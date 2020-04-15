One hundred. A nice round number. An important number. It’s the best you can accomplish in school — 100%. It’s part of slang — “Keeping it 100.”
It’s also a significant milestone for any coach at any level. It marks not only longevity in the position, but it also means they’ve had some talent and had a fair amount of success.
Look at it this way: for a football coach, a 10-win season is a magical number. A football coach would need 10 wins a season for a decade to reach 100 wins. Baseball, basketball and volleyball seasons play more than twice as many games as a football schedule and yet the shortest amount of a time a coach in one of those sports can reach 100 wins is in four phenomenal years.
So it’s no simple feat to reach the century mark for wins.
“Staying for a long period of time, it means you have support at school,” said Burlingame girls’ head soccer coach Phillip DeRosa, who has coached the Panthers since the 1998-99 season and has racked up more than 209 wins during his tenure.
DeRosa, along with his Woodside counterpart Jose Navarrete, is one of 10 current coaches in San Mateo County to win more than 200 games. Steve Picchi, currently girls’ head basketball coach at Sequoia, has won 357 games between two stints at Burlingame and two more with the Ravens. Carlmont baseball manager Rich Vallero has 254 wins, as does Rick Hanson in his time as Mills boys’ basketball coach. Volleyball coach Rex Mauga-Head has amassed 249 wins in 16 seasons at Westmoor, while Capuchino baseball manager, Matt Wilson, has more than 222 victories, Burlingame boys’ basketball coach Jeff Dowd is over the 219-win mark, while Mills’ girls’ basketball coach Dave Matsu has won 209 games in 13 seasons with Vikings. Aragon’s Nettie Gennaro-Trimble is well over the 200-win mark between girls’ volleyball and basketball.
“I’ve tried to step away, but then you get the itch again. … “I always tell people … I still do it because it’s fun and I’m not trying to build a resume.” said Picchi, who guided Burlingame to the Central Coast Section and state championships in 1988 and took Sequoia to the CCS title in 2019.
“I won’t be there forever. Or maybe I will.”
There are about a dozen more coaches closing in on 200 wins. In baseball, Aragon’s Lenny Souza, with 185 wins going into 2020, had a good chance of reaching the 200-win plateau this season, his 13th with the Dons. Tony Adornetto, Mills baseball manager, has 175 win in 16 seasons, Sequoia baseball manager Corey Uhalde had 152 wins when the season was shut down, while Burlingame’s Shawn Scott had 140 in his 10th season with the Panthers.
Basketball also has a list of coaches who will go over the 200-win mark in the next couple of years: Sequoia’s Fine Lauese, in 14 years coaching boys’ basketball, has 169 victories. Menlo-Atherton’s Mike Molieri, in eight seasons, has racked up 157 win, while Jefferson boys’ basketball coach John Falabella has 145 wins in 14 seasons. Herb Yaptinchay, Westmoor boys’ basketball coach, has 135 wins in 12 seasons. Carlmont girls’ basketball coach Dan Mori has 123 wins in just seven seasons.
Paul Carion, who has led the South City girls’ basketball team for the last seven seasons, will see his win total hold at 192 as he recently stepped down as the Warriors’ coach, as did Hillsdale boys’ basketball coach Brett Stevenson, who won 168 games in 11 seasons.
Unlike most coaches on this list, Carion was not an on-campus teacher. He works for the U.S. Postal Service, so he had the added burden of having to keep tabs on his teams from afar. But his hard work and determination helped both Oceana, his first coaching stop, and South City find success.
“You have to have a supportive athletic director … and just having a good relationship with everyone in the school,” Carion said. “You do have to have an on-campus mentality.”
Part of that mentality is willing to do whatever it takes to make his team successful. He told one story when in his final year at Oceana, the Sharks were the No. 5 seed and had a bye into the quarterfinals of the CCS tournament. He made a trip to King City — which is the school furthest south in the entire section — just to scout a potential playoff opponent.
“I left (the Peninsula) at 2 and didn’t get back until 11:30 at night,” Carion said. “One of my assistants asked, ‘Is it really worth it?’ I said we ask the kids to do everything for us. I have to work just as hard. We held (King City’s) leading scorer scoreless in the first half because we had them well scouted.”
One hundred football wins is a much smaller group than the rest of the sports, with only Serra’s Patrick Walsh (154 wins, 19 seasons), Aragon’s Steve Sell (140, 20) and Burlingame’s John Philipopoulos (129, 18) the only three currently in the group. Next on the list are Hillsdale’s Mike Parodi with 68 wins in 13 seasons, and San Mateo’s Jeff Scheller, who has 67 in 16 seasons.
That’s still five to six good years away from reaching 100.
“One of the biggest issues for longevity is, who has the time?” DeRosa said. “[Coaches] may have the commitment and love, but who has that commitment to go to practice every day? Who has the luxury of the kind of schedule that is conducive (to being a long-term coach)?”
But that seems to be common thread among all these coaches in various sports. They do love the game and time spent with the kids. Coaches want their players to do well, have fun and learn something along the way. Do those three things and 100 wins — or more — will come.
“I just love coaching. I love being around the kids. They’re so energetic,” Carion said. “Wins are wins, that’s great, but you walk out of the gym after a good practice … it’s the best feeling in the world.”
But the process is equally important to coaches. Like their players, if they’re not having fun, they may have to question why they coach.
“When it’s no longer fun, I’m done,” DeRosa said.
