the circle, allowing four unearned runs on six hits. Kalia Woo had a triple and three RBIs for Mills, while Myrka Castillo Villegas had a double and a triple.
With the win, Terra Nova maintains a half-game lead over second-place Menlo-Atherton. With one game remaining in the regular season, four teams are within 1 1/2 games of first place, with third-place Half Moon Bay one game back of Terra Nova, and fourth-place Mills is 1 1/2 games back.
Half Moon Bay 15, Jefferson 0
Emily Chaves went a perfect 3 for 3 withy two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored as the Cougars (6-3 PAL Ocean, 8-8-1 overall) earned a three-inning mercy-rule win at home over Jefferson (0-8. 0-8). Chaves and Kendall Barmore combined on a three-inning no-hitter in the circle. Barmore added two hits with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Menlo-Atherton 17, El Camino 0
The Bears (6-2 PAL Ocean, 11-7 overall) scored crooked numbers in all three innings of a mercy-rule win at El Camino (1-6, 2-10), including a 10-run second. Hannah Blunt led the hit parade, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Angelina Edwards added two doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored. Freshman pitcher Elise Koo earned the win, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six.
Carlmont 15, San Mateo 5
The Lady Scots (9-2 PAL Bay, 13-7 overall) scored multiple runs in every inning in a five-inning mercy-rule win at home over San Mateo (2-10, 4-14). Carlmont banged out 18 hits in the game, paced by Audrey Schreiner’s 4-for-4 day with a double and five RBIs. Maddie Wiessinger added three hits and two RBIs, while Isabella Wilson had three hits and three runs scored.
With the win, Carlmont closes to within a half game of first place behind Capuchino in the PAL Bay Division standings. Carlmont and Capuchino meet Thursday in Belmont at 4 p.m.
Mountain View 11, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
Mountain View (14-10) scored five runs in the second and added single runs in each of the other six innings to win it at Notre Dame-Belmont (10-10). Hannah Black was a triple shy of the cycle for the Spartans, totaling three hits with a home run and double. Freshman Allison Marcellino dazzled in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. Alexa Cuoto and Ava Chung recorded the only two hits for NDB.
Gunn 5, South City 3
South City (7-12) led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, but Gunn (13-9) scored one in the fourth and took the lead with two more in the fifth. Brenna Birnbaum starred for Gunn, going 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Maddie Bergesen and Angelina Rogers each tallied RBI doubles for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 4, Serra 3
The Padres and Lancers closed out the West Catholic Athletic League season with a thriller. Tied 2-2 in the seventh, Serra (6-8 WCAL, 14-9 overall) scored a run in the top of the inning but St. Francis (7-7, 15-11) answered back to walk it off with two runs in the bottom of the frame in Mountain View. Jedd Chang and Jason Borzello each had two-run singles for St. Francis. Davis Minton and Josiah Rodriguez each had RBIs for the Padres. Matthew Holcomb earned the win for St. Francis, as the sophomore worked four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits.
Aragon 2, Carlmont 0
Ashten Moniz-Witten fired a three-hit shutout to lead the Dons (4-7 PAL Bay, 10-13 overall) to victory in the first game of a two-game set with Carlmont (5-6, 10-13). The senior right-hander walked three and struck out five. His record improves to 4-5 with a 1.17 ERA. Josh Jacobs and Ronin Lee knocked in runs for Aragon.
Menlo-Atherton 6, King’s Academy 5
The Bears clinched no worst than a PAL Bay Division co-championship, holding a three-game lead atop the standings with three games to plate. M-A broke a 4-4 tie in the ninth with a two-run rally, and junior reliever James Gray escaped a one-run rally in the bottom of the inning to earn the win. Starting pitcher George Zaharias allowed just one hit through five shutout innings while striking out 12 to take a no-decision for M-A. Davis Phillips notched his second home run of the year.
Sequoia 2, Capuchino 1
Junior left-hander Ian Holt went the distance for the Ravens (4-7 PAL Bay, 10-11-1 overall), allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. His record improves to 3-2 with a 2.85 ERA. John Larios tabbed three hits for Sequoia. Larios has now had five multi-hit performances in his last seven games. Nathan Balch took the loss for the Mustangs (6-6 PAL Bay, 16-8 overall).
Summit Shasta 6, Westmoor 0
Parker Mendoza worked 6 2/3 two-hit innings and sophomore Milo Jung closed it out with a strikeout as the Black Bears (10-5-1) shut out Westmoor (12-9) in non-league action. Pierce Gaudario had a hit with three RBIs for Summit Shasta while Jung added a triple and a run scored.
In other action ...
Half Moon Bay (5-6 PAL Bay, 12-11 overall) scratched out a run in the bottom of the fifth to win it 1-0 at home over Burlingame (7-4, 14-5).
