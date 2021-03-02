The NBA and NHL wrapped up their pandemic-halted seasons in September. Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer completed their seasons in late fall. Division I college football played a regular season and crowned a champion in January. The NFL started in September and finished with Tom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl in February.
NCAA basketball is entering March Madness season and high school sports are slowly rousing from its COVD-induced hibernation.
Yet California community college athletes still remained sidelined. A myriad of different rules from different organizations — state, county and state athletic association — has resulted in just as many questions left to answer as there were a year ago when the coronavirus was just starting to shut everything down.
“We still don’t know. We don’t even have a schedule to play,” said Dino Nomicos, assistant to the athletic director and baseball manager at Skyline College. “I’m telling you, it’s just a mess.”
Nomicos expects a little more clarity this week as last Friday was the deadline for community colleges across the state to opt in or opt out of Spring Season 2 — which includes baseball, softball, and track and field.
Nomicos said the decision to play or not revolves around testing. All teams playing need to be tested and he said those athletes and coaches would have to adhere to strict procedures. Nomicos said the current rules state a player needs to be tested and the game played within a 48-hour window. For baseball and softball teams, which play two or three times a week, it could mean testing players at least twice a week.
Nomicos said the student-athletes and staff in the San Mateo County Community College District, which also includes Cañada and College of San Mateo, have been undergoing testing since November.
Nomicos’ frustrations lie in the fact that the testing requirements for community college athletes are different than that of their counterparts at four-year schools.
Nomicos said the NCAA requires teams to test only 25% of athletes once per week. He said all his baseball players would need to be tested essentially before every game.
“There are different rules in the return to play,” Nomicos said, who added that even if vaccinated, which he is, he would still be subjected to testing.
“It all comes down to testing. It’s 70 dollars a kid to be tested. What it’s going to come down to is money,” Nomicos continued. “Right now, the bottom line is for junior college sports to compete, they have to have the testing in place. This is what will cause teams to opt in and out.”
The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has already resulted in most community colleges in the state giving up on the fall sports season. Nomicos said two football conferences are holding out hope that they can still squeeze in a season. The Nor Cal Conference, of which CSM is a member, and the Golden Valley Conference — comprised of mountain schools in the Shasta-Siskiyous area of extreme Northern California — are still hoping to play.
But the romanticized vision of restarting community college spring sports is contrasted to the stark realities of what is happening on an administrative level, so to speak.
When the California Community College Athletic Association, the governing body of community college athletics in the state, said shortly after canceling the 2020 season was that athletes would not lose a year of athletic eligibility, the thinking was 2021 would be played under mostly pre-pandemic circumstances.
A year later and those same eligibility questions remain. Adding to the decision players will have to make is if they decide to play a truncated schedule — Nomicos is estimating it would be around 24 games, down from the normal 40 — with no postseason, would they be willing to give up a year of Division I eligibility.
Nomicos said Division II and III, and NAIA schools would still grant the eligibility waiver.
“There are so many layers to this,” Nomicos said.
Still, there is time to play some kind of season. The CCCAA baseball start date of April 10, when games can be played, is still in effect and Nomicos is just waiting to get the go-ahead to increase baseball activity on the field. He said his team has been going through conditioning sessions and are allowed some of the traditional baseball activities — such as batting and infield practice.
But masks and social distancing are still required and teams are still not allowed to scrimmage or play simulated games.
Despite all the obstacles still to overcome, Nomicos is as optimistic as he’s been that baseball, softball and track can be played in the state.
“Six months, I would have told you we had no shot,” Nomicos said. “So it’s gotten a lot better, since the counties are starting to open up.”
