SAN JOSE – Modern-day soccer stresses possession of the ball. Moving the ball around, switching sides, playing backward if necessary. Knock the ball around before springing a ball over the top or swing a cross in from the wing.
The Mt. Pleasant boys' soccer team plays a decided old-school brand of soccer – tic, tac, go.
The top-seeded Cardinals used their aggressive, direct attack to strike in the opening minute and never let up as they burned No. 3 San Mateo, 5-2 to capture the Central Coast Section Division III title Saturday morning on their east San Jose campus.
“They started extremely quick,” said San Mateo head coach George Pineda. “We didn't play our best game. We were kind of flat.”
It took less than a minute for Mt. Pleasant (8-5-2) to hit paydirt – three touches and a score. Center striker Ricardo Tovar Herrera played the opening kickoff back to his midfield, who sent a pass to the left wing. Misale Martinez lifted a 50-yard cross to the top of the box where it found Tovar Herrera, who beat his mark, created some space and squeezed off a shot that a deflected off a San Mateo defender's foot and past the sprawling goalkeeper for a 1-0 before anyone settled into the game.
“We got caught sleeping a little bit,” Pineda said. “In a big game like this, you have be ready to go on the whistle.”
Tovar Herrera would go on to net a hat trick to lead Mt. Pleasant to its first-ever outright CCS championship. The Cardinals shared the 2015 crown with Leland.
While the Cardinals won the title, the Bearcats did have the highlight of the game on Aedan Walsh's free kick in the game's final minutes. Already trailing 5-1, the Bearcats earned a free kick 37 yards from goal, stationed on the right side of the field. After the Cardinals set up its defensive wall and everyone got set, the whistle blew and Walsh stuttered stepped his way to the ball. He lashed a right-footed lazer into the far upper left corner of the net – hit with such force the ball wrapped the net around the framework, trapping the ball in the goal.
“That was a bomber,” Pineda said. “By far, the best goal we scored this year.”
The Cardinals used their direct approach in all aspects of the game. While going straight at the Bearcats' goal offensively, the Mt. Pleasant defense had no problem blasting ball clearances out of bounds to force throw-ins.
The tactic works to their advantage offensively, because now there is a 50-50 ball to win, which the Cardinals often did. Those won balls quickly translated into penetrating and dangerous through passes to Tovar Herrera and Kobe Zuniga, with support from Jose Limon and Devon Brown.
“They had strong guys up front and they took advantage,” Pineda said.
In order to contain Mt. Pleasant's attack, Pineda said his team needed to play its possession game in the midfield. In the first 40 minutes, however, the Bearcats struggled not only with ball possession but ball security. The Cardinals' pressure in the middle of the field turned into challenges won and forced turnovers by the Bearcats that turned into offensive chances for Mt. Pleasant.
“That was it,” Pineda said. “We weren't possessing the ball like usually do.”
In the 25th minute, the Cardinals doubled their lead. Limon swung a corner tight to the goal box. Brian Hernandez came flying through the box unmarked and buried a header from point-blank range for a 2-0 Mt. Pleasant lead.
Just before halftime, the Cardinals burned the Bearcats off of their own corner kick with an opportunistic counterattack. Tovar Herrera corralled the loose ball and carried it to the midfield stripe. He sent a through ball to Brown, who had no trouble beating the goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead at halftime.
The damage could have been worse if not for the play of San Mateo goalkeeper Marlon Barrios, who made a number of key stops, including a kick-save on an attack from Zuniga. Barrios finished the game with four saves.
San Mateo did show some flashes in the opening 40 minutes. Sameer Murthy and Josue Morales just missed hooking up in the 25th minute, when Murthy's attempted through pass hit off Morales' back as he broke past the defensive line. Left back Kiryl Biasan made a number of good, physical flanker runs; Jacob Neciuk made some penetrating forays, but the Bearcats efficiency was lacking in the final third.
Things didn't get better to start the second half as Tovar Herrera drew a penalty on another dangerous attack, who then slotted home the subsequent spot kick for a 4-0 lead in the 52nd minute.
Over the final 20 minutes, San Mateo finally started to find its game. Leo Martinez started to control the midfield a little more, along with Allen Miranda. Suddenly, it was the Bearcats who started winning a bulk of the challenges and started to apply its most consistent pressure of the game.
It was tough, scrappy battle in the box that delivered San Mateo's first legitimate scoring opportunity when Murthy emerged from a scrum with a pair of Mt. Pleasant defenders by drawing a penalty kick in the 58th minute.
Walsh stepped up and scored the Bearcats' first goal in a CCS championship game by converting the penalty. The Bearcats played to a scoreless draw in their 2012 co-title with Willow Glen.
While the Cardinals' offensive opportunitites slowed as they were forced to defend more, they still had enough to find a fifth goal in the 64th minute with Tovar Herrera notching his third goal of the match.
The Bearcats kept up the pressure and while they did manage to get some crosses into the box and had the Cardinals pretty well on their back foot, they just could not find the right connection.
“We were possessing the ball and controlling the midfield which we couldn't do early in the game,” Pineda said. “If we played the whole game like the last 20 minutes, I think it would have been a different game.”
Walsh's strike in the final minutes was the final goal in the strangest season any has ever been involved due to the pandemic and the constant shifting of athletic rules and regulations regarding safety measures.
“I'm super, super proud of this group,” Pineda said. “It's been a pleasure and an honor to be with such a good group of kids.”
