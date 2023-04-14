WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Burlingame 4, Aragon 3
Junior starting pitcher Luca Scatena held off a seventh-inning rally to hang on for the complete-game victory for the Panthers (2-2 PAL Bay, 6-3 overall) in a critical PAL Bay Division game at Aragon (1-4, 5-10). Eric Gee and Jackson Howard logged two hits and one RBI each as Burlingame built a 4-0 lead going into the late innings. The Dons rallied for three in the bottom of the seventh, but Scatena finished off the CG, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six. Junior Eric Laguna homered for the Dons.
Half Moon Bay 4, Capuchino 3
The Cougars (3-4 PAL Bay, 7-9) won a walk-off stunner with two runs in thew bottom of the seventh against visiting Capuchino (2-3, 12-5). Liam Harrington was 2 for 3 with an RBI to pace HMB, while Ryan Harrington added two hits with a triple and a run scored. Devin Costa picked up the win in relief, firing two scoreless innings while striking out three.
With the win, HMB moves up the PAL Bay Division leaderboard. Technically, the Cougars are in sixth place, but the second- through seventh-place teams are all within a half game of each other five games into the league season. Cap falls to seventh place, trailing second-place Sequoia, Carlmont and the King’s Academy (all tied at 3-3) by a half game.
Sacred Heart Prep 2, St. Francis 1
Devin Saltzgaber overcame one run in the first to work five innings for the win as the Gators (13-4-1) came back in non-league action at St. Francis-Mountain View (10-7). SHP scratched out single runs in the second and third, with Tyler Wong going 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI to account for half of the Gators’ four hits. Wong earned the save in relief, firing two scoreless innings. The Gators have now won three straight against non-league competition. Cap totaled nine hits, paced by two doubles and an RBI from Travis Ciardella.
Design Tech 9, Crystal Springs 2
The Dragons (8-1) scored early and often to roll to a non-league home win over Crystal (4-4). Isaac Gradek led Design Tech with a 3-for-5 day with a double and an RBI. The sophomore is now batting .379 (11 for 29). Diego Mendoza added two RBIs for the Dragons. Spencer Gradek earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits through four innings while walking four and striking out eight. Theo Ebersman led the Gryphons with two hits, while Taj Apparao notched a two-run double in the third.
M-A 3, Sacred Heart Cathedral 2
The Bears (11-4) rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth to get back in the win column in non-league action at Sacred Heart Cathedral (8-9). Harrison Long earned the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, while allowing two runs and six walks against nine strikeouts. Noah Whittaker emerged in the bottom of the seventh to record the save. George Zaharias homered for M-A, while Davis Phillips added two hits and an RBI. Beckett Montgomery hit a home run for SHC.
Softball
Half Moon Bay 20, Jefferson 1
The Cougars (3-0 PAL Ocean, 4-3-1 overall) needed just nine hits while drawing 15 walks in a three-inning mercy-rule blowout at Jefferson (0-5, 0-5). Kendall Barmore needed just one hit, a double, to record five RBIs. Emily Chavez added two hits with a double and three RBIs, and Miranda Sarabia had a double with two RBIs. Angelina Yeakley pitched the three-inning no-hitter, allowing one unearned run while walking four and striking out six.
Terra Nova 10, Mills 6
Gianna Tassio was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers (2-1 PAL Ocean, 4-4 overall) on the road past Mills (2-2, 3-8). Tassio also earned the win in the circle, allowing six runs (all unearned) on six hits while striking out five. Kylie Gangi paced Terra Nova with four hits, and Maddie Donati added three. Morgan Chu was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Vikings.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Sequoia 1, St. Ignatius 0
Junior left-hander Max Stallings needed just 81 pitches and one strikeout to toss a four-hit shutout in non-conference action at Fairmont field. Stallings locked up with senior Jackson Short in the classic pitching duel. Short also earned a complete game for St. Ignatius (10-6), allowing just five hits. Sequoia senior Aaron Melz recorded two of those hits, including a double with a fourth-inning RBI to score Will Foster for the game’s only run.
The game featured the first of two West Catholic Athletic League opponents for Sequoia (7-5-1). The Ravens travel Friday to face Serra at 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Menlo-Atherton 5
The Gators (12-4-1) rallied early with three runs in the first and five more in the third to win a non-conference matchup at home with M-A (10-4). Tyler Wong was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for SHP, and Connor Schmalzle added two RBIs. Schmalzle earned the win on the mound, grinding through 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. Wong and Rallin Covey combined for 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. M-A senior Davis Phillips led all hitters, going 4 for 4 with a double.
