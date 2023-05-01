SATURDAY
Softball
Sequoia 2, Hillsdale 0
Ainsley Waddell fired a three-hit shutout while striking out 11 to lead the Ravens (7-2 PAL Bay 15-3 overall) at home in a PAL Bay Division makeup game against Hillsdale (6-4, 12-5).
With the win, second-place Sequoia remains one-half game back of first-place Capuchino in the PAL Bay standings.
Waddell not only dominated in the circle, she went 3 for 3 at the plate. The senior now paces the Central Coast Section with 189 strikeouts, and is tops in the PAL with a .623 batting average. Cassy Chin added two hits for the Ravens, and has now hit safely in five straight games. Megan Siler led Hillsdale with two hits.
Capuchino 4, San Marin 1
Nohemi Livingston pitched a two-hitter, allowing just one unearned run while striking out eight, as the Lady Mustangs (17-4) won at home in non-league action against San Marin (7-10). Cap totaled 11 hits, with two hits and two RBIs from Lola Sierra, while Marayah Govea and Nadia Keishk also had two hits apiece. Madison Choi was the only Cap batter to not record a hit, but she reached base on a hit by pitch, notched a steal and played a clean defensive game at third base.
Design Tech 3, Monte Vista 2
The Dragons (10-4) broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the top of the seventh in non-league action at Monte Vista Christian-Watsonville (12-8). Senior pitcher Alaina Montgomery earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out a career-high 13. Indiana Oren led all hitters with two hits for Design Tech, while Nia Raghaven added a double with an RBI and a run scored.
Stevenson 4, Burlingame 3
North Monterey 5, Burlingame 4
Burlingame 6, Aptos 6
The Panthers went 0-2-1 at the Stevenson High School softball tournament, but produced two three-hit performances at the plate. Lily Grenier went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIS in the tie against Aptos. Grenier is now slashing .434/.444/.566 on the year. Keira Parker went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the loss to North Monterey County, boosting her season average to .385.
In other action …
Mountain View (11-10) swept a doubleheader at Menlo-Atherton (10-6) with wins of 10-4 and 7-5.
Baseball
Burlingame 15, Gunn 2
The Panthers (14-4) bounced back in non-league action with an explosive fifth inning against Gunn (4-18) at Washington Park. Up 4-1 heading to the fifth, Burlingame scored 11 times in the inning.
Luca Scatena had a home run and three RBIs, Eric Breazeale went 2 for 3 with four steals and three runs scored, and Kyle Haslam was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers, who have now won 10 of their last 11. Junior right-hander Jackson Howard worked four innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits to earn the victory, the first of his varsity career.
Woodside 5, University 1
Junior starting pitcher Dylan Babcock fired the first complete game of his varsity career, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out six as the Wildcats (14-5-1) rallied to victory at University-SF. Babcock’s record improves to 2-1. Jayce Enochs was 2 for 2 with a double, a hit by pitch and two RBIs, while Vinent Vazquez, Evan Chad and Trent Amoroso added two hits apiece for Woodside. University (14-7) was paced by two hits from sophomore Alex Coleman.
Live Oak 15, Menlo-Atherton 4
M-A jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Live Oak (13-8) scored crooked numbers in every inning in a five-inning, mercy-rule outcome in non-league action in Morgan Hill. Dominic Pereira led the way for the Acorns with two hits, a double and five RBIs. Will Roberts and Adam Chane had a hit with two RBIs apiece for the Bears (14-7).
King’s Academy 11, Menlo 8
Menlo led 8-7 going into the bottom of the seventh, but the King’s Academy (8-11-1) rallied for four runs and a walk-off win in a non-league matchup in Sunnyvale. Menlo (12-9) totaled 10 hits in the contest, paced by a 3-for-3 day from Carson Cleage, who had a solo home run and three runs scored. Garret tran had two hits and three RBIs, while Jake Bianchi added two hits for Menlo. Aiden Rhee and Ryan Kinoshita tallied three RBIs apiece for TKA.
South City 8, Lowell 6
The Warriors (7-13) overcame an early 3-1 deficit with four runs in the third and three more in the fourth in a non-league home win against Lowell-SF (11-10). Kisna Gupta went 2 for 2 with a double and four RBIs for South City, while Enrico Gutierrez added two hits and two RBIs, and Martin Chen swiped four bases for the second straight game. Lowell junior Liam Mahoney led all hitters with three hits, including three RBIs and two runs scored. South City staffed it on the mound, using six different pitchers, with freshman Emilio Oseguera earned in the win with 1 1/3 innings of work.
