THURSDAY
College baseball
No. 12 Reedley 10, No. 16 Cañada 4
No. 1 Santa Rosa 7, No. 16 Cañada 5
The Colts were swept by both Reedley and Santa Rosa to eliminate them from the Northern California super regional tournament in Santa Rosa Thursday.
In the opener against Reedley (29-13-1), Cañada (24-20-1) was tied at 3-all after three innings, but Reedley took control of the game with a four-run third.
Cañada got a run back in the top of the fourth to cut its deficit to 7-4, but Reedley put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Joey Lee homered for the Colts, with James Courshon also picking up an RBI for the Colts.
Against Santa Rosa (31-10), the Colts were, again, tied early in the game, 2-2 after two innings. The Bear Cubs scored single runs in the fourth and fifth for a 4-2 advantage, but the Colts responded with a three-run seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
Santa Rosa, however, tied the game with a run in bottom of the seventh and took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth.
Owen Crevelt and Evan Mok each went deep for Cañada, with Crevelt driving in three. John Paul Avila also had an RBI for the Colts.
WEDNESDAY
Softball
Menlo-Atherton 9, Terra Nova 1
The Bears all but wrapped up the PAL Ocean Division title with the rout of the Tigers in a battle for first place, which would also give them an automatic bid into the CCS brackets.
Both teams came into the game with two losses. M-A (8-2 PAL Ocean, 13-7 overall). The Bears still have a make-up game to play against winless Jefferson Friday.
M-A took the suspense out of this one quick, scoring four runs in the top of the first. The Bears added one more in the second and all but put the game away with a three-run fourth, tacking one more in the sixth for good measure.
Gigi Edwards paced the offense for M-A, going 2 for 3 with a double and driving in four runs. Danielle Koo added a pair of RBIs to support herself in the circle, where the junior limited Terra Nova (8-3, 11-8) to one run on two hits. Gianna Tassio doubled and drove in the Tigers’ only run.
Mills 9, Half Moon Bay 8
The Vikings rallied from an 6-3 deficit, scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the Ocean Division win over the Cougars.
The rally proved to be just enough as Mills (7-5, 9-13) had to weather a two-run, top of the sixth from HMB (6-4, 8-10-1) to secure the win.
Morgan Chu homered and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Vikings’ offense. Myrka Castillo Villegas added a pair of RBIs for Mills, as well.
Mia Modena homered and drove in two to lead the offense for the Cougars. Sydney Sarabia added two RBIs as well for the Cougars.
South City 19, El Camino 11
The rival Warriors and Colts got into a slugfest with South City emerging with the win once the dust had settled.
South City (6-5 PAL Ocean, 9-12 overall) scored seven times in the top of the first and were lead 12-2 before El Camino (1-8, 2-12) got back in the game with six runs in the bottom of the third.
But the Warriors scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and tacked on one more in the seventh to pull away for the win.
South City was led offensively by Angelina Rogers, who homered, tripled while going 4 for 4 with five RBIs. Alyssandra Martinez Ramirez added four RBIs, while Alyssa Harris , who also homered, and Liala Kinchen both drove in three runs each.
Baseball
Bellarmine 2, Serra 1
Two runs scored in the bottom of the first were enough for the Bells to top the Padres in the WCAL seeding tournament.
Serra (14-11) cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the third.
The Padres will play one last non-league game when they host Carlmont Saturday at 3 p.m. The Central Coast Section playoffs begin next weekend.
Carlmont 1, Capuchino 0
The Scots’ Tyler Pechetti and the Mustangs’ Declan Mendel hooked up in a pitcher’s duel, with Pechetti picking Carlmont to the win.
Pechetti pitched a complete game, giving up just three hits while striking out seven on 89 pitches. Mendel allowed just one hit and an unearned run while fanning eight.
Henry Massey managed the only hit for Carlmont (7-6 PAL Bay, 12-13 overall), while Ryan Burton, Travis Ciardella and Nathan Balch all singled for Capuchino (6-7. 16-9).
Sequoia 2, Half Moon Bay 0
Aaron Melz pitched a two-hitter to lead the Ravens past the Cougars.
Melz, a senior, struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.
Sequoia (5-8 PAL Bay, 11-12-1 overall) scored single runs in the first and third innings to support Melz, with Kevin Furuta hitting a solo home run. Luke Ulrich picked up the other RBI for the Ravens.
Half Moon Bay (5-8. 12-13) pitcher Liam Harrington was saddled with the loss, despite allowing two while scattering six hits and striking out six. Harrington and Owen Miller each collected a single for the Cougars’ offense.
Burlingame 4, King’s Academy 2
The Panther took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth to hold off the Knights.
Jackson Howard and Kyle Haslam each notched RBIs for Burlingame (9-4 PAL Bay, 16-6 overall), which proved to be enough offense for starting pitcher Luca Scatena. The junior worked five innings, giving up two runs on three hits. Tyler Lachance earned the save with two innings of no-hit ball.
King’s starter Niko Orozco worked into the sixth inning, giving up one earned run while scattering five hits. Ethan Johnson doubled and drove in a run for King’s (4-8. 8-14-1). Caleb Klayko picked up the other RBI for the Knights.
Design Tech 15, Pacific Bay Christian 0
A six-run first proved to be all the offense the Dragons would need to beat the Eagles in a Private School Athletic League matchup.
Spencer Gradek, a senior, hit for the cycle to lead Design Tech (9-2-1 PSAL, 13-3-1 overall), going 4 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Isaac Gradek, a sophomore, added two RBIs for the Dragons.
Three Design Tech pitchers — Arjun Goidbole, Adlai Warner and Isaac Gradek, combined on the five-inning, mercy-rule win, giving up two hits while combining for 11 strikeouts.
