WEDNESDAY
Softball
Aragon 4, Los Gatos 2
Caroline Harger notched a two-run double, and Brooke Tran and Janelle Jee also drove in runs as the Lady Dons (6-9) took down Los Gatos in non-league action. Aragon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and after Los Gatos (10-6) got one back in the fifth, the Dons answered with two big insurance runs in the bottom of the inning. Tran went the distance in the circle. The senior southpaw allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out 12. Los Gatos was paced by Annika Norquist’s two hits.
Terra Nova 4, South City 1
Gianna Tassio ruled the school, as the senior dominated both sides of the ball to lead the Tigers (4-1 PAL Ocean, 7-5 overall) to a home win over South City (3-3, 5-8). At the plate, Tassio enjoyed a perfect day, going 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, while scoring Terra Nova’s only other run on an RBI single from senior Ana Ababseh. In the circle, Tassio was nearly a one-woman show as well, recording 15 strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits. Maddie Donati added two hits for the Tigers, while sophomore Kylie Gangi was 1 for 3.
Mills 15, El Camino 0
The Lady Vikings (4-3 PAL Ocean, 5-9 overall) needed just four innings to record a mercy-rule win at home over El Camino (1-4, 2-8), while freshman Audrey Jang enjoyed a banner day. Jang fronted the Mills offense, going 4 for 4 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs scored. Myrka Castillo Villegas and Gianna Basco added two RBIs apiece for the Vikings. In the circle, freshman Hailey Pedroza fired a four-inning shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out three.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 6, Carlmont 1
The game headed to extra innings tied 1-1 when the Bears (7-0 PAL Bay, 13-5 overall) rallied for five runs in the top of the eighth to win it. Trevor Heinz drove home the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout to score a runner from third. Jimmy Zaharias followed with a two-run single. Rowan Kelly hit solo home run earlier in the game, his second homer in as many games. Senior right-hander George Zaharias earned the in win in relief, firing three shutout innings to close it out. Carlmont (3-5, 7-12) was paced by leadoff hitter Ryan Robson’s 3-for-5, one-RBI day.
Aragon 1, King’s Academy 0
Ashton Moniz-Witten fired a four-hit shutout to lead the Dons (2-5 PAL Bay, 6-11 overall) at home past the King’s Academy (3-4, 6-9-1). four hits Moniz-Witten used just 86 pitches while striking out five strikeouts against two walks. It is the third one-run game in Moniz-Witten’s last four starts. The senior right-hander now owns a 1.31 ERA. Aragon scored its only run in the third on a two-out single by Josh Jacobs.