San Mateo 10, El Camino 2
South San Francisco native Myles Guerrero went the distance for San Mateo, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight at home in PAL Ocean Division makeup game against El Camino. Guerrero’s record improves to 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA. The Bearcats (4-6 PAL Ocean, 7-13 overall) banged out 14 hits while scoring four runs in the first inning and continuing to add on. Julian Delfin had three hits with a double and three RBIs for San Mateo, while freshman Christian Louie also had three hits. Julian Bleess, Tyce Copus and Evan Harris added two hits each for the Bearcats. El Camino (4-6, 6-10) got a triple with and RBI from Andy Mak and a double from Gabe Rocha.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (11-11) evened its record at .500 with a 10-2 non-league win at Soquel (5-15-1).
Aragon (9-13) held Washington-SF (7-11) to five hits in an 8-0 win in San Mateo.
Los Altos (13-8) broke a 2-all tie in fifth in a 7-2 win at home over Sequoia (9-10-1).
FRIDAY
Softball
Mercy-Burlingame 8, Mills 6
The Crusaders (11-3) broke a 6-all tie with a run in the sixth and added another run in the seventh in non-league action at Mills (7-11). Mills jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first, but Mercy pitcher Jazzy Villavicencio worked 6 2/3 innings in relief as the Crusaders clawed their way back. Elena Gonzalez led Mercy at the plate with three hits, while Riley Lask socked a solo home run in her only at-bat of the day. Myrka Castillo Villegas paced the Vikings with two hits, a double and two RBIs.
Design Tech 15, Valdez 0
Alaina Montgomery homered, doubled, and totaled four RBIs and three runs scored as the Dragons (4-0 PSAL, 10-3 overall) earned a four-inning mercy-rule win at home over Luis Valdez Leadership Academy (2-6, 2-6) in Private School Athletic League play. Indiana Orem added two hits with a double and three RBIs, while Kat Alvarez, Jeneva Fletcher and Ella Lewis also had two hits apiece for Design Tech. Fletcher fired a four-inning no-hitter in the circle, allowing two walks while striking out nine.
Half Moon Bay 9, Cupertino 3
Cami Bye had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars (7-7-1) at home in non-league action against Cupertino (3-13). HMB jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first. After Cupertino closed it to 4-3 in the top of the fifth, the Cougars answered with two in the bottom of the inning and three more in the sixth. Anneka O’Brien, Mia Modena, Emily Chaves and Sarah Spencer added two hits apiece for HMB. Kendall Barmore earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits.
Baseball
Sacred Heart Cathedral 4, Serra 3
The Padres jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Sacred Heart Cathedral (4-8 WCAL, 11-13 overall) scored one run in the third and took the lead with three more in the fourth to win it at Frisella Field. Dylan Adelman earned the win with three innings of work to improve his record to 2-1 with a 1.83 ERA. Will Bordin took the loss for the Padres. Jake Downing paced Serra (5-7, 13-8) with two hits, a double and two runs scored, while Samuel Rivas had a single and two RBIs. Aaron Louis, Gianni Conte and Barclay Ovalle had two hits apiece for the Irish.
Capuchino 2, King’s Academy 1
The Mustangs (15-7) scored twice in the first inning on an RBI triple and a run scored from junior Ryan Burton and made it hold up in non-league action at the King’s Academy-Sunnyvale (8-11-1). Nathan Balch earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run through four innings. His record improves to 6-2 with a 1.91 ERA. Burton fired three scoreless innings to record the save, his fourth of the year.
More 8, Design Tech 2
Design Tech managed just three hits against starting pitcher Tim Selway, who earned the win for first-place More-San Jose (10-0 PSAL, 14-6 overall) with five innings of work, and added a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a home run, a double and four RBIs. The Dragons (8-2-1, 10-3-1) got an EBI double from senior Spencer Gradek, who has now drove in at least one run in seven straight games.
In other action …
Aragon (3-7 PAL Bay, 9-13 overall) battled at home for a 3-2 win over Half Moon Bay (4-6, 11-11).
Menlo-Atherton (8-1 PAL Bay, 14-7 overall) kept outright control of first place in the PAL Bay Division with a 2-0 win at second-place Burlingame (7-3, 14-3).
Summit Shasta (7-3-1 PSAL, 9-5-1 overall) rolled to a 7-0 win at DCP Alum Rock-San Jose (0-7, 0-9).
