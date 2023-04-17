SATURDAY
Baseball
Burlingame 4, Palo Alto 1
The Panthers (8-3) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie in non-league action at Palo Alto (9-8). Will Robbins came through with a two-run single. Jackson Howard and Eric Breazeale also recorded RBIs in the game for Burlingame. Sophomore left-hander Luke Levitt earned his first varsity win, whirling six innings of three-hit baseball. Levitt, in just his second varsity appearance, allowed one run and walked two while striking out three. Senior Aidan Alfers worked a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Hillsdale 5, Carlmont 4
The Knights (10-5) reveled on their home field by walking off in extra innings in non-league action against Carlmont (7-10). Hillsdale strung together 11 hits, with senior Mateo Rojas foing 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jackson Sierra added a two-hit day with an RBI, while Dylan Monozon and Jack Belloni also drove in runs. Ethan Belloni earned the win in relief, firing two shutout innings. Dominic Avila, Jack Wiessinger and Grant Goetz each tallied RBIs for the Scots.
St. Francis 9, Menlo-Atherton 8
In an extra-inning, non-league thriller, St. Francis (11-8) plated two runs in the top of the eighth, and held off an M-A rally in the bottom of the frame. M-A (11-5) scored once in the eighth but fell short. Rowen Kelly enjoyed a big day for M-A, going 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Bears starting pitcher George Zaharias allowed two runs on five hits while striking out 13. But the Lancers got to right-hander Davis Phillips, one of three M-A relievers, for two runs in the eighth. Luke DeVine paced St. Francis with two hits and two RBIs.
Carmel 6, Sacred Heart Prep 3
SHP (13-5-1) led 3-2 after five innings of play, but Carmel (7-9) broke through with three runs in the top of the sixth to swing ahead. Ty Arnold had the big hit for Carmel with a three-run double. Conrad Wilbur paced the Gators, going 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Freshman Rallin Covey took the loss for SHP, working 5 1/3 innings.
Westmoor 10, Drew 5
The running Rams (8-5) were credited with 13 stolen bases in a non-league rout of Drew (2-3) in Daly City. Javi Manila and Harley Alfonso led the way with four steals apiece. Manila has now recorded 19 steals in 19 attempts this season. Westmoor starting pitcher Matthew Cote earned the win with four innings of work. The freshman’s record improves to 3-0.
Gunn 9, San Mateo 6
The Bearcats (5-9) tied it with two runs in the top of the sixth, but Gunn (3-13) fired back with three in the bottom of the inning to win it. Gunn senior Quinton Sterling led all hitters with a 3-for-4 day with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. San Mateo managed just four hits against Gunn pitching, but worked seven walks. Freshman Christian Louie was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Myles Guerrero reached three times with a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Serra 9, Sequoia 3
The Padres (11-5) led most of the way and broke through with a five-run sixth to top Sequoia (7-6-1) in non-league play at Frisella Field. Redwood City’s Ian Josephson powered Serra with a triple and three RBIs, while Josiah Rodriguez, Jake Downing and Ian Armstrong each drove in two. Aaron Melz had two hits for the Ravens. Melz took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs through five innings. Junior left-hander Mason Wehmeyer earned his second straight win to improve his record to 2-0.
Burlingame 8, Aragon 1
The Panthers (3-2 PAL Bay, 8-3 overall) rallied for three in the first and two more in the second, and left-hander Holden Glavin did the rest by firing a one-hit complete game to earn the win. Glavin allowed just one unearned run and struck out 12 against three walks. His record improves to 3-1. Senior cleanup hitter Lukas Habelt was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Burlingame, while Dylan Kall drove in two. Ronin Lee recorded the only hit for the Dons (1-5, 5-11).
Capuchino 9, Half Moon Bay 0
Nathan Balch fired a one-hit shutout to lead the Mustangs (3-3 PAL Bay, 13-5 overall) at home against Half Moon Bay (3-5, 7-10). Cap banged out 14 hits, with Balch notching two of them, including a double and three RBIs. Ryan Burton added two hits with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Balch, a junior, is batting .453 at the plate with a 5-1 record and a 1.47 ERA on the mound.
Prospect 6, Terra Nova 4
Jack Austin had three hits and three RBIs to lead Prospect (9-8) at home in non-league action against Terra Nova (3-11). Dylan Uter and Ronin Sargent produced two hits apiece for the Tigers, while Anthony Zuffinetti had a double and two RBIs.
The Bay School 11, Crystal Springs 2
Crystal (4-5) fell in a shortened six-inning game, as the Bay School (8-2) scored seven times in the first inning and never looked back. Crystal senior Josh Mirob entered in relief and kept the game in check in the late going, working four innings while allowing one unearned run on three hits and striking out six.
Softball
South City 15, El Camino 0
The Warriors (2-2 PAL Ocean, 4-6 overall) ruled their home field, and how, reveling against archrival El Camino in a three-inning mercy-rule victory. South City scored seven runs in the first, five in the second and three more in the third to walk it off. Ava Cercedes enjoyed a big day, recording a shortened two-hit shutout in the circle while producing a double and four RBI s at the plate. Cercedes is now batting .469 with 15 RBIs at the plate. The shutout is her first of the year.
Mariah Fontela and Shaney Baxter added two doubles and three RBIs apiece for South City, while Alyssandra Martinez Ramirez had two hits with a double, and RBI and three runs scored. El Camino (1-3, 2-7) has now lost four straight.
Half Moon Bay 11, Mills 9
The Cougars (4-0 PAL Ocean, 5-3-1 overall) overcame a late Mills (2-3, 3-9) surge to force extra innings with one run in the bottom of the seventh, then walking off with two in the bottom of the eighth. Mia Modena and Angelina Yeakley paced HMB, each going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs. Emily Chaves added a home run for the Cougars. Freshman Audrey Jang led the Vikings, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIS, while Isabella Leary added three hits and two RBIs.
Terra Nova 16, Castilleja 5
The Tigers (6-4) won their fifth straight with a six-inning mercy-rule win at Castilleja (3-6). Terra Nova produced 10 hits and added eight walks at the plate.
