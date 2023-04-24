SATURDAY
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 7, Palo Alto 6
Trailing 6-3, the Bears (9-4) tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before walking off in the bottom of the seventh in a non-league home game. M-A totaled 12 hits on the day, paced by three hits from freshman Carey Maletis. Senior Hannah Blunt added two hits and two RBIs, while Kylie Cox and Dani Koo each tabbed two hits and an RBIs. Delaney Ball led the Vikings (3-8-1) with three hits and an RBI.
NDB 5, Tracy 3
Salinas 6, NDB 0
Monterey 11, NDB 3
The Tigers (7-8) posted a 1-2 record at the Monterey Tournament. Junior Malaina Alifano homered in NDB’s win over Tracy while sophomore Allison Lui earned the win in the circle. Hailey Truong and Katie Johnson each homered in the loss to host Monterey.
Baseball
Carlmont 6, El Camino 5
The Scots (8-12) overcame an early 5-0 deficit and forced extra innings, walking off in the bottom of the eighth in a non-league thriller on their home diamond.
Carlmont starting pitcher Adam Bailey worked one-plus innings, but junior reliever Daivik Vennela emerged to toss a veritable shutout, working seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits to earn his first varsity win. Gavin Grivas paced the Scots with three hits, while Dominic Avila and Tyler Webster added two hits apiece.
Evan Viana led the Colts (6-7) with three hits, totaling two doubles and an RBI. The junior right-hander worked six innings as El Camino’s starting pitcher with a no-decision. Caleb Voelker took the loss in relief.
Sequoia 4, Monte Vista Christian 1
The Ravens (9-7-1) needed just five hits to win the non-league matchup at Monte Vista Christian (15-3). John Larios notched two of those hits and was in on all four Sequoia runs with an RBI and three runs scored. After an extended slump to start the season, the senior is now 6 for 15 over his past five games. Junior left-hander Ian Holt worked four shutout innings to earn the win. Luke Ulrich closed it out, allowing one unearned run through three no-hit innings to record the save.
Aragon 7, San Mateo 5
Tied 2-2 after four innings, the Dons (7-12) scored twice in the top of the fifth. San Mateo (6-11) rallied back for three in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Aragon scored three in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good in non-league action at San Mateo. Myles Guerrero paced San Mateo with two hits and two RBIs, and Aaron Wong added a double and two RBIs.
Alisal 12, Terra Nova 5
The Tigers jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the second, but Alisal (10-6) scored in all but one inning on its home field in non-league action. Dylan Uter went 2 for 4 with a double for Terra Nova, while Valentino Barba added two hits and an RBI. The Tigers (4-13) have now lost five or their last six.
In other action …
Burlingame (12-3) won its eighth straight, rallying for an 8-1 non-league victory at Washington Park over Lowell (9-9).
Half Moon Bay (9-10) needed just three hits to take a 4-2 non-league victory at home over Los Altos (10-8).
FRIDAY
Softball
South City 23, Jefferson 4
The Warriors (4-3 PAL Ocean, 6-8 overall) capitalized on 19 walks in a four-inning mercy-rule blowout at Jefferson (0-6, 0-6). Alyssandra Martinez Ramirez hit the first home run of her four-year varsity career and added four RBIs, while sophomore Maggie Bergesen was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Angelina Rogers earned the win in the circle in her first pitching appearance of the year.
Terra Nova 9, Half Moon Bay 3
Maddie Donati went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored as the Tigers (5-1 PAL Ocean, 8-5 overall) maintained their first-place standing in the PAL Ocean Division at archrival Half Moon Bay (4-3, 5-6-1). Terra Nova broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run rally in the fourth. Gianna Tassio earned the win in the circle allowing three unearned runs on two hits while striking out 10. Ana Ababseh and Kylie Gangi added a single and two RBIs apiece for the Tigers. HMB pitchers Kendall Barmore and Angelina Yeakley combined for 13 strikeouts.
Mills 11, Palo Alto 1
Freshman Audrey Jang blasted her first two varsity home runs as the Lady Vikings (6-9) walked it off in a five-innings mercy-rule victory at home in non-league play against Palo Alto (3-8-1). Jang totaled four RBIs and three runs scored, and has gone 9 for 15 with seven doubles and two homers over her last four games. Sophomore Morgan Chu added three hits with a double and four RBIs for Mills. Freshman Kalia Woo earned the win in the circle and has won her last three decisions to even her record at 4-4.
Baseball
Burlingame 5, Capuchino 1
Holden Glavin outduels Nathan Balch in a battle of lefties, as the Panthers (6-2 PAL Bay, 11-3 overall) won their seventh straight and swept Capuchino (3-5, 13-7) in a two-game set. With the game tied 1-1, Burlingame took the lead with a run in the fourth and added one in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Glavin worked 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, improving his record to 4-1 with a 0.59 ERA. The senior allowed one unearned run on five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Balch departed after 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two hits while striking out 10. Dylan Kall logged two hits with a triple and two RBIs for the Panthers.
King’s Academy 6, Aragon 1
King’s Academy (4-4 PAL Bay, 7-9-1 overall) swept a two-game series with Aragon (2-6, 7-12), paced by Anthony White’s 3-for-4 day at the plate. White homered with two RBIs and two runs scored. Sean DeBoard earned the win on the mound.
Design Tech 5, Jefferson 3
The Dragons (10-1-1) racked up 11 hits in a non-league matchup in Daly City, paced by sophomore Isaac Gradek’s 3-for-4 day with two doubles and an RBI. Spencer Gradek added two hits and two RBIs. The Gradek brothers were among four Design Tech pitchers to combine for 10 strikeouts. Jefferson (2-9) has now won seven straight.
Summit Shasta 13, Pinewood 6
The Black Bears (4-3-1 PSAL, 6-5-1 overall) totaled 16 hits, with senior Pierce Gaudario totaling three hits with a double and six RBIs. Parker Mendoza led Summit Shasta with four hits and has now hit safely in seven straight games. Caden Frost added two hits with a double and four RBIs. Pinewood (2-4, 4-6) has now lost four straight.
Sequoia 9, Rancho San Juan 2
Max Stallings hit the first two home runs of his varsity career to lead the Ravens (8-7-1) at home in non-league action. Stallings was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. John Larios added a home run and two RBIs, and Aaron Melz had a solo homer. Melz tossed three shutout innings to earn the win, with Stallings and Aaron Harkov each working two innings of relief to close it out. Rancho San Juan (3-12-1) has now gone 0-3 against PAL teams this season.
More 11, Pacific Bay Christian 1
Three More (8-0 PSAL, 12-5 overall) pitchers combined to walk 11 but recorded a six-inning no-hitter on its home field to remain unbeaten in Private School Athletic League play. Starting pitcher Cade Selway worked 1 1/3 innings, while Bernard Vogel bridged the no-no with 1 2/3 innings of relief and Vince Cortese closed it out with three innings to earn the win. More broke a 1-1 tied with a single run in the fourth, then went large with four in the fifth and five more in the sixth. Joel Zabaneh scored the only Pacific Bay Christian (2-4, 4-5) run of the game in the third inning.
