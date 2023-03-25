THURSDAY
Baseball
Valley Christian 8, Serra 1
The Padres (0-4 WCAL, 4-4 overall) led early with a run in the top of the first, but Valley Christian scored two in the bottom of the frame then added two in the fourth and four in the fifth to seal the win. Senior Alec Belardes earned the win for the Warriors, working five innings while allowing one run on two hits. His record improves to 4-0. Josiah Rodriguez’s RBI single was one of just three hits for Serra. The junior is batting .444 (8 for 18) on the season.
Sacred Heart Prep 9, Menlo 0
Connor Schmalzle and Will Thomson combined on the shutout to lead the Gators (4-0 PAL Ocean, 8-2-1 overall) to a rivalry sweep in a two-game series with Menlo. Schmalzle allowed six hits through six innings, while Thomson fired a perfect seventh. Conrad Wilbur was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason Checuti added a double and three RBIs, and is now hitting .382 (13 for 34) on the season.
Woodside 5, Mills 0
Junior starter Dakota Ellis fired a one-hit shutout as the Wildcats (2-2 PAL Ocean, 7-3-1 overall) swept a two-game set from Mills (0-3, 1-5). Woodside managed just four hits, but a two-run double by Braiden Boswell, and RBIs from Chris Fancher, Evan Usher and Trent Amoroso were the difference. The outing was the longest of Ellis’ varsity career.
San Mateo 3, El Camino 1
The Bearcats (1-0 PAL Ocean, 4-3-1 overall) broke a scoreless tie, rallying for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to top El Camino (0-1, 1-4). Victor Angulo went the distance to earn the win, allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits while striking out four. The senior left-hander’s record improves to 3-2. Nick Santi drove in the Colts’ only run with an RBI single in the seventh.
South City 2, Jefferson 1
Freshman starter Giovanni Bernal settled down after allowing a first-inning run and went on to total 17 strikeouts in the complete-game victory for the Warriors (1-1 PAL Lake, 2-6 overall). Kisna Gupta and Enrico Gutierrez supplied South City’s runs, each tabbing an RBI double. Jefferson (1-1, 2-3) totaled four hits, with Matthew Garcia going 2 for 3 to up his season average to .615 (8 for 13).
Priory 8, Westmoor 0
The Rams (0-2 PAL Lake, 4-4 overall) totaled just three hits in a home loss to unbeaten Priory (3-0, 6-0). Javi Manilla had a double in two ABs to up his season average to .524 (11 for 21). The junior also worked two innings of relief, allowing two runs (zero earned) while striking out four.
Softball
Capuchino 4, Hillsdale 0
Senior right-hander Nohemi Livingston put the Lady Mustangs (1-0 PAL Bay, 6-0 overall) on the map in the PAL Bay Division with a five-hit shutout against Hillsdale (1-1, 7-1) in a battle of unbeatens. Livingston struck out 11 against a Hillsdale team batting .341 on the season. Lexi Centeno and Lola Sierra each socked a triple with two RBIs, while Livingston and Nadia Keishk added two hits apiece. Megan Siler paced the Lady Knights with two hits.
Carlmont 10, Burlingame 4
The Lady Scots (1-0 PAL Bay, 1-4 overall) rallied back from a 3-0 deficit, and broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the sixth and five more in the seventh to pick up their first win of the year. Audrey Schreiner was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Isabelle Won added three hits with a double and an RBI, while freshman Molly Brand was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Burlingame (0-1, 2-1) totaled nine hits, with two apiece from Olivia Fleming, Amalia Alfers and Lily Grenier.
San Mateo 8, Woodside 1
Have a day, Makena Burr. The senior earned the win in the circle, firing five shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out nine. At the plate, Burr led the Bearcats (1-1 PAL Bay, 2-4 overall) as well, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Lillian Bernard and Jazzy Bernardino added two hits each for San Mateo. Kaitlyn Jackson picked up a double for Woodside (0-2, 0-5).
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Sacred Heart Prep 2, Menlo 1
The Gators (4-0 PAL Ocean, 8-2-1 overall) totaled just four hits, but they were enough to win their rivalry series opener in walk-off fashion at home against Menlo (0-2, 5-4). Sophomore starter Devin Saltzgaber earned the complete-game victory, allowing one run on four hits to improve his record to 5-0. Conrad Wilbur delivered the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, while Connor Schmalzle added an RBI for SHP. Menlo leadoff hitter Jack Freehill was 3 for 3 with a double, and Colin Dhaliwal drove in the Knights’ only run with a game-tying RBI triple in the fifth.
Woodside 8, Mills 3
Ryan Dodge drove in four runs for the Wildcats (2-2 Pal Ocean, 7-3-1 overall), who went up early to roll past Mills (0-3, 1-5). Braiden Boswell added two hits with a double and two RBIs, while Evan Chad also had two hits with a double and drove in one. Woodside starter Chris Fancher earned the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits. His record improves to 2-1.
Menlo-Atherton 10, Half Moon Bay 2
Harrison Long fired four no-hit innings, and three relievers combined to limit the Cougars to two hits for M-A (1-0 PAL Bay, 6-3 overall). The Bears totaled 13 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth. Sophomore Will Roberts went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored, while Eamon Smith-Roberts, Jimmy Zaharias, Joaquin Baranchuk and Shawn Pagee added two hits apiece for M-A. HMB (1-2, 5-5) starting pitcher Liam Harrington took the loss, yielding eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out nine through five innings of work.
Softball
El Camino 15, Jefferson 0
Italia Ghilarducci recorded the three-inning perfect game in the mercy-rule win for El Camino (1-1 PAL Ocean, 2-3 overall) at home over Jefferson (0-2, 0-2). The junior totaled seven strikeouts, while groundouts to infielder Kamryn Murillo and first baseman Altea Gomez accounted for the other two outs. Kristina Cruz led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBIs, while Gomez added two RBIs.
St. Francis 12, Carlmont 0
Burlingame native Shannon Keighran fired three shutout innings in the circle for St. Francis (4-0 overall) to combine with Chloe Cummings on the shutout of Carlmont (1-4) in Mountain View. Isabelle Won picked up the only hit of the day for the Lady Scots. Kate Munnerlyn socked a three-run home run for the Lancers, while Keighran added a single and an RBI.
