No. 11 Mission 7, No. 14 Skyline 6
The Trojans dropped Game 1 of their best-of-three Northern California regional playoff against the Saints in agonizing fashion in Santa Clara Friday, as the Saints scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Trailing 1-0 after one, Skyline (25-15) tied the score with a run in the second and added three more in the top of fifth for a 4-1 lead. But Mission got back in the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth and re-took the lead, 5-4, with three runs in the bottom of sixth.
The Trojans scored single runs in the seventh and eighth inning for a 6-5 lead, but the Saints tied it in the bottom of the eighth and won it in the ninth.
Preston Lau and Camron Grant each drove in a pair of runs to pace the offense for Skyline. Nick Balch, who came on to pitch the ninth, was saddled with the loss.
Hasani Johnson hit a three-run homer to lead the Mission (28-12-1) offense, with Will Gnibus picking up the win with two innings of relief work.
The two teams will meet again at noon Saturday in Santa Clara. A second game would be played afterward, if necessary.
No. 17 Modesto 5, No. 9 San Mateo 1
The host Bulldogs were upset in the first game of their playoff series, falling to the Pirates, who held CSM to just one run on eight hits.
CSM (27-13) was behind the 8-ball right away, surrendering five runs to Modesto (22-16) in the top of the first inning and made them stand up. The Bulldogs only run came in the bottom of the sixth on a Chris Schuchart RBI. Joey Cirelli went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing five runs on 11 hits while striking out nine. Seven of Modesto’s 11 hits, however, came in the first inning.
CSM will host Modesto in Game 2 at noon Saturday.
No. 16 Cañada 2, No. 8 Merced 1
The Colts took a 1-0 series lead with an 11-inning win over the Blue Devils. Game 2 is slated for noon Saturday with a Game 3 being played as part of a doubleheader, if necessary.