Riordan 2, Mills 1
Riordan (9-8) broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth to hand Mills () a non-conference road loss. The Crusaders used four different pitchers, with junior Rhys Applleby vulturing the win in relief after surrendering one unearned run in the top of the sixth. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for the Vikings.
South City 16, Jefferson 4
South City (2-2 PAL Lake, 4-11 overall) banged out 21 hits, led by Leo Bergeson’s 5-for-5 day, to throttle past Jeff (1-4, 2-6). Kisna Gupta added four hits four South City, while Giovanni Bernal and Martin Chen each had three. Warriors pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, paced by sophomore Nolen Lopez with 10. Lopez earned the win, firing 5 2/3 innings while allowing one run on two hits and walking five. Freshman Emilio Oseguera struck out the side on 11 pitches in the seventh to close it out.
El Camino 5, Terra Nova 2
The Colts (2-2 PAL Ocean, 4-5 overall) traveled to Pacifica to play as the home team at Terra Nova, and Ryan Rocha and Eric Viana responded with two hits and one RBI apiece to lead El Camino in the first of a two-game set with the Tigers (0-5, 3-9). Viana earned the win on the mound, working six innings while allowing two runs on six hits. Andy Mak fired a scoreless seventh to close it out. Caleb Voelker added two hits for the Colts. Brandon Rockmore was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run to account for both Terra Nova runs.
Hillsdale 7, San Mateo 1
Nick Strezo went the distance to record his fifth complete game in six outing this season, as the Knights (4-0 PAL Ocean, 8-5 overall) cruised to a road win at San Mateo (2-2, 5-7). Strezo allowed one run on seven hits and two walks while striking out four, keeping his opponents’ batting average below the Mendoza Line at .196 on the season. Jordan Hauser, Jackson Sierra and Jake Belloni tabbed three hits apiece for Hilsdale, while Josh Mayol was 2 for 4 with a double, and RBI and two runs scored. Victor Angulo took the loss for the Bearcats, allowing three runs (one earned) over five innings. The senior left-hander now owns a 4-4 record with a 1.28 ERA.
Softball
Capuchino 14, Burlingame 1
Nohemi Livingston fired a six-inning complete game, allowing just one unearned run, to lead the Lady Mustangs (5-0 PAL Bay, 13-2 overall) to a road win at Burlingame (0-5, 2-5). Livingston added a three-hit day with two RBIs at the plate, while sophomore Avery Motroni was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Keira Parker drove in the Panthers’ only run to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Cap went on to score four in the second and broke it open in the late innings.
Aragon 6, San Mateo 2
The Dons (2-3 PAL Bay, 4-8 overall) overcame a 2-1 deficit with a four-run third to win it at home over crosstown San Mateo (1-4, 2-7). Sophomore Savannah Murray entered the day with two hits on the year, but broke through with a 3-for-3 performance, with a double and two RBIs. Caroline Harger added a two-run double for the Dons, who have now won two straight in PAL Bay Division play.
Design Tech 5, Half Moon Bay 2
In a nine-inning, extra-inning battle, the Dragons (7-3) rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth to earn a non-league road win at Half Moon Bay (3-3-1). Ella Lewis notched the go-ahead hit with an RBI single through the middle. Clarissa Gamez and Indiana Oren each added RBI singles for insurance runs. The Cougars were paced by senior Kendall Barmore, who went 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two stolen bases. Barmore also recorded the tough-luck loss in the circle, going the distance while throwing 155 pitches, while allowing four hits and eight walks against six strikeouts.
South City 18, Castilleja 6
The Warriors (3-5) totaled 16 hits, with six players tallying multi-hit performances in non-league action at home against Castilleja (3-5). Angelina Rogers and Mariah Fontela led the hit parade with three hits apiece, while Fontela and Ayana McCormick each picked up three RBIs. The 18-run output is South City’s highest of the season.
University Prep 1, Hillsdale 0
Claire Shelton picked up two of Hillsdale’s three hits, but the Knights (8-3) were blanked by junior Gracie Hornbuckle, who struck out nine for her second shutout of the season. University Prep (11-1) managed just two hits off Hillsdale pitcher Lexi Kuka, who struck out 11, but gave up an RBI to freshman Madisyn Rubalcava to score Leigha Wood in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.