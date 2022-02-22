It was a somber sight late in the fourth quarter as the San Mateo Bearcats’ starting five were subbed off the floor in their final varsity game.
As Saturday night’s Central Coast Section Division II playoff opener slipped completely out of reach, the Bearcats’ core five seniors — Owen Bergstrom, Noah Gagne, Aidan Natusch, Noah Rodriguez and Joseph Salvail — checked out of the eventual 51-38 loss to No. 9 Branham, each being greeted individually on the sideline by head coach Josh Gould.
“It’s tough,” Gould said. “That’s always going to be a tough way to end a game and to end a great season. Those guys gave me everything. So, a little bit of an emotional moment, for sure. But that’s part of it. Those are the emotions of high school basketball.”
Branham (14-10) rolled through town and rolled over No. 8 San Mateo, with the Bruins’ swarming proving a game-changer. The Bearcats committed 21 turnovers on the night, including 10 in the second quarter when Branham took over the game.
“We haven’t seen quite like their defense,” Gagne said. “They’re pretty good and they obviously got the job done.”
The Bearcats (11-14) overcame an early 8-2 deficit, finishing the first quarter on a 7-1 run to send the game into the second quarter tied 9-9. Branham responded by turning up the speed and pressure with its hyper-aggressive defense and opened the second period on a 10-2 run to take control of the court.
Not that the Bearcats didn’t have some moments where they looked like they might find their flow.
Natusch was an early force on the boards and went on to record a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Both were team-highs. His two free throws late in the first quarter deadlocked the game at 9-9, and he provided a majority of San Mateo’s offense in the second, including a transition layup late in the half to close the deficit to 19-16.
“With this game in particular, we thought we were right there,” Gould said. “We got a little bit complacent and stopped doing the fundamental things … but all-in-all I’m proud of these guys’ effort.”
But Branham senior Adam Guarino and sophomore Dasan Poston took over the game in the third quarter. Guarino totaled 10 points and nine rebounds in the game and filled up the stat sheet in the third quarter with six points, five boards, two blocked shots and a steal. Poston pitched in with four points, one assist and one steal in the period en route to scoring a game-high 14 points.
San Mateo gave it one last-gasp effort in the fourth quarter, and Gagne, with a sweet 3-point stroke, looked as though it might single-handedly overcome the 33-22 lead held by Branham heading into the final eight minutes.
“I’m going to believe in every shot I take,” Gagne said. “I work a lot on my shot with my friends and stuff. My dad, way back, we used to work on my shot all day every day. That’s what I’m made to do, catch and shoot. I’m going to take every 3, even if I air ball them. I think I air balled one or two today, and my coach just keeps telling me: ‘Keep you head up, keep shooting and they’ll start to fall.’”
Gagne had Bearcat Nation believing when he crushed two 3s on consecutive possessions to cut it to 39-32. But Guarino answered back with a layup for the Bruins, and the Bearcats missed a 3 their next time down the floor to take the wind out of their sails. As it turned out, Guarino’s bucket set Branham on a 9-1 run to put the game on ice.
San Mateo committed five more turnovers in the fourth quarter. The lack of ball control has plagued the Bearcats al season, Gould said.
“Yes, absolutely,” Gould said. “Time and time again.”
Gould fostered a close-knit bunch, though, in his third year at the helm after taking over for former head coach Drew Petiti.
The Bearcats had just one third-year varsity senior on roster in reserve Gabe Jaen. With the shortened 2020-21 spring season marking the debut of the current iteration of San Mateo starters, this year marked the one and only full varsity season they played together.
The recipe worked well, considering Gagne, who transferred to San Mateo prior to last season out of San Ramon Valley High School in Danville, arrived as the new kid in town last season.
“These guys brought me in and they’re like family to me,” Gagne said. “They’ll always be family to me.”
The Bearcats were one of three San Mateo public high school boys’ basketball teams to host CCS playoff openers Saturday night. Only No. 6 Hillsdale advanced into the tournament quarterfinals, holding on for a 57-54 win over No. 11 Lincoln. No. 7 Aragon fell to No. 10 Oak Grove 63-60.
