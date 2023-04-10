SATURDAY
Baseball
El Camino 13, Washington-SF 7
In a five-inning game, El Camino (3-5) trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth but rallied for six runs and a comeback victory. Every Colts starter got in the hit column, paced by a 3-for-3 day from senior Sean Sison, who had a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Andy Mak added two hits with a double and four RBIs. Starting pitcher Caleb Voelker worked four innings to earn the first win of his varsity career. Joaquin Ruiz and Bora Aymakoglu had two hits apiece for Washington (2-7). The victory is the second straight for El Camino, its first winning streak of the season.
Menlo School 8, South City 2
Jake Bianchi extended a hitting streak to six games, going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, to lead the Knights (9-6) in a non-conference home victory over South City (3-10). Menlo took control of the game early, rallying for two runs in the first, two in the second and another in the third. Garret Tran added three hits and an RBI, and Jake Sonsini was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Knights, who have won seven of nine in non-league play this season.
Bianchi is now batting .426 (20 for 47) on the season to pace Menlo. He and senior Colin Dhaliwal are tied for the team lead with 20 hits apiece.
Terra Nova 11, Summit Shasta 1
The Tigers (3-8) rallied for nine runs in the fourth to earn a five-inning mercy-rule win at hoe over Summit Shasta (3-5-1). Senior Ronin Sargent had a single and three RBIs to lead Terra Nova, while starting pitcher Steven Dalton and reliever Vincent Smith combined on a one-hitter. Dalton worked four innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out 10 to record his first varsity win. Dragons starter Jacob Devis recorded a complete game in a losing effort.
San Marin 6, Serra 4
The Padres (10-5) rallied for four runs in the third, fueled by a three-run double by Davis Minton, and took a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but San Marin broke through for a walk-off victory in the Service Champions Classic at Livermore High School. Cole Chamberlain and Anthony Scheppler each homered for San Marin (12-7). Posting a 2-1 record in the tournament, Serra hit at a .256 clip through the three games.
Lowell 9, San Mateo 7
The Bearcats (5-6) used five pitchers in a nine-inning marathon, but Lowell (6-6) rallied for two in the top of the ninth to win the non-league contest at San Mateo. The Bearcats were mired with control issues, walking 12 batters on the day. Lowell junior Elias Grosfoguel paced all hitters with three hits, including a home run and three RBIs. San Mateo junior Julian Deflin took the loss in relief but paced the Bearcats at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sacred Heart Cathedral 9, Hillsdale 0
The Knights (7-5) were limited to just two hits by SHC senior Gabe Melara, who struck out 12 in his first career varsity start. Tate Medicoff recorded his second straight three-hit game for the Irish (8-8), and junior Anthony Rael added two hits with a double and four RBIs. Aidan Sakai and Dylan Monozon had one hit apiece for Hillsdale.
Santa Cruz 4, Half Moon Bay 1
The Cougars (6-9) scratched out a run in the third, but three Santa Cruz pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in a non-league matchup on the Coastside. Damos Deworken tripled and scored for the Cardinals (6-5), while junior Diego Grabiel drove in two runs. Half Moon Bay has now lost three straight, and six of its last seven.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Serra 7, College Park 4
Junior right-hander Will Bordin fired four shutout innings as the Padres (9-5) won their second straight game at the Service Champions Classic. Bordin used just 52 pitches to record his first varsity win in relief of starter Davis Minton. Serra scored three in the first and three more in the third, paced by junior Samuel Rivas’ 2-for-3, three-RBI day. Samuel Johnston led College Park (5-6) with two hits.
Burlingame 5, Carlmont 0
Holdin Glavin and Tyler Lachance combined on a four-hit shutout as the Panthers (1-2 PAL Bay, 5-3 overall) earned their first PAL Bay Division win in a spilt series with Carlmont (3-3, 7-8). Glavin worked 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win, improving his record to 2-1 to go with his 0.94 ERA. Lukas Habelt was 1 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, and junior Dylan Kall added a two-run double for Burlingame.
Sequoia 6, Aragon 1
Aaron Melz went the distance, allowing one unearned run on three hits to lead the Ravens (3-3 PAL Bay, 6-5-1 overall) on the road at Aragon (1-3, 5-9). Sequoia totaled just three hits, including a two-run single by Brain Casey in the junior’s varsity debut. Melz, John Larios and Luke Ulrich added RBIs.
Heritage 11, South City 0
Heritage (9-3) hammered 19 hits, but saved two runs for the top of the seventh to record a regulation seven-inning win at South City (3-10). The Patriots had 14 different players record hits, including three from KC Karbowski. Junior Martin Chen paced the Warriors with two hits, improving his season average to .444 (12 for 27).
Softball
Mills 4, Design Tech 1
It was a historic day at Mills as the Lady Vikings (3-7) debuted their new softball complex, and freshman pitcher Kaila Woo turned in a dandy, holding the Dragons (6-2) to five hits. The non-league victory is the second from Mills, its first winning streak of the season. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Vikings broke through for three runs in the fourth. Sophomore slugger Morgan Chu belted the first home run at the new field, going 2 for 3 with a solo home run in the first inning. Design Tech — hitting .328 as a team this season — produced its only run on an RBI in the third inning by senior Clarissa Gamez.
It was something of a welcome home for Design Tech to the Millbrae campus. Prior to moving to its Redwood City charter school campus fulltime in 2019, Design Tech was originally located on the campus of Mills upon its foundation in 2014.
Woodside 17, Santa Clara 8
Kelly Baek produced her third multi-hit performance in the last four games to lead the Wildcats (4-8) to their best single-game scoring output since 2014. It was a comeback victory at that. Woodside trailed 8-6 in fifth but batted around to score 10 runs in the inning. Baek went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored; freshman Vanessa Carlos added two hits and two RBIs; and freshman Marisa Calderon had two hits with a triple, an RBI and three runs. Jazzy Ramirez homered for Santa Clara (3-5).
